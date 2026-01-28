These letters were not written to persuade the public.

They were written to confront power.

So why am I publishing them here as “Open Letters” rather than sending them directly to the people referenced? The answer is that if you agree, maybe you’ll let these people know how we feel as well.

We are living through a quiet constitutional failure—not the dramatic kind with tanks and decrees, but the procedural kind that hollows out trust while everyone insists things are “mostly fine.” Rights are praised in speeches, footnoted in opinions, and hedged in enforcement. Neutrality is celebrated rhetorically and abandoned operationally.

That gap—the space between what the Constitution commands and what institutions do—is where legitimacy goes to die.

So this series begins with three open letters. Not manifestos. Not threats. Warnings. Warnings grounded in law, history, and the oldest lesson of self-government: when the rules stop applying evenly, people stop believing in the rules.

The First Amendment is not a decor item. It is not a risk-management tool. It does not exist to minimize discomfort or maximize compliance. It exists to bind power with neutrality. Praise and criticism receive the same protection—or neither does. The Constitution draws no favorites. The oaths we all swore to protect the country do not either.

Yet we now live with selective enforcement dressed up as discretion. Intimidation excused as “context.” Unequal application justified as “prudence.” This is how republics decay—not loudly, but administratively.

State officials are not immune from this charge. In Arkansas, the struggle over Amendment 7—the people’s reserved power to legislate directly—has exposed a deeper problem than any single ruling.

When the mechanisms of participation can be weakened after the fact, when citizen authority is treated as conditional, the message is unmistakable: power is centralized, permission is provisional, and trust is optional.

At the federal level, the pattern repeats. Agencies hesitate. Prosecutors calculate optics. Elected officials speak reverently of rights while tolerating uneven enforcement. The result is not stability. It is pressure—pressure that accumulates precisely because the law is not doing its job.

Let’s be clear about what this series is not. It is not a call for disorder. It is not an argument for vigilantism. It is a demand that institutions do the one thing that prevents both: apply the law evenly.

History does not reward systems that ask citizens to remain calm while rights are rationed. It rewards systems that enforce neutral rules before resentment metastasizes. Courts that adjudicate rather than appease. Legislatures that legislate clearly rather than strategically. Prosecutors who prosecute lawfully rather than selectively.

These letters are addressed to state Attorneys General and legislatures, to federal elected officials, and to the Attorney General of the United States because those offices still have a choice. They can restore confidence by enforcing neutrality—or they can continue down a path where every exemption becomes a precedent and every precedent becomes an excuse.

The Constitution offers a simple bargain: equal liberty under law.

Break that bargain, and everything else becomes negotiable.

These letters exist to say what too few in power will say plainly:

Do your job. Apply the law evenly. Or be honest about what replaces it.

The rest of this series speaks directly to those who swore the oath.

Whether they listen is up to them.

OPEN LETTER #1

To State Attorneys General and State Legislatures

Subject: Equal Enforcement Is Not Optional

You swore an oath to the Constitution—not to public comfort, political fashion, or selective enforcement.

The Constitution does not grant states the authority to decide which speech is too dangerous to protect or which beliefs deserve special insulation from criticism. That power does not exist. Never has.

When laws are enforced unevenly—when intimidation is tolerated for one group and punished for another—you are not preserving order. You are dissolving trust. And trust, once lost, does not return on command.

In Arkansas, the ongoing struggle over Amendment 7 exposes this danger plainly. When the people’s reserved powers are weakened by legislative maneuvering or judicial reinterpretation, the message is unmistakable: participation is conditional, and authority is selective.

That is not republican government. That is managed consent.

Your duty is simple and non-negotiable:

Enforce speech protections equally.

Defend citizen-reserved powers honestly.

Apply the same rules to every belief, every speaker, every movement.

Do not ask the public to respect a system that refuses to respect them.

Neutral law is the only alternative to civic fracture.

Choose accordingly.

— Jack Sotallaro

OPEN LETTER #2

To Federal Elected Officials (Congress & the Executive)

Subject: The First Amendment Is Not a Risk-Management Tool

The First Amendment does not exist to make your job easier.

It exists to make liberty harder to suppress.

Justice Thurgood Marshall said:

“But, above all else, the First Amendment means that government has no power to restrict expression because of its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content.”

When federal agencies hesitate to enforce the law evenly—when prosecutors weigh optics instead of obligations—you are not governing. You are stalling. And stalled justice breeds contempt for the rule of law itself.

Congress does not get to fund rights selectively.

The Executive does not get to enforce them cautiously.

And neither gets to pretend that unequal enforcement preserves peace.

James Madison warned:

liberty survives only when power is constrained by structure, not sentiment.

When government replaces neutral enforcement with political calculation, it forfeits moral authority.

Your obligation is not to prevent offense.

It is to prevent favoritism.

Apply the law evenly—or stop claiming the Constitution as your shield.

The American people notice the difference.

— Jack Sotallaro

OPEN LETTER #3

To the Attorney General of the United States

Subject: Equal Justice Is Your Job—Not a Talking Point

The Department of Justice does not exist to manage social tension.

It exists to enforce federal law without fear or favor.

Selective enforcement is not discretion—it is dereliction.

When threats, intimidation, or suppression of lawful speech are ignored because enforcement is “complicated,” you send a message louder than any press conference: that justice is negotiable, and rights are conditional.

They are not.

The Constitution does not recognize protected classes of ideas. It recognizes protected rights. All of them. For everyone.

Justice Hugo Black

“There can be no equal justice where the kind of trial a man gets depends on the amount of money he has.”

— Griffin v. Illinois (1956)

Justice Thurgood Marshall

“The law must be applied equally to all, regardless of wealth, status, or power.”

(paraphrased from repeated opinions and speeches; this principle runs throughout his jurisprudence)

Justice Antonin Scalia (principle expressed repeatedly):

“The Constitution is not a living organism. It means today what it meant when it was adopted.”

— relevant to enforcing law as written, not as preferred

Your oath was not to harmony.

It was to equal justice under law.

Enforce the law neutrally.

Or acknowledge—openly—that neutrality has been abandoned.

History will not confuse the two.

— Jack Sotallaro

These open letters are the introduction to a series. I have several topics in mind, and welcome suggestions from you.

