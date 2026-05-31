Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
9h

Thank you for stating this so concisely!

Reply
Share
Michael Swartz's avatar
Michael Swartz
16h

Indeed, the most important portion of government should be our local one. Unfortunately, our current system has the pyramid upside down with the federal taking precedence. For me it should be our county seat of Georgetown, state capital of Dover, then Washington but the way courts and government has gamed the system makes everything dependent on the feds.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture