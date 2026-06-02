Just a note to our readers, giving you a heads-up about a new series starting this coming Sunday. It is titled Faith Made America, and it will come to you in three parts via my alternate substack, Arkansas Political Blog, although it will not be aimed at Arkansas and certainly is not meant to be political. My reasons for publishing on this alternate site is to allow those of you who do not care to follow my faith-based rantings the option to just not read it.

This content will go to all readers of Jack’s Substack – One Man’s Opinion, just under another name. If you see a sender “APB” in your email, that’s it.

I would really like some feedback on this type of content. I typically write about those things that interest me at that moment (my wife calls it “shiny thing syndrome”, and she’s probably right), and see differences in the open and reply rates depending on content type. I really would like to optimize the content in my substack(s) for you, our readers.

As you’ve all seen, my content bounces between politics and faith. If I start publishing faith articles on APB exclusively, that would allow you all to choose that which you care to read. That’s why I’m looking for feedback. I’m not changing what I write, but I am willing to publish it on a specific site to allow you, my readers, to choose whether you care to read it or not.

For this reason I’m requesting your feedback – good, bad, humorous, snide, sarcastic. Speak in your own voice.

Looking forward to hearing from a lot of you!

Jack