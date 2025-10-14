The Bureaucratic Gorilla — The federal beast outgrew its tuxedo decades ago.

“You ever try to stuff a gorilla into a tuxedo?”

That’s what we’ve got right now in Washington — a 900-pound bureaucratic beast squeezed into the threadbare remains of a Constitution it no longer respects, much less fits into.

The damn thing’s bursting at the seams with alphabet agencies, executive orders, and judges who think “interpreting the law” means playing God.

“The Founders gave us a scalpel. Washington turned it into a bludgeon.

And you know what? It’s time to take it back.”

What We’re Dealing With

This isn’t about politics. It’s not Left or Right anymore.

It’s Up versus Down — Washington versus the People.

And the People are losing. Badly.

The feds are in your schools, in your wallet, in your gas tank, your thermostat, your doctor’s office, your social-media feed, your thoughts.

They don’t just regulate — they infiltrate.

Our government was supposed to be lean, mean, and accountable.

Instead, it’s obese, evasive, and arrogant.

According to the Office of Personnel Management, the federal workforce has swollen into a self-sustaining ecosystem — millions of employees, tens of thousands of regulations, and no one ever getting fired.

The Founders’ Blueprint

The Constitution isn’t a suggestion — it’s an operating manual.

Article I: Congress makes the laws.

Article II: The President enforces them.

Article III: The Courts interpret them.

That’s it.

No “fourth branch” made of bureaucrats writing rules that carry the force of law.

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands... may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

— James Madison, Federalist No. 47

Well, take a look around, Jimmy. We’re there.

How the Gorilla Got So Big

It didn’t happen overnight.

It started with “good intentions” — a New Deal here, a Great Society there.

Each new crisis bred another department, another alphabet soup of agencies.

Soon the Executive Branch wasn’t just executing laws — it was inventing them.

Today we have more than 430 separate federal agencies and sub-agencies.

Most of them can fine you, regulate you, or destroy your livelihood without a single act of Congress.

If that’s not tyranny dressed up in a tuxedo, what is?

Time to Tailor the Beast

A government that fits inside the Constitution isn’t some libertarian fantasy.

It’s the only kind that honors the people it serves.

Shrink it. Audit it. Sunset agencies that have outlived their purpose.

Make Congress vote on every rule that carries the force of law.

And above all — remind Washington who it works for.

Because a gorilla in a tuxedo isn’t government.

It’s a circus act.

