Over time, residents of Conway have watched an above average school sink down into the morass of woke, corruption, and mediocre performing students. Time and again citizens (you call us patrons, whatever) have brought district shortfalls to your attention, and each and every time you all manage to shoot yourselves in the foot. I’m sure, if you take a moment, a few embarrassing issues will come to mind. I’m not writing to discuss everything that’s ever happened. What I am writing to you about is a staffing issue that I see as being the result of corruption at the highest levels combined with incompetence in your support staff.

Let’s start at the top. You replaced a less than optimum Superintendent with an even less optimum candidate after your “consultant”, a local education cabal member, recommends him. On top of you not vetting the other candidates effectively, having left it up to your “consultant”, it seems once again the Conway School District gets exactly what it deserves. I know it’s traumatic to replace a superintendent, however it doesn’t seem you actually hired a replacement, instead receiving a clone.

Your in-house counsel is seemingly either very incompetent or overly subject to suggestion by the shadier parts of your board. It almost seems that if you actually do the opposite of what counsel advises you will be in better shape legally. When you pay someone over $100,000/year for advice, that advice should be guaranteed defensible. The advice you receive today is not. You already use a Little Rock firm in addition to in-house counsel, so a replacement is already up-to-speed. The district should remove the in-house function, and use your Little Rock firm until you can find a competent, knowledgeable replacement.

What many of us see as the culmination of the shady/corrupt/illegal deals you all have been subjected to, almost hiring of a family member of a sitting board member obviously stands out to many of us. This is an issue counsel should have notified you of, and an issue that board members, including the board chair, should have known about. It wasn’t a surprise when you were notified of the problem, your ex-chair still tried to push ahead with the hire. This would have been funny if it weren’t so pathetic. Add this to your in-house counsel’s “OOPS” list. More importantly, the chair’s daughter was the person almost hired. It seems the chair’s attitude was “good for thee, not for me.” again when complying with the rules/law was the issue.

In order that her daughter could be hired, the chair resigned. Lots of us will take a hit for our kids, so that’s fine.

What’s not fine is now that her daughter is a school district employee, the ex-chair is asking to be appointed to fill out her term. Are you kidding me? Her resignation was not a time-out because she acted badly. It was required if her child was to be considered for a position with the schools. Looking to come back as soon as the deed is done seems a bit ethics deprived to me. This is a public-facing position, elected by the people to represent them in education matters. It isn’t a matter of whether it’s legal for the ex-chair to reapply for an open position, it’s the look of corruption, the slap on the wrist with no other consequence, that the people will see. If the ex-chair wants to run for school board, she can run the next time the position comes open.

She resigned this term. I do not believe she should get to say she really didn’t mean it.