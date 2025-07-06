Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
14h

Those are the seven essentials indeed. Thank you for this. Good bit of work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture