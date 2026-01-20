Open Letter to the Arkansas Attorney General & Secretary of State

To: Arkansas Attorney General and Secretary of State

Subject: Amendment 7 Is Self-Executing — Your Job Is Ministerial

You do not administer Amendment 7.

You obey it.

The Arkansas Constitution could not be clearer. Amendment 7 is self-executing. Its provisions are mandatory. And no legislation or administrative action may restrict, hamper, or impair the people’s reserved initiative power.

That is not aspirational language. It is a constitutional prohibition.

Your offices are authorized to facilitate the process—nothing more. You are not empowered to judge policy. You are not empowered to screen substance. You are not empowered to erect procedural hurdles disguised as safeguards.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has said this repeatedly, in unmistakable terms.

When citizen initiatives are delayed, burdened, or neutralized through administrative review, discretionary standards, or technical traps, the Constitution is being violated—not preserved.

And when a citizen-initiated law or constitutional amendment is overridden, the Constitution permits one method and one method only: a two-thirds vote of both houses of the General Assembly. No executive shortcut exists. No administrative workaround is allowed.

Your oath was not to manage outcomes.

It was to uphold the Constitution as written.

Hands off the people’s power—or explain, openly, why the Constitution no longer binds you.

— Jack Sotallaro

Amendment 7, the People’s Power — and the Law That Forbids Government Interference

Arkansas does not lack a constitution.

What it increasingly lacks is obedience to it.

Amendment 7, the Citizen’s Initiative amendment, was written to do one thing clearly and unapologetically: reserve governing power directly to the people, independent of the General Assembly, independent of the executive, and independent of administrative gatekeepers.

That reservation was not symbolic. It was fortified—deliberately—against interference.

What Amendment 7 Actually Commands

Let’s be precise, because this fight lives and dies on text.

Under Amendment 7:

Citizen-initiated laws and constitutional amendments may be repealed or amended only by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of both houses of the General Assembly.

No other method exists. The initiative and referendum powers are “self-executing.”

The people do not need permission to use them. The government is explicitly forbidden from interfering with the process.

The Constitution states, in plain language:

“No legislation shall be enacted to restrict, hamper or impair the exercise of the rights herein reserved to the people.”

That sentence is not commentary. It is a prohibition.

What Government Is Not Allowed to Do

Under Amendment 7, the state may not:

Add procedural hurdles

Require discretionary approvals

Conduct substantive reviews of ballot titles

Judge the “quality” or “wisdom” of initiatives

Delay, obstruct, or burden the process

Substitute bureaucratic judgment for popular will

Government’s role is ministerial only—to facilitate, not supervise.

If an action makes citizen lawmaking harder rather than merely functional, it is unconstitutional. Period.

From Facilitation to Control

And yet, over time, Arkansas government has done exactly what Amendment 7 forbids.

Legislative “clarifications.”

Administrative rules.

Judicial reinterpretations.

Procedural tripwires disguised as safeguards.

Each one defended as reasonable.

Each one justified as necessary.

Each one doing the same thing: impairing the people’s reserved power.

The supermajority repeal provision was meant as a shield—an extraordinary check requiring overwhelming consensus. It was not intended to justify routine interference, nor to subordinate citizen lawmaking to legislative preference.

Two Classes of Law — Created Illegally

What Arkansas now risks entrenching is a hierarchy that does not exist in the Constitution:

Legislative laws — presumed legitimate, durable Citizen laws — suspect, conditional, overseen

That hierarchy violates Amendment 7 on its face.

A power reserved to the people that can be burdened, screened, delayed, or second-guessed by government is not a reserved power at all. It is a permission slip.

And Amendment 7 was written specifically to prevent that outcome.

Equal Protection Applies to Process

This is not just about democracy in the abstract. It is about equal protection under law.

If the Constitution reserves a governing power to the people, that power must be treated as coequal with legislative authority. Anything less is discrimination—against the very sovereign the Constitution claims to serve.

Courts have said this before. Repeatedly. Often quoting the same sentence government now tries to ignore.

The Consequence Arkansas Refuses to Acknowledge

When citizens are told—by practice if not by proclamation—that participation is conditional, they stop trusting lawful process.

They disengage.

They radicalize.

They give up.

None of those outcomes strengthens the republic. All of them were precisely what Amendment 7 was designed to prevent.

The Choice Is Clear — and Still Available

Arkansas officials still have a choice:

Treat Amendment 7 as self-executing law , not legislative suggestion

Respect the 2/3 rule as the only permissible override

Obey the constitutional ban on government interference

Or admit—openly—that popular sovereignty is no longer welcome

Amendment 7 was not written to flatter power.

It was written to restrain it.

The Constitution could not be clearer.

The only question left is whether Arkansas will obey it.

Arkansas Supreme Court: What the Court Has Actually Said

Arkansas courts have been remarkably consistent on Amendment 7’s core command. They may waffle on application—but not on principle.

Here are accurate, frequently cited formulations used by the Arkansas Supreme Court when striking down interference:

“Amendment 7 is self-executing, and its provisions are mandatory.”

“The people’s right to initiative and referendum must be liberally construed to effectuate its purposes.”

“Any law that restricts, hampers, or impairs the exercise of the initiative power is unconstitutional.”

“The General Assembly may enact laws to facilitate the process, but not to impede it.”

“Substantial compliance is the standard; technical barriers may not be used to defeat the people’s will.”

Those phrases appear repeatedly across decades of rulings. The Court has never held that the state may screen, judge, or control the initiative process beyond ministerial facilitation.

That matters—because it means current practice is not merely controversial. It is in tension with settled doctrine.

Side-by-Side: Amendment 7 vs. Current Practice

This is the most damning argument when laid out cleanly.

Amendment 7 (Constitutional Command)

Self-executing

Mandatory

Government role is facilitative only

No interference permitted

Citizen laws repealable/amendable only by 2/3 vote of both houses

Liberal construction in favor of the people

Substantial compliance standard

Current Statutory / Administrative Practice

Discretionary reviews

Procedural hurdles

Content-adjacent scrutiny

Deadline traps and signature technicalities

Administrative delays

Judicial tolerance for impairment

De facto subordination of citizen lawmaking

The Conflict

If Amendment 7 controls (and it does), then much of current practice is unconstitutional on its face.

There is no middle ground between facilitation and interference.

The Constitution chose a side.

Closing

Amendment 7 was written because Arkansans understood something modern officials seem eager to forget:

Power does not surrender itself voluntarily.

That is why the Constitution did not ask government to be gentle.

It ordered government to keep its hands off.

The text is clear.

The Court has been clear.

The people have been clear.

The only remaining question is whether Arkansas officials intend to obey.

Share

Share Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Leave a comment

Or, if you enjoy my work, you can Buy Me a Coffee