Arkansas and the Conditional Constitution
Amendment 7, the People’s Power — and the Law That Forbids Government Interference
Open Letter to the Arkansas Attorney General & Secretary of State
To: Arkansas Attorney General and Secretary of State
Subject: Amendment 7 Is Self-Executing — Your Job Is Ministerial
You do not administer Amendment 7.
You obey it.
The Arkansas Constitution could not be clearer. Amendment 7 is self-executing. Its provisions are mandatory. And no legislation or administrative action may restrict, hamper, or impair the people’s reserved initiative power.
That is not aspirational language. It is a constitutional prohibition.
Your offices are authorized to facilitate the process—nothing more. You are not empowered to judge policy. You are not empowered to screen substance. You are not empowered to erect procedural hurdles disguised as safeguards.
The Arkansas Supreme Court has said this repeatedly, in unmistakable terms.
When citizen initiatives are delayed, burdened, or neutralized through administrative review, discretionary standards, or technical traps, the Constitution is being violated—not preserved.
And when a citizen-initiated law or constitutional amendment is overridden, the Constitution permits one method and one method only: a two-thirds vote of both houses of the General Assembly. No executive shortcut exists. No administrative workaround is allowed.
Your oath was not to manage outcomes.
It was to uphold the Constitution as written.
Hands off the people’s power—or explain, openly, why the Constitution no longer binds you.
— Jack Sotallaro
Arkansas does not lack a constitution.
What it increasingly lacks is obedience to it.
Amendment 7, the Citizen’s Initiative amendment, was written to do one thing clearly and unapologetically: reserve governing power directly to the people, independent of the General Assembly, independent of the executive, and independent of administrative gatekeepers.
That reservation was not symbolic. It was fortified—deliberately—against interference.
What Amendment 7 Actually Commands
Let’s be precise, because this fight lives and dies on text.
Under Amendment 7:
Citizen-initiated laws and constitutional amendments may be repealed or amended only by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of both houses of the General Assembly.
No other method exists.
The initiative and referendum powers are “self-executing.”
The people do not need permission to use them.
The government is explicitly forbidden from interfering with the process.
The Constitution states, in plain language:
“No legislation shall be enacted to restrict, hamper or impair the exercise of the rights herein reserved to the people.”
That sentence is not commentary. It is a prohibition.
What Government Is Not Allowed to Do
Under Amendment 7, the state may not:
Add procedural hurdles
Require discretionary approvals
Conduct substantive reviews of ballot titles
Judge the “quality” or “wisdom” of initiatives
Delay, obstruct, or burden the process
Substitute bureaucratic judgment for popular will
Government’s role is ministerial only—to facilitate, not supervise.
If an action makes citizen lawmaking harder rather than merely functional, it is unconstitutional. Period.
From Facilitation to Control
And yet, over time, Arkansas government has done exactly what Amendment 7 forbids.
Legislative “clarifications.”
Administrative rules.
Judicial reinterpretations.
Procedural tripwires disguised as safeguards.
Each one defended as reasonable.
Each one justified as necessary.
Each one doing the same thing: impairing the people’s reserved power.
The supermajority repeal provision was meant as a shield—an extraordinary check requiring overwhelming consensus. It was not intended to justify routine interference, nor to subordinate citizen lawmaking to legislative preference.
Two Classes of Law — Created Illegally
What Arkansas now risks entrenching is a hierarchy that does not exist in the Constitution:
Legislative laws — presumed legitimate, durable
Citizen laws — suspect, conditional, overseen
That hierarchy violates Amendment 7 on its face.
A power reserved to the people that can be burdened, screened, delayed, or second-guessed by government is not a reserved power at all. It is a permission slip.
And Amendment 7 was written specifically to prevent that outcome.
Equal Protection Applies to Process
This is not just about democracy in the abstract. It is about equal protection under law.
If the Constitution reserves a governing power to the people, that power must be treated as coequal with legislative authority. Anything less is discrimination—against the very sovereign the Constitution claims to serve.
Courts have said this before. Repeatedly. Often quoting the same sentence government now tries to ignore.
The Consequence Arkansas Refuses to Acknowledge
When citizens are told—by practice if not by proclamation—that participation is conditional, they stop trusting lawful process.
They disengage.
They radicalize.
They give up.
None of those outcomes strengthens the republic. All of them were precisely what Amendment 7 was designed to prevent.
The Choice Is Clear — and Still Available
Arkansas officials still have a choice:
Treat Amendment 7 as self-executing law, not legislative suggestion
Respect the 2/3 rule as the only permissible override
Obey the constitutional ban on government interference
Or admit—openly—that popular sovereignty is no longer welcome
Amendment 7 was not written to flatter power.
It was written to restrain it.
The Constitution could not be clearer.
The only question left is whether Arkansas will obey it.
Arkansas Supreme Court: What the Court Has Actually Said
Arkansas courts have been remarkably consistent on Amendment 7’s core command. They may waffle on application—but not on principle.
Here are accurate, frequently cited formulations used by the Arkansas Supreme Court when striking down interference:
“Amendment 7 is self-executing, and its provisions are mandatory.”
“The people’s right to initiative and referendum must be liberally construed to effectuate its purposes.”
“Any law that restricts, hampers, or impairs the exercise of the initiative power is unconstitutional.”
“The General Assembly may enact laws to facilitate the process, but not to impede it.”
“Substantial compliance is the standard; technical barriers may not be used to defeat the people’s will.”
Those phrases appear repeatedly across decades of rulings. The Court has never held that the state may screen, judge, or control the initiative process beyond ministerial facilitation.
That matters—because it means current practice is not merely controversial. It is in tension with settled doctrine.
Side-by-Side: Amendment 7 vs. Current Practice
This is the most damning argument when laid out cleanly.
Amendment 7 (Constitutional Command)
Self-executing
Mandatory
Government role is facilitative only
No interference permitted
Citizen laws repealable/amendable only by 2/3 vote of both houses
Liberal construction in favor of the people
Substantial compliance standard
Current Statutory / Administrative Practice
Discretionary reviews
Procedural hurdles
Content-adjacent scrutiny
Deadline traps and signature technicalities
Administrative delays
Judicial tolerance for impairment
De facto subordination of citizen lawmaking
The Conflict
If Amendment 7 controls (and it does), then much of current practice is unconstitutional on its face.
There is no middle ground between facilitation and interference.
The Constitution chose a side.
Closing
Amendment 7 was written because Arkansans understood something modern officials seem eager to forget:
Power does not surrender itself voluntarily.
That is why the Constitution did not ask government to be gentle.
It ordered government to keep its hands off.
The text is clear.
The Court has been clear.
The people have been clear.
The only remaining question is whether Arkansas officials intend to obey.
