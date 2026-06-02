Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
2h

Send'em my way! I will get them posted.

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Michael Swartz's avatar
Michael Swartz
17h

Write where you want with the content you want. I'm sure I'll enjoy it.

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