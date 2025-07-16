I have no idea why President Trump’s response to calls for release of the Epstein material has been so strong and outlandish. He made a promise, something he says he’s proud of keeping. Remember the tagline “promises made, promises kept.”

Well, except in this case. In this case the President not only made a promise, and his Attorney General said she had the material on he desk, however when he was asked about Epstein he bacame surly.

I don’t know if there’s more to the Epstein files than meets the eye, that’s why we were told we’d have access - transparency. It seems everything in Trumpworld is transparent except what he doesn’t want you to see.

Anyway, here’s his post and my response:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 “Intelligence” Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It’s all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Jul 16, 2025, 8:43 AM

I'll be honest, this rant by the President sounds a unbalanced as any Democrat ever did. Any time someone takes his toys and goes home because of a disagreement, there's a problem. It’s also a bit petulent to tell everyone what you’ve done well to justify not doing something well.

I wrote this reply to @realDonaldTrump:

jacksotallaro

@jacksotallaro I have supported you from day 1. You have always kept promises, except for this time. Then you say that those of us who disagree with you are ex-supporters? Who do you think you are, sir? You are the one who broke a promise, a promise on which we counted. Now, after breaking your word you try to put the blame on us, the ones who got you where you are? You try to deflect by telling AG Bondi "release whatever is pertinent?" I still support you. One incident is not enough to sour my support. It's a shame you don't seem to feel that way.

In John 8:32 it says “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” That’s all the justification I need to ask the President a question, and his act of not answering opens the door to the possibility that there is something there, and of course that makes seeing the Epstein Files more important than ever.

I’ll stipulate that I have no thoughts that the Epstein Files hold any material damaging to Donald Trump or his family. If that existed Obama or Biden would have bought an ad at the Superbowl to advertise it. Is there material on some other administration official? President Trump is known to be exceptionally faithful to his friends, however if there was an issue with an official I think he’d take more action than to just hide the information. Is there proof of part of the intelligence cabal doing wrong things? The way the President thinks of Brennan et al I can’t think of any reason he would protect them, unless there were names and processes that would be revealed.

Of course if that were the case, all he’d have to do is redact the sensitive information.

So, to close, I don’t have any idea why President Trump is acting like a putz, but in this one situation he certainly is. As I said in my reply to his Truth Social, I still support him. If he cuts off every supporter who disagrees with him on one single issue, he’ll hurt MAGA.

And that is not acceptable.

Leave a comment

Message Jack Sotallaro

Share