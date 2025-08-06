I was struggling to pick a topic for today’s article. Nothing felt right. So I did what I often do when the brain won’t cooperate—I stopped trying. I’ve found that not thinking consciously about a problem allows the subconscious to chew on it for a while. Sooner or later, the answer usually appears out of nowhere, like a magician pulling a rabbit from thin air.

While I busied myself with other things and waited for inspiration to strike, the phone rang. A friend was calling to ask if I’d like to grab lunch. Never one to turn down free food, I said yes without hesitation.

As always, our conversation roamed far and wide. By the end of the meal, we had solved most of the world’s problems and polished off two heaping plates apiece. It was Chinese buffet day—always a favorite. And as in every Chinese restaurant I’ve ever visited, the meal ended with fortune cookies.

And that’s when serendipity struck.

I had been searching for a topic to write about. Instead, I received the entire article—wrapped, baked, and served on a tray.

My fortune read:



“Compromise is always wrong if it means sacrificing a principle.”

'Nuff said.

