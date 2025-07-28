If you've been reading Jack's Substack - One Man's Opinion for any length of time, you've run into content that isn't what you expected.

Our typical content, over the last three years, is MAGA Conservatism with a sprinkling of state politics whenever our governor does something else ridiculous. Then there's the occasional (not so occasional lately) faith based article.

I usually write about what interests me at the time, not about what's current, though many times they're congruent. I'm arrogant enough to believe if it interests me and I write it well enough, it will interest you.

Where I'm going with this is that I'm seriously thinking of opening up another iteration of my substack, and publishing religious content there exclusively. That would involve splitting the subscriber lists which I'm more than happy to do, or to duplicate the subscriber list and let you make the decision on which content you receive.

The first decision is should I split content into two substacks?

The second decision, based on a positive reply to the question of splitting the substack is should I duplicate the subscriber list and leave the decision as to whether you receive content where it belongs, with you the reader?

These surveys will be open for one week, and I will announce the results on closure.

Thanks for being loyal readers at Jack's Substack - One Man's Opinion.

One additional item - if the substack is split, followers will not receive the new one, as we have no way to include you in our list. If you're a follower and enjoy all the content, please get at least a free subscription so that you will continue to receive all our content.

Thanks again to all.

Jack

