Arkansas is supposed to be the proof.

If Republican governance actually restores constitutional limits—if all the speeches about restraint, federalism, and enumerated powers mean anything at all—then Arkansas, with unified Republican control, should be the place where the theory becomes reality.

It should be smaller, tighter, more disciplined. It should look different.

It doesn’t.

What Arkansas reveals is not failure in the way activists typically mean it. There is no collapse, no chaos, no visible dysfunction that can be easily weaponized in a campaign ad. What it reveals instead is something far more uncomfortable: a system that functions smoothly while quietly abandoning the very constraints it claims to honor. The structure remains intact. The machine remains large. Only the branding changes.

Start with the numbers, because numbers have a way of cutting through political storytelling. Total state spending—federal money included—has not meaningfully contracted under Republican control. It rose from $25.8 billion in FY2019 to a peak of $35.3 billion in FY2023 before settling into the low $30 billion range. General revenue, the portion more directly controlled by the state, has climbed past $6 billion. That trajectory is not an accident. It reflects incentives.

Arkansas receives more federal money than it sends in federal taxes. That single fact reshapes the entire political environment. When a significant portion of government growth is subsidized externally, the internal pressure to restrain it weakens.

Expansion becomes easier to justify, easier to sustain, and easier to ignore. Constitutional limits are not usually abandoned in dramatic moments of crisis. They are eroded in precisely these kinds of environments—where growth feels manageable, where costs are diffused, and where no single decision appears large enough to trigger alarm.

Executive power tells the same story, just from a different angle. Under Asa Hutchinson, COVID emergency orders centralized authority quickly under emergency statutes. That pattern was nationwide, but its consequences are local and lasting. Emergency governance does not just respond to crisis—it rewires expectations. It teaches institutions and voters alike that concentrated authority is efficient, effective, and, under the right conditions, acceptable.

Then comes the transition to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, where the tone shifts but the mechanism does not. Orders are issued to review overreach, to streamline processes, to accelerate development. The language is corrective. The method is identical: executive-directed administration. Reform, in practice, is still implemented through centralized discretion. The message is restraint. The tool is control.

This is how systems entrench themselves—not by resisting reform, but by absorbing it.

Economic development incentives push the pattern into even sharper focus. The Quick Action Closing Fund, with more than $200 million expended since 2007 and tens of millions deployed annually, operates on a model that is now so normalized it barely raises eyebrows. Deals are negotiated behind closed doors. Incentives are extended quickly. Risk is distributed publicly. Returns, when they come, are celebrated privately. Clawbacks exist, but they function more as political insulation than structural correction.

None of this requires corruption to be problematic. That is the critical point. The issue is not intent. It is authority. When government moves from establishing neutral conditions to directing capital, it inevitably expands discretion. It inevitably blurs the boundary between lawmaking and dealmaking. And once that boundary blurs, it does not easily return.

Even the data that appears to offer reassurance ultimately reinforces the deeper concern. Authorized state positions have remained relatively stable—roughly 75,000 across recent fiscal years—tracking closely with modest population growth. So no, Arkansas is not experiencing runaway headcount expansion. But focusing on headcount misses the transformation that actually matters. Modern government expands structurally, not just numerically. It grows through budget size, federal dependency, regulatory reach, and executive authority. You can hold the line on payroll and still consolidate power in every way that counts.

Put it all together and the pattern becomes difficult to ignore. Under unified Republican control, Arkansas maintains a large spending footprint, depends heavily on federal inflows, uses incentives to steer economic outcomes, and relies on executive authority as its primary instrument of governance. What it does not do is meaningfully contract the scope of government.

That absence is the argument.

Because if a Republican supermajority cannot—or will not—produce structural restraint, then the explanation cannot be reduced to Democratic opposition. The constraint is not partisan. It is systemic. The incentives embedded within the current framework reward expansion, reward discretion, and reward control, regardless of which party holds power.

This is where the term “uniparty” stops being a slogan and starts becoming a description. Not a conspiracy. Not a secret alliance. A shared operating environment. Both parties govern within the same enlarged constitutional framework. Both accept expansive spending authority. Both rely on executive discretion. Both normalize administrative governance as the default mode of operation. The differences are real, but they are directional, not structural. One accelerates. The other promises to brake—while keeping the engine running.

Arkansas makes that reality impossible to ignore because it removes the usual excuses. There is no divided government to blame. No hostile legislature. No obstructionist minority. There is only control—and what is done with it.

And what is done with it is this: the machine is maintained.

Which brings us to the question that cuts through every speech, every campaign promise, every carefully crafted talking point. If the Constitution does not materially constrain governance even under conditions most favorable to its defenders, what role is it actually playing? Is it a governing document—or a rhetorical artifact?

Because a Constitution that does not limit power is not functioning as law. It is functioning as language.

And language, no matter how forceful, does not restrain a system that has learned to operate without it.

So the choice facing voters is more fundamental than party preference. It is not a choice between left and right. It is a choice between accepting the permanence of an expanded governing structure or demanding representatives who are willing to dismantle it—not rhetorically, not symbolically, but structurally.

Until that demand becomes real—until it carries political cost for those who ignore it—the outcome will not change.

Different candidates. Different speeches.

Same machine.

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