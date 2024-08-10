Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Aug 11

RF - thanks for the comment. I sure hope they've overplayed their hand. I'm supportive of your thought on establishing our own mass media. Trump with Truth Social and Bongino with Rumble seem to be a reasonable start. It's also heartening to see Elon Musk moving "X" more to the center and actually allowing free speech.

Now we need to support "our" media and not support "theirs".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Aug 11

"They don’t even try to hide it anymore." All these things you have described? They get away with them because they control the mass media. They tell the story. They always get the last word. The make up the labels ("weird") and they change the meanings of words ("sex" becomes "gender").

It may sound crazy, but our only hope of preventing cultural Marxism from destroying our society, our culture, our America may be to create our own mass media. Because they are using the one that they control to kill us. And we can't seem to even slow them down, let alone stop them.

It's true. "They don’t even try to hide it anymore."

But they may be overplaying their hand. I hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture