A Serialized Argument in Six Acts

ACT I — THE MYTH WE ARE ORDERED TO BELIEVE

There is a lie so deeply embedded in modern politics that questioning it marks you as unserious, childish, or “not understanding how things work.”

The lie is this:

Compromise is a virtue.

Not compromise between neighbors.

Not compromise between citizens.

Political compromise.

The kind where a politician violates a “personally held principle” to help pass a bill they openly admit they don’t support — solely to secure a future vote, favor, or exemption for themselves.

That is not compromise.

That is moral abandonment.

And when a politician does it, they are not being pragmatic — they are defining themselves: as unprincipled, narcissistic, self-serving, and fundamentally indifferent to the public good.

This is not a partisan accusation.

It applies to all politicians, at all levels, in all parties, in all states.

If you trade your principles for leverage, you are not representing the public.

You are representing your future self.

ACT II — “COMPROMISE” IS THE CONFESSION

Every time a politician says:

“I didn’t like it, but I voted for it.”

What they are really saying is:

“My principles were always negotiable.”

We are trained to applaud this behavior.

Cable news calls it “statesmanship.”

Editorial boards call it “adulthood.”

But strip away the varnish and the transaction is grotesquely simple:

• A vote is cast

• A principle is violated

• A favor is banked

• The public is excluded

This is not democratic deliberation.

It is IOU governance.

George Washington warned, bluntly:

“Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.”

That line is not about money alone.

It is about incentives.

Power, longevity, relevance, future advantage — these are bids.

And modern politicians almost never say no.

ACT III — THE IOU ECONOMY (HOW CORRUPTION BECAME NORMAL)

Modern politics is not driven by ideology.

It is driven by owed favors.

Votes are currency.

Committees are leverage.

Omnibus bills are laundering machines.

A politician votes against their stated belief today so they can collect tomorrow — not for their constituents, but for:

• protection from leadership

• donor access

• committee placement

• a future “ask”

By the time a politician reaches seniority, they no longer even pretend to believe anything. They believe in process — which is the polite word for career survival.

James Madison understood this danger precisely:

“Enlightened statesmen will not always be at the helm.”

That is why the system was designed to limit damage, not enable deal-making.

What we have today is the inverse:

A system that rewards the most flexible conscience.

ACT IV — “BUT NOTHING GETS DONE WITHOUT COMPROMISE”

This is the defense offered whenever the scam is pointed out.

It relies on a hidden assumption that is never defended:

That passing a bill is inherently good.

It is not.

A bad law passed through compromise is worse than no law at all.

A corrupt deal that “moves the process forward” moves the republic backward.

Gridlock is not tyranny.

Unprincipled legislation is.

If the only way you can govern is by violating your beliefs, then your beliefs were never restraints — they were decorations.

And a representative without restraints is not a representative at all.

ACT V — WHAT CAN BE DONE (AND WHY THIS TERRIFIES THEM)

Here is the part politicians prefer you never reach.

1. End Multi-Issue Bills

One bill. One subject. One vote.

No bundling. No hostage clauses. No vote trading.

This alone would collapse the IOU economy overnight — which is why it never passes.

2. Sunset Everything

Every law should expire unless re-approved.

If a law is good, it can survive scrutiny.

If it depends on inertia, it deserves death.

3. Publicly Track Principle Violations

If a politician says X and votes Y, record it.

No speeches. No spin. Just facts.

Integrity fears memory.

4. Shorten Terms, Kill Careerism

Politics was never meant to be a profession.

The Founders assumed citizens would serve briefly — then go home.

Today’s politicians assume they will never leave.

5. Stop Worshipping “Bipartisanship”

Agreement is not virtue.

Integrity is.

A united legislature can be disastrously wrong.

ACT VI — THE TRUTH NO ONE IN POWER WILL SAY

Here it is, plainly stated:

A politician who trades principle for compromise is morally indistinguishable from one who never had principles at all.

The difference is marketing.

Public disgust with politics is not extremism.

It is pattern recognition.

The danger is not anger.

The danger is resignation.

Because the moment the public accepts that betrayal is normal —

the system no longer needs to pretend.

END NOTE

This argument is not radical.

It is foundational.

The republic was not designed for professional compromisers.

It was designed to survive them.

