Friends,

As we gather around our tables this week—surrounded by family, memories, and the blessings God continues to pour out—I want to take a moment to thank you. Your support, your courage, and your willingness to think, question, and stand tall in a shaky world means more than you know.

May your Thanksgiving be joyful, safe, and filled with the kind of peace this world can’t manufacture.

We’ll be taking a short break for the holiday and will return on December 3. Until then, enjoy the time with your loved ones, recharge your spirit, and remember: gratitude is fuel for the next step forward.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Jack Sotallaro