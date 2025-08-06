Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wm. R. Bridgeman's avatar
Wm. R. Bridgeman
17h

The late NC Sen Jesse Helms once told us .... "Compromise, hell! That's what has happened to us all down the line -- and that's the very cause of our woes. If freedom is right and tyranny is wrong, why should those who believe in freedom treat it as if it were a roll of bologna to be bartered a slice at a time?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PM's avatar
PM
16h

A word the left has never tried to bastardize. Probably because they don't know what it means.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture