Some government power is visible.

A statute can be read. A regulation can be published. A grant can be tracked. A contract can be found. A hearing can be watched.

But the most durable power often operates one layer deeper.

It hides responsibility. It shapes public perception. It survives exposure. It diffuses blame. It controls information. It waits out elected officials. It converts emergencies into habits. It uses process as armor and complexity as camouflage.

This is the machinery behind the machinery.

The previous articles showed what the Deep State is, why it survives, and how it governs through law, money, guidance, enforcement, contractors, and civil-service insulation.

Now comes the harder question:

How does permanent power keep escaping accountability even after citizens begin to notice it?

Secrecy Is Where Accountability Goes to Die.

Some secrecy is necessary.

A serious country cannot publish troop movements, intelligence sources, undercover operations, sensitive investigations, cyber capabilities, or every diplomatic communication in real time.

Only a fool thinks all government secrecy is illegitimate.

But only a fool trusts secret power.

Secrecy must be treated as an exception, not a habitat.

When agencies can classify information, restrict access, redact heavily, brief selectively, withhold documents, delay disclosures, hide behind “sources and methods,” and invoke national security, the public loses the ability to judge.

Congress may see fragments. Courts may see summaries. Citizens may see black boxes.

The institution says, “Trust us.”

“Trust us” is not a constitutional doctrine.

A republic may keep secrets from its enemies. It cannot survive when its permanent institutions use secrecy to keep power from its own citizens.

National security should protect the nation, not the reputation of the agency. Classification should protect legitimate secrets, not embarrassment, misconduct, incompetence, manipulation, illegal conduct, failed judgment, or institutional self-protection.

This is why intelligence and law enforcement power must always be viewed with constitutional suspicion.

Not hatred. Not paranoia.

Suspicion.

The healthy kind. The kind free citizens are supposed to have toward concentrated power.

The people who can investigate citizens, surveil under legal authorities, classify evidence, brief elected officials, leak selectively, and conceal operational details wield powers no ordinary agency possesses.

Many of them are honorable. Many are patriotic.

That is beside the point.

The Constitution was not written for a nation that can survive only if powerful people are virtuous.

It was written because powerful people are human.

And humans need limits.

Everyone Was Involved. Therefore No One Is Responsible.

Modern government loves coordination.

Interagency task forces. Working groups. Advisory councils. Joint operations. Shared databases. Memoranda of understanding. Whole-of-government strategies. Public-private partnerships. Coordinated enforcement. Cross-agency initiatives. Multi-stakeholder frameworks.

The language sounds efficient.

Sometimes it is.

But it also performs a useful trick: it diffuses responsibility.

When every agency touches a decision, every agency can deny owning it. One office provided data. Another drafted guidance. Another reviewed legality. Another coordinated outreach. Another handled enforcement. Another managed grants. Another briefed leadership. Another communicated with outside partners. Another monitored compliance. Another issued public messaging.

Then, when harm occurs, each participant says it only handled one piece.

The citizen asks, “Who made the decision?”

The machine answers, “That is a complicated question.”

That is not an answer.

That is a defense strategy.

The more agencies touch a decision, the easier it becomes for every agency to deny owning it. This is one of the quiet miracles of permanent government. It can act collectively and deny responsibility individually. It can produce a policy outcome that no single official will admit to authoring.

It can move with force while dissolving accountability into process.

This is how the bureaucracy escapes blame without escaping power.

The Government Does Not Only Govern by Rule. It Governs by Lawsuit.

The permanent government also governs through litigation.

Agencies and the Department of Justice shape public policy through enforcement actions, litigation positions, consent decrees, settlement agreements, decisions not to appeal, decisions to reinterpret authority, and choices about which cases to defend aggressively or abandon quietly.

This is not always improper.

Government must litigate. Agencies must enforce statutes. Settlements can be legitimate. Consent decrees can remedy real violations. Courts are part of constitutional government.

But litigation can also become a back door for policy-making.

A government can effectively change policy by settling a lawsuit. It can bind future behavior through a consent decree. It can decline to defend a rule. It can abandon an appeal. It can reinterpret statutory authority in court. It can pursue enforcement against one target to send a message to an entire industry. It can use the cost of litigation as punishment even before judgment.

That is governing power.

The problem is not whether the result is conservative or liberal. The problem is when durable public policy is created through legal maneuvering rather than clear legislative responsibility.

If a policy is important enough to govern millions of people, it is important enough for elected lawmakers to own.

If the public cannot trace a policy to a vote, a rule, or a clear executive decision, accountability has already been weakened.

Government by lawsuit is still government.

And government without accountability is still the problem.

The Anonymous Official Is Not a Source. He Is an Actor.

The media can expose the permanent government.

It can also serve it.

Both things are true.

A free press is necessary. Investigative reporting can uncover corruption, abuse, fraud, illegal surveillance, waste, suppression, favoritism, and institutional deception.

But access journalism has a built-in corruption problem: anonymous officials often leak not merely to inform the public, but to shape the battlefield.

A leak is not automatically truth.

Sometimes it is evidence. Sometimes it is a weapon. Sometimes it is a confession disguised as public service.

When an anonymous official leaks selectively, he is not just a source.

He is an actor.

He has motives. He has enemies. He has institutional loyalties. He may be protecting himself, damaging a rival, steering public opinion, pressuring an elected official, undermining policy, or preparing the ground for an investigation, resignation, budget request, or narrative shift.

The reporter gets a story.

The institution gets influence.

The public gets a curated fragment.

This is not an argument against journalism. It is an argument for adult citizenship.

The public should treat anonymous institutional claims the way a jury treats testimony from a witness with a deal on the table: listen carefully, but check everything.

Who benefits? Why now? What is missing? What documents support the claim? What words are doing the work? What is being implied but not proven? What would the other side say if allowed to respond? Is the leak exposing wrongdoing, or laundering institutional preference? Is the official risking himself to reveal truth, or hiding behind anonymity to manipulate voters?

Those questions should be automatic.

A republic cannot function if secret officials can govern public perception through anonymous leaks while the citizen is scolded for asking who is speaking.

He Who Controls the Data Controls the Debate.

The most powerful bureaucrat in the room may not be the one writing the rule.

It may be the one defining the spreadsheet.

Government agencies collect, classify, define, publish, revise, suppress, aggregate, and interpret data. That sounds sterile.

It is not.

Data definitions shape political reality.

What gets measured becomes policy. What is not measured becomes invisible. What is reclassified disappears from comparison. What is aggregated can conceal local damage. What is disaggregated can inflame public anger. What is counted becomes a crisis. What is ignored becomes “anecdotal.”

This applies everywhere: crime, immigration, inflation, unemployment, poverty, public health, welfare, education, environmental regulation, housing, energy, national security, transportation, and civil rights.

The question is not simply whether data is “fake.”

That is usually too crude.

The subtler questions are more important.

What is counted? What is excluded? Who defined the category? Did the definition change? What time period was chosen? What geographic unit was used? What raw data is unavailable? What uncertainty was buried? What denominator was selected? What comparison was avoided? Can independent researchers replicate the result? Was the data collected to illuminate reality or defend a program?

Control the categories, and you control the argument before the argument begins.

Every faction wants favorable numbers. Every agency wants data that justifies its existence. Every program wants evidence of success. Every institution wants metrics that protect funding and prestige.

The danger is not that every number is fraudulent.

The danger is that official numbers become political weapons while being treated as neutral facts beyond ordinary challenge.

Citizens do not need to become statisticians.

But they do need to stop worshiping charts because they came from a government website.

A spreadsheet can lie politely.

Nothing Becomes Permanent Faster Than an Emergency.

Emergencies are the natural habitat of government expansion.

Some emergencies are real. War is real. Natural disaster is real. Economic panic can be real. A pandemic can be real. Terror threats can be real. Cyberattacks can be real.

A government that cannot respond quickly to genuine crisis is not serious.

But crisis power is addictive.

Emergencies justify speed, spending, waivers, secrecy, relaxed oversight, surveillance, new programs, temporary offices, emergency contracts, special authorities, and public fear.

Then the emergency passes, but the machinery remains.

The program creates staff. The staff creates budget. The budget creates beneficiaries. The beneficiaries create lobbying pressure. The pressure creates permanence. The temporary response becomes a standing office. The standing office discovers a continuing mission. The continuing mission requires renewed funding. The renewed funding proves the program is necessary because, after all, it exists.

Emergency power is supposed to be a fire extinguisher.

Washington keeps trying to remodel the house around it.

The deep problem is that emergencies teach institutions how to bypass normal limits.

Even when the initial emergency is legitimate, the habits formed under emergency rule do not disappear automatically. Officials become accustomed to speed. Agencies become accustomed to discretion. Citizens become accustomed to command. Courts become deferential. Legislatures become passive. Contractors become rich. Media becomes hysterical. Dissent becomes suspicious.

And the phrase “for your safety” becomes a master key.

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A free people should be very slow to let emergency powers become normal tools.

The government should be forced to answer: When does the emergency end? Which powers expire? Which contracts terminate? Which data collections stop? Which rules sunset? Which offices close? Which reports prove necessity? Which votes renew authority? Which citizens were harmed? Which rights were burdened? Which officials are accountable?

If the answer is vague, the emergency has become a business model.

The Same People Keep Reappearing With Different Job Titles.

Personnel is policy.

That phrase is often used inside politics, but it applies even more strongly to permanent government.

The governing class is not confined to agency offices. It moves through agencies, campaigns, congressional staff, law firms, universities, contractors, think tanks, advocacy groups, media networks, foundations, boards, commissions, and appointed posts.

The same people keep reappearing with different job titles.

Today’s senior agency official becomes tomorrow’s consultant. Today’s consultant becomes tomorrow’s appointee. Today’s congressional staffer becomes tomorrow’s lobbyist. Today’s think tank expert becomes tomorrow’s deputy assistant secretary. Today’s prosecutor becomes tomorrow’s television analyst. Today’s nonprofit advocate becomes tomorrow’s grant administrator. Today’s contractor becomes tomorrow’s “outside expert” advising Congress on the program his industry profits from.

This is not always sinister.

Experience matters.

People who understand government are useful. No serious person wants every administration staffed by amateurs who cannot find the conference room.

But experience becomes capture when a narrow professional class dominates the menu of acceptable policy.

By the time the citizen is asked to choose, the governing class has often already decided which choices are respectable enough to appear on the ballot. The personnel pipeline shapes assumptions, language, options, priorities, definitions, and limits before voters ever get near the decision.

This is how democracy becomes managed.

The ballot may offer candidates.

But the machinery offers boundaries.

The Building Knows How to Wait.

Political appointees arrive with plans.

The building has time.

That may be the simplest explanation of permanent power. Elected officials and appointees operate on political calendars. Agencies operate on institutional calendars.

A president gets four years, maybe eight. A cabinet secretary may get far less. A political appointee may spend the first year learning the agency, the second year trying to move it, the third year fighting resistance, and the fourth year preparing for transition.

The building remains.

It has files. It has lawyers. It has procedures. It has habits. It has relationships. It has internal culture. It has people who know exactly where decisions slow down.

A resistant institution does not need to openly defy lawful authority. It can review. It can study. It can refer. It can coordinate. It can request clarification. It can raise legal concerns. It can await guidance. It can commission analysis. It can circulate drafts. It can discover technical issues. It can ask for more data. It can insist that stakeholders be consulted. It can say the matter is “under review.”

In Washington, “under review” can mean “no” wearing a necktie.

Not every delay is obstruction.

Sometimes delay is lawful caution. Sometimes it protects citizens from reckless political orders. Sometimes the bureaucracy is right to slow things down.

But delay can also be policy by attrition.

If an agency cannot defeat a directive, it can run out the clock. If it cannot openly resist, it can bury the matter in process. If it cannot say “never,” it can say “not yet” until the elected official leaves.

This is the quiet power of permanence.

The building knows how to wait.

The Hearing Is Not the Punishment.

Congressional oversight often creates the appearance of accountability without producing accountability.

We have all seen the ritual.

A scandal breaks. The committee announces a hearing. Members perform outrage. Officials appear. Questions are asked. Time expires. The witness says, “I do not recall,” “I will get back to you,” “That matter is under review,” “I cannot discuss an ongoing investigation,” or “I am not aware of that.”

Clips circulate. Fundraising emails go out. Viewers cheer. The bureaucracy absorbs the blow.

Nothing structural changes.

Washington has mastered the art of turning exposure into ventilation.

Let the public breathe for a moment, then seal the room again.

Hearings are not meaningless. They can reveal facts. They can build records. They can educate the public. They can pressure agencies.

But hearings without consequences are theater.

Oversight must be tied to appropriations, statutory reform, subpoenas, contempt enforcement, personnel consequences, rule changes, reporting mandates, sunset provisions, and actual institutional pain.

Otherwise, the permanent government learns that scandal is survivable as long as everyone gets a speaking part.

The same is true of blue-ribbon commissions, internal reviews, inspector general reports, resignation rituals, and promises to “do better.”

Sometimes they matter.

Often they serve as pressure valves.

The system sacrifices a name to save a method.

That is not reform.

That is maintenance.

How to Put the Permanent Government Back Under the Constitution

The answer is not to abolish administration.

That is fantasy.

A modern republic needs competent administration.

The answer is to put administration back in its constitutional place: under law, under limits, under elected authority, and ultimately under the people.

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That requires more than slogans.

Congress must stop delegating away hard choices. No more moral poetry disguised as statute. If Congress wants a policy, Congress should define its scope, limits, enforcement standards, funding source, reporting obligations, and expiration points. Broad mission statements should not become blank checks for agency government.

Major rules should require affirmative congressional approval. If an agency rule has major economic, constitutional, social, or federalism consequences, Congress should have to vote on it. Not complain about it. Not fundraise off it. Vote on it. Put names on the board.

Guidance must not function as law. Agencies should be prohibited from coercing compliance through nonbinding documents. If a document is binding in practice, it should be treated as binding in law. If the agency wants obedience, it should go through lawful rulemaking or obtain clear statutory authority.

Enforcement discretion must be auditable. Agencies should publish enforcement priorities where possible, disclose aggregate enforcement data sufficient to detect unequal treatment, and explain major departures from ordinary practice. Equal justice cannot survive in a system where enforcement patterns are hidden from the people being governed.

Policy-making positions must be identified. Every agency should distinguish between technical, administrative, enforcement, advisory, and policy-shaping roles. If a position is genuinely policy-influencing, the public deserves to know why that position should or should not be insulated from ordinary political accountability.

Civil service protections should remain strongest for non-policy roles. Protect the honest worker. Protect the whistleblower. Protect the engineer, clerk, inspector, auditor, and analyst from partisan retaliation.

But do not create a protected governing class that can shape policy while hiding behind neutrality.

Classification must be narrowed and reviewed aggressively. Secrecy should protect the country, not the institution. It should protect sources and methods, not embarrassment and abuse. Classification should expire or face meaningful independent review. “National security” should never become a royal seal.

Contractors must be transparent. Public functions performed by private vendors require public accountability. Citizens should know who is paid, what they are paid to do, what former officials they employ, what programs they influence, and whether their contracts depend on policies they helped design.

Revolving-door rules must be strengthened. People should not design programs, leave office, and immediately profit from those same programs. Expertise should not become legalized self-dealing.

Emergency powers must sunset. Every emergency authority should come with expiration dates, reporting requirements, renewal votes, and post-emergency audits. If the emergency is real, officials can defend the renewal. If they cannot defend it, the power should die.

Data must be reproducible where possible. Agencies should publish definitions, methodology, uncertainty, revisions, and raw data when lawful and practical. Official statistics should be treated as evidence, not scripture.

Congressional oversight must have consequences. Hearings without funding changes, statutory amendments, subpoenas, contempt enforcement, or personnel consequences are theater. The permanent government does not fear speeches. It fears lost authority, lost money, lost secrecy, lost discretion, and lost protection.

Finally, citizens must demand evidence, not slogans.

The phrase “Deep State” should be the beginning of investigation, not the end of it.

Name the office. Trace the authority. Read the statute. Find the rule. Follow the money. Identify the contractor. Compare enforcement patterns. Examine the data. Challenge the classification. Ask who benefits. Ask who can be removed. Ask who cannot.

That is the work.

And it is work.

Which is why so many people prefer the cartoon.

The Machine Survives Because We Let It.

The permanent government is not invincible.

It is just patient.

It survives because elected officials delegate, courts defer, agencies expand, contractors profit, media launders, institutions protect themselves, and voters get distracted by partisan theater.

It survives because Republicans denounce unaccountable power until they control a useful piece of it.

It survives because Democrats denounce unaccountable power until they control a useful piece of it.

It survives because citizens are trained to ask whether power helps their side before asking whether power should exist.

That is how republics decay.

Not all at once. Not always through dramatic betrayal. Often through procedure. Through habit. Through convenience. Through complexity. Through the slow replacement of consent with management.

The permanent government does not need to abolish elections.

It only needs to make elections less capable of reaching the machinery.

That is the existential problem.

A constitutional republic cannot be governed by ghosts. It cannot be ruled by memos no one voted for, interpretations no one debated, contracts no one reads, classifications no one can challenge, enforcement patterns no one can audit, and agencies no one can meaningfully restrain.

If the people are sovereign, power must be visible.

If power is public, authority must be traceable.

If authority is abused, removal must be possible.

If removal is impossible, accountability is theater.

The Deep State, stripped of partisan costume, is the name we give to a government that has learned to continue itself.

So stop asking which party owns it.

It does not need a party.

It has a process.

It has a budget.

It has lawyers.

It has contractors.

It has secrecy.

It has time.

And unless the American people recover the constitutional discipline to name it, limit it, audit it, and put it back under elected authority, it will keep governing without asking them.

Not because it is all-powerful.

Because it is permanent.

And permanence, left unchecked, becomes rule.

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