The Deep State does not usually govern by announcing itself.

It governs through process.

It arrives as a guidance memo. It hides in a grant condition. It waits inside a procurement contract. It appears as an enforcement priority, a consent decree, a data definition, a policy review, a public-private partnership, an interagency working group, or a temporary emergency program that somehow never dies.

That is why the cartoon version misses the point.

The permanent government does not need to meet in secret if the public has been trained not to read the paperwork.

A government action does not have to be secret to be unaccountable. It only has to be complicated enough that the public cannot follow it, insulated enough that elections cannot reach it, and distributed enough that no one person can be blamed for it.

This is how the permanent government governs without asking you.

The first two articles established the constitutional problem. If the Deep State survives elections, then it cannot honestly be reduced to a partisan conspiracy. It is not merely “their side.” It is a structural problem. It is permanent power. It is protected power. It is the administrative, legal, financial, contracting, intelligence, and institutional machinery that remains when the voters are finished voting.

Now comes the next question:

How does that machinery actually operate?

Not in theory. Not in slogan. Not in talk-radio shorthand.

In practice.

The answer is not one mechanism. It is a system of mechanisms.

Delegated lawmaking. Agency rulemaking. Guidance documents. Enforcement discretion. Grant conditions. Contractor dependence. Civil-service insulation. Classification. Interagency diffusion. Litigation posture. Anonymous leaks. Data control. Emergency powers. Personnel pipelines. Institutional delay. Oversight theater.

That is the operating manual.

And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

Congress Writes the Slogan. Agencies Write the Law.

The first enabler of the permanent government is Congress.

That needs to be said plainly because Congress spends a great deal of time pretending to be shocked by the administrative state it created.

Members of Congress denounce agencies, hold hearings, send angry letters, scold cabinet secretaries, and perform outrage for the cameras. Then they go back to passing broad, vague, cowardly statutes that hand enormous discretion to the very agencies they later claim to oppose.

Congress writes the slogan.

Agencies write the law.

Congress says “clean air,” “public health,” “consumer protection,” “national security,” “fair housing,” “safe banking,” “emergency preparedness,” “infrastructure,” “equity,” “environmental justice,” “student safety,” or “market stability.”

Agencies then define the operating reality.

They decide what compliance means. They decide what paperwork is required. They decide what deadlines apply. They decide what exemptions exist. They decide what penalties are threatened. They decide what evidence is sufficient. They decide what interpretation governs. They decide what enforcement priorities matter.

Then the citizen is told this is democracy because, at some point upstream, Congress passed a bill with a pleasant name.

That is not enough.

The Administrative Procedure Act governs how federal agencies develop and issue regulations, including notice of proposed and final rules and opportunities for public comment. That process matters. It is better than pure administrative decree.

But process is not the same thing as consent.

A rule can be procedurally proper and still represent a massive transfer of practical lawmaking authority from elected legislators to unelected administrators.

This is where permanent power grows.

Congress does not need to openly impose every controversial policy. It can delegate. It can write a broad statute, fund an agency, assign a mission, and let the machinery fill in the blanks.

Then, when citizens get angry, Congress can blame the agency. The agency can blame the statute. The courts can blame the record. The contractor can blame the contract.

Everyone points one step away from responsibility.

That is not accountability.

That is a shell game with letterhead.

For decades, judicial deference made this worse. Under the Chevron doctrine, courts often deferred to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes. In Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, decided June 28, 2024, the Supreme Court overruled Chevron and held that courts must exercise independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority.

That decision did not magically dismantle the administrative state, but it did strike at one of its most important habits: converting ambiguity into power.

The constitutional lesson is simple: if Congress wants a policy, Congress should write it clearly and vote for it openly.

If the policy is too controversial to survive a recorded vote, it should not be smuggled into existence through agency interpretation.

If the people are sovereign, they are entitled to know who made the rule they are being forced to obey.

When “Guidance” Becomes a Threat

Formal rules are only part of the story.

The permanent government also governs through softer instruments: guidance documents, interpretive memos, policy statements, enforcement bulletins, compliance manuals, advisory letters, technical assistance documents, “best practices,” and informal warnings.

These documents may say they are not legally binding.

That is often the trick.

They are not technically commands, but they can function like commands because regulated people know what happens when they anger the regulator.

A bank does not need to be explicitly ordered when a federal agency signals disapproval. A hospital does not need a final rule to understand risk. A university does not need a statute when funding, accreditation, investigation, or public reputation is on the line. A school district does not need a SWAT team at the door.

A letter from Washington can do the job.

Hard law commands.

Soft law coerces.

And soft law is much harder for voters to see.

This is one of the most dangerous forms of administrative power because it lets agencies shape behavior without always triggering the same level of public visibility, judicial scrutiny, or legislative ownership.

The agency can say, “We did not mandate anything.”

The regulated institution can say, “We had no choice.”

The citizen affected by the policy can say, “Who made this decision?”

And the answer will be fog.

The permanent government loves fog.

A free people should be deeply suspicious when nonbinding guidance produces binding behavior. If a document is not law, it should not be treated as law. If an agency wants to impose a rule, it should go through rulemaking. If Congress wants that rule, Congress should authorize it.

The bureaucratic state has mastered the art of telling citizens, businesses, schools, hospitals, and local governments, “This is not technically mandatory, but you would be very wise to comply.”

That is not neutrality.

That is power speaking softly because it knows the target can hear the gun being loaded.

The Real Power Is Not the Rule. It Is Who Gets Enforced Against.

The government cannot enforce every law against every violation.

So it chooses.

That choice is power.

This may be the most important mechanism of all because equal justice can die even when the law on paper remains unchanged.

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The same statute can be applied gently, aggressively, selectively, or not at all. One target receives a warning. Another receives a raid. One institution negotiates a settlement. Another is destroyed by process. One violation is treated as a misunderstanding. Another becomes a national example.

One official says, “We are exercising discretion.”

Another citizen hears, “You are ruined.”

Selective enforcement is not wrong only when used against your side. It is wrong because it replaces equal justice with administrative preference.

This is where partisan hypocrisy becomes poisonous.

People tend to notice enforcement abuse when the target is someone they like or when the agency is controlled by someone they distrust. But the principle is worthless unless it applies when the target disgusts you.

If a standard is real, it binds your friends and protects your enemies.

If it only appears when your faction is threatened, it is not a standard.

It is camouflage.

The permanent government thrives inside discretionary enforcement because discretion is difficult to prove as abuse. An agency can always say it has limited resources. It can always say it followed evidence. It can always say priorities changed. It can always say circumstances differed.

Sometimes that is true.

Sometimes it is even necessary.

But sometimes discretion becomes the clean paperwork name for unequal treatment.

The test should be relentless:

Are similar cases treated similarly? Are enforcement priorities public? Are standards published? Are targets selected by evidence or convenience? Can the agency explain why one person was pursued while another was not? Can Congress audit the pattern? Can the public see enough to judge? Are penalties proportional? Are settlements consistent? Are investigations used to discover violations, or are violations found after the target has already been chosen?

That last question is the dangerous one.

Because when government first picks the target and then searches for the offense, the rule of law has already been replaced by the rule of power.

The Power to Fund Is the Power to Govern.

Washington does not govern only through commands.

It governs through money.

Grants, subsidies, cooperative agreements, contracts, research funding, transportation funds, education money, public health funds, law enforcement grants, emergency aid, housing support, workforce programs, nonprofit awards, university funding, state-administered federal programs — all of it becomes a web of influence.

Federal money rarely arrives alone.

It brings conditions, definitions, reporting requirements, audits, priorities, compliance regimes, future dependency, and institutional habits.

A local government may not be directly ordered to adopt a policy. It may simply be told that certain funding depends on certain conditions. A university may not be formally commanded to restructure itself. It may simply learn which grant language gets rewarded. A nonprofit may not be a government office. But if its survival depends on federal money, it becomes part of the policy ecosystem whether it admits it or not.

This is how public authority becomes indirect.

The federal government says, “We are not forcing you.”

The state, county, city, school, hospital, university, or nonprofit hears, “Obey or lose the money.”

Then everyone pretends the decision was local.

This is especially dangerous because funding dependency changes institutional character. Organizations begin shaping themselves around grant eligibility. They hire compliance staff. They adopt federal language. They chase program categories. They build budgets around renewals. They become less responsive to local citizens and more responsive to distant funders.

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The voter may still elect a school board, city council, county judge, or state legislator, but the local institution is increasingly governed by conditions written elsewhere.

That is not always illegal.

That is exactly why it is so powerful.

Not all federal funding is corrupt. Not all grant conditions are abusive.

But the constitutional danger is real: money becomes a substitute for command, and dependency becomes a substitute for consent.

The power to fund is the power to govern.

And the power to withdraw funding is the power to punish.

The Contractor You Cannot Vote Out

The permanent government is not limited to government payrolls.

A vast amount of modern government is carried out by contractors, consultants, software vendors, defense firms, intelligence support companies, data processors, program administrators, research organizations, law firms, and technical specialists.

They build the systems. They maintain the databases. They process claims. They analyze information. They write reports. They design software. They support investigations. They advise agencies. They manage program infrastructure.

Then they lobby to expand the same machinery that pays them.

The voter cannot remove the contractor. The contractor may outlast the appointee. The contractor may know more about the program than the official supposedly supervising it. The contractor may hire former agency staff, and former agency staff may return as consultants.

This is where public power learns private profit.

It is not always criminal.

That is why it is so hard to kill.

The system does not require every participant to be wicked. It only requires each institution to protect its own interest.

That is how capture works.

Protection Is Not the Same Thing as Permission to Govern.

Civil service protections exist for a reason.

A government in which every election becomes a purge would be corrupt, unstable, and incompetent. Merit protections can defend professional administration from political gangsterism.

But protection is not the same thing as permission to govern.

The line is policy power.

If a career employee performs professional duties according to law, strong protection makes sense.

But if a career official shapes policy, drafts policy, rewrites policy, blocks policy, delays policy, advocates policy, or strategically interprets policy in ways that override elected leadership, that person is not merely serving.

He is governing.

And governing power must be accountable.

A republic needs neutral administration. It cannot tolerate unaccountable rule by people who call themselves neutral while shaping policy from protected positions.

If they are experts, let them advise.

If they are administrators, let them administer.

If they are policy-makers, let them be accountable.

The distinction is everything.

And this is only the visible machinery.

Behind it sits the machinery behind the machinery: secrecy, litigation, anonymous leaks, data control, emergency powers, personnel pipelines, institutional delay, and oversight theater.

That is where permanent power learns to hide responsibility.

That is where the final fight begins.

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