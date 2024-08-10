We’re totally flummoxed by the brazen manner in which the Democrat party does whatever they want with no consequence. They don’t even try to hide it anymore.

Although we’re perplexed by the tactics the Democrats are using, we’re not unaware of their goals. They are trying every trick they know to bring about the fourth term of Barack Obama. All the unrest, the illegal aliens invading our southern border, the inflation, all of it is part of the Democrat’s fulfillment of Barack Obama’s plan to “fundamentally change the US.” Obama wanted Hillary to follow him but Trump ruined that plan and gained Obama’s enmity for his trouble. When Trump came us for reelection, Biden was dusted off and the Obama, Schumer, Pelosi, Clinton plan to steal the election was put in motion. We’ve talked about all the dirty tricks, so if you want to read about them again, go to our Substack –

And now we get to Kamala Harris, the political opportunist. Her first race was against Terrence Hallinan, the incumbent San Francisco District Attorney, who was investigating friends of Kamala’s boyfriend, Willie Brown, who was married and the mayor of San Francisco at the time. There were those who said Harris was put into the race and strings were pulled for her victory, by Willie Brown. Charges against Brown’s friends were dropped soon after Harris assumed office.

Her next political move was to run for Attorney General of California, an office she barely won with the help of the California Democrat machine. Her one memorable achievement as Attorney General was to have state lawyers argue that prisoners should be kept incarcerated after their release date to fight wildfires. Critics argued that this policy amounted to keeping people incarcerated solely for their labor, which raised ethical and legal concerns. As soon as the public found out about this, Harris distanced herself from the position. She would hear about this decision again later in her political career.

In 2016 Harris ran for US Senate for the seat vacated by Barbara Boxer. Her only competition was another Democrat. Kamala Harris was considered the most liberal Senator, even more liberal that Bernie Sanders.

In 2020 Harris ran, sort of, for President. In this race she evolved from just being an opportunist – let’s face it, all politicians are an opportunist of some stripe – to being a chameleon who has no talent as a politician. She didn’t receive any votes at all when she ran for President and dropped out before the first primary. Harris did have some talent, though, as Joe Biden, the 2020 Democrat candidate for President, promised during the primaries that he would appoint a black woman as his Vice-President, and additionally he would appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if he got the opportunity. And that’s how Kamala Harris, as soon as she stopped identifying as an Indian woman and started identifying as black, became Vice-President and Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge from the US Circuit Court of Appeals, a woman who was always black but did not know the definition of a woman, became an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

And so we come to the election of 2024. Kamala Harris, the incumbent President’s Vice-President, becomes the anointed candidate when Joe Biden’s dementia becomes too severe to hide anymore – that was in 2021, wasn’t it? – and again without one vote being cast for he in the Democrat primary. Her appointment as the Democrat candidate for 2024 has created quite a lot of bipartisan concern over the Democrats ignoring the wishes of all of their party in favor of those of their donors.

She’s known as a horrible public speaker – anyone who has ever heard her speak without a teleprompter can confirm that – and she cackles at any question she’s not comfortable answering. Nothing like having a tell in addition to all your other bad characteristics. And without a teleprompter her answers to questions are word salad and make no sense.

The Democrats tell us that Kamala will be our first black female President. Insofar as being female, we’re pretty sure she is, and as to being black, we’d have to defer to what she’s identifying as today. In the past, she identified as “Indian” – https://x.com/CWBOCA/status/1818728450015785048 as is shown in this cut from “X”– where she’s absolutely vibrating to declare she’s Indian, raised on “south Indian food.” When it was in her interests to be Indian, she was.

Now it’s in her best interest to be black, so she is, or at least says so. The following two cuts from YouTube tell it pretty well, although their truth is as suspect as Kamala’s statement on celebrating Kwanzaa — satire but true

or this one, which is also satire, but applicable

– but if she says she celebrates Kwanzaa, we’ll take her at her word. Just remember, Kwanzaa was invented in 1966, when Kamala Harris was two years old. So Kwanzaa may have been celebrated, but it couldn’t have been a family tradition.

In February 2021, when Harris had been vice president a little more than a month, she took part in a virtual celebration of Black History Month. She took the occasion to say this:

"We have always fought for equality. But now we are also talking much more rightly about equity, understanding that we must be clear-eyed about the fact that, yes, we want everyone to get an equal amount – that sounds right – but not everyone starts out from the same place. Some people start out on first base; some people start out on third base. And if the goal is truly about equality, it has to be about a goal of saying everybody should end up in the same place. And since we didn't start in the same place, some folks might need more equitable distribution."

It is hard to imagine a major-party nominee for president of the United States saying that. But that is what Vice President Harris said. That is what she believes. Should she become president, she would, of course, have much more power to pursue her goal of equity across the country – a president for DEI.

Finishing up with Kamala Harris’ quotes and comments since she’s been declared the Democrat candidate for President – the Democrat convention should be fun – she said about Donald Trump “You may have noticed he pulled out of the debate” which is not true and not truthful. Donald Trump said he would not confirm a debate until after the Democrat convention when all will know who the Democrats will run for President. “I do hope Trump will agree to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes – if you got something to say, say it to my face,” Harris said.

In an Op-Ed, Steve Hecht said "Kamala Harris would be a figurehead president for the same people who have managed Joe Biden’s presidency.”

Democrat media have emphasized that, regarding the border, Harris was tasked with mitigating migration from Central America. National Security Council Western Hemisphere Director Juan Gonzalez managed the strategy, until recently, while Harris fronted for it.

Guatemalan civic association Liga Pro-Patria (the Liga) advocates for the rule of law, and on July 30 it issued a statement: “How Kamala Harris Sided with Leftist Corruption in Guatemala.” Her activities degraded the rule of law and promoted migration, the opposite of her purported objective."

She repeated the assertion made by her campaign in recent days that Trump is “just plain weird”.

Speaking of weird, Kamala Harris chose Tim "the Minnesota Marxist" Walz, Mr Stolen Valor, Tampons in boys bathrooms and all. She had to really reach deep into the barrel to find someone more left-leaning than herself, but it looks like the California Communist has found her running mate.

Walz was Governor of Minnesota when Minneapolis was burned down by Antifa and BLM, and he did nothing to stop the riots until there was nothing left to burn. His wife — they honeymooned in Communist China, shades of Bernie Sanders — kept the windows open during the riots because she enjoyed the smell of middle class businesses going up in smoke. To round out the perfect Marxist family, Walz daughter supposedly told rioters where the National Guard and police would be the next day using information she (hopefully) stole from the dad. Who knows, he may have given it to her, given his political leanings.

So Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz, and they are perfect together. She giggles when she doesn't know an answer, and he dances like a scarecrow in a tornado. Neither is any good without a teleprompter.

And in this election, being called weird is supposed to be an insult. You'd think all the money they spend to make themselves sound intelligent, they could come up with something better than "weird", but they can't.

And so, they’ll label us “weird” for remaining faithful to the values of our Founders, for maintaining our reverence for family, and country, and for drawing all the right conclusions about the current state of our government and the lack of ability of the Democratic candidates to make things better.

Well buckle up, Buttercup. We are about to “Weird” you out, because if this is what “Weird” is, we’re gonna be out and proud about it.

