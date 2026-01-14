There is a point at which dishonesty stops being rhetorical and starts becoming dangerous.

We crossed it.

In modern American politics, there is an emerging reflex among elected officials: when violence is inconvenient, redefine it. When a threat is politically awkward, soften it. When law enforcement acts within the bounds of the law, blur those bounds until the officer—not the assailant—stands trial in the court of public opinion.

This is not governance.

It is cowardice dressed up as compassion.

The Law Does Not Care About Your Narrative

The law governing use of force is not ambiguous. It is not new. And it is not subject to reinterpretation by press release.

When a vehicle is deliberately driven toward a law-enforcement officer, that vehicle becomes a weapon. A heavy one. A lethal one. Courts across this country have recognized that reality for decades.

This does not mean lethal force is automatic. It does not mean every collision justifies deadly response. It means one thing only—and one thing clearly:

An officer facing an imminent threat of serious bodily harm or death may lawfully defend himself.

That is not ideology.

That is black-letter constitutional law.

A two-ton vehicle aimed at a human being is not symbolic resistance. It is not expressive conduct. It is not speech.

It is force.

“Speech” Is the Lie That Gets People Killed

And yet, time and again, after these incidents, we see the same ritual unfold.

Officials rush to microphones. Statements are issued before investigations are complete—but not to urge patience. Instead, they recast the facts. They replace agency with abstraction. They describe deliberate actions as accidents, confusion, or chaos. They suggest that lawful defensive force is suspect simply because it is politically inconvenient.

This is not neutrality.

This is interference.

The most corrosive lie told in these moments is not about motive or intent. It is the lie that enforcement itself is the problem.

Immunity Is Not the Shield—Politics Is

Much is made of “immunity,” particularly when members of Congress are involved. The truth is simpler and less flattering.

Legislative immunity is narrow. It protects speeches and votes inside the legislative process. It does not protect press conferences, interviews, campaign statements, podcasts, newsletters, or social-media posts.

Mayors and governors don’t even have that.

When officials speak publicly about violent encounters, they do so not under constitutional privilege, but under the same First Amendment protections as anyone else.

Which means the issue is not legal confusion.

It is choice.

They choose language that undermines enforcement.

They choose ambiguity over clarity.

They choose political safety over public safety.

What This Does to the People in Uniform

Every time a leader misrepresents a violent encounter to appease a narrative, three predictable outcomes follow:

First, officers hesitate. And hesitation in a lethal encounter is often fatal.

Second, offenders learn. They learn that the political class will soften consequences and blur accountability if the optics demand it.

Third, public trust collapses—not because officers acted, but because leaders refused to tell the truth about why they acted.

You do not need to abolish the police to cripple enforcement. You simply need to delegitimize it.

Naming the Pattern Without Inventing Crimes

This pattern has surfaced repeatedly in American cities and states, including under leadership figures such as Jacob Frey, Tim Walz, and members of Congress like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

No claim is made here that crimes were committed. That is not necessary—and not responsible.

The indictment is political and moral.

When leaders obscure the difference between force and speech, when they imply misconduct before facts are established, and when they flatten legal standards to satisfy activist pressure, they are not defending justice.

They are sabotaging it.

The Sentence Leaders Refuse to Say

There is one sentence that would de-escalate nearly every one of these controversies. It is also the sentence too many leaders are unwilling to utter:

“The officer faced a credible threat.

The law allows self-defense.

We will investigate—without rewriting reality.”

The refusal to say that sentence tells you everything.

Because the rule of law does not survive on vibes, slogans, or performative outrage. It survives on truth, clarity, and the courage to stand between enforcement and the mob.

A car is not speech.

A weapon is not a metaphor.

And reality does not yield to narrative.

