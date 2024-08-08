The attempt on Donald Trump’s life in Butler PA on July 13, 2024 forced anyone not in a coma to realize that the federal government wants Donald Trump dead. After trying spying, lying, Hillary Clinton’s Steele Dossier, Lawfare, use of militarized government agencies – Department of Justice prosecuting Dr Peter Navarro and Stephen Bannon for “crimes” also committed by Merrick Garland, who was not prosecuted – the FBI colluding with the Secret Service to raid Mar A Lago and last but certainly not least, the most inept protection detail the Secret Service could possibly provide allowed an amateur who two years prior couldn’t shoot well enough to get on his high school shooting team to come within a millimeter of making a head shot at 150 yards. That’s a target that’s approximately 10” x 7” at 450 feet. That’s not sniper grade shooting, but it was almost good enough. The issue really isn’t whether the sniper made the shot or not at this point, the issue is how the hell did he get close enough to try the shot?

Like every rhetorical question, we believe we have the answer. The Biden campaign, or the Biden Administration for that matter, couldn’t get rid of Trump using the courts, or their captive mainstream media (MSM), they couldn’t lean hard enough on Trump’s supporters to get them to perjure themselves for the progressive cause, so the only thing left was the final solution. They wanted Trump dead, and there’s no other way to say it.

The question some will ask is why? Why would the progressive left want Trump dead?

We have a theory. For all the lying and nefarious things they did to discredit Trump – which did not work, by the way – the left had a problem. When Trump was first elected – he kicked the crap out of Hillary, who was so confident she was going to win that she was too drunk to make a concessions speech until the next day – he pushed the progressive timeline back four years. Without Hillary implementing the third Obama term, the whole “New World Order” thing was on hold. So they did everything they could to block Trump’s programs, so there would be less to undo when he was gone. For four years, the Deep State did everything they could to slow walk Trump’s executive orders and legislation. The management of the federal bureaucracy had it in their socialist heads that Trump was the anti-Christ and it was their duty to obstruct his every move. When it came time for reelection, the socialist progressive movement lied and cheated and stuffed ballot boxes to insure Joe Biden won. Don’t believe it? How many vote counting centers ever closed without completing the count in any election excepting the 2020 corruption of justice? We don’t know of any, however Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin took a break late on election night with Trump ahead at that time, and when counting resumed the next morning Biden was ahead. Stop to bring in the needed number of Biden ballots to guarantee a victory? We think so, but nothing was ever proved. Of course the fox guarding the hen house has no idea who is killing the hens either.

In any case, Joe Biden was declared the winner – we don’t actually believe he was elected – and the assault on Trump continued in an effort destroy him and keep him from being a viable candidate in 2024.

Well, it’s 2024, and Trump’s a candidate. All the dirty tricks didn’t work. He’s leading in the polls, and he commits to a debate with Joe Biden on June 27 where Biden’s health problems are fully evident. All the time the Conservatives were saying Joe Biden was suffering dementia the Democrats insisted that was a lie. Until June 27. There could be no doubt that Joe Biden was no longer capable of the job of President, and all of a sudden the mainstream media found out, “Golly, Joe Biden just got a case of instant dementia” and started doing their jobs instead of being the unofficial public relations department for the Democrats. We all remember calls going out for Joe to go! The progressives were Shocked, Shocked that Joe Biden wasn’t nearly as sharp and quick as he was last week! He has to go! Then, of course, the panjandrums of the Democrat party, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, had to pressure Joe to go, which he seemingly resisted, declaring he was the only one who could beat Trump and he was staying in the race.

This is only conjecture, but we believe the Democrats only had one play left that didn’t involve losing not only the Presidential Office, but without coattails, they would have lost the Senate and wouldn’t take the House back. Totally unacceptable to people whose lives, being, self-worth, and religion are all about power. To a normal person you’d take the loss and go on, but not to a professional politician, any professional politician. Their position is what makes them special, gets them the perks, and makes them more than just another citizen. We believe the assassination attempt was just the culmination of a plan that had been in motion for a long while.

After the attempt on Trump’s life, whistleblowers in the Secret Service related that the Trump security detail had been starved for resources for a while. The counter-snipers, who usually go on-scene three or four days before an event to perform a site check and determine where snipers need to be to counteract a hostile sniper. The counter-snipers for Butler were only approved the day before.

It would seem the Deep State and the Biden administration wanted a final solution to the Trump problem a lot earlier than July 2024, but Joe blowing the debate made it a priority.

When the assassination didn’t work, it was time to threaten Joe, and so he (or someone) announced he would not run for President, and for a while there was talk of a mini-primary and all kinds of gyrations to find someone to run. Rumor has it Joe – actually probably Dr Jill – decided on a parting shot at Obama and endorsed Kamala, who wasn’t the elite’s choice.

And that’s when Kamala’s reincarnation started. No more unscripted speeches, limit the giggle situations, don’t talk to reporters, you know, except for the basement and Covid, the whole Joe Biden 2020 campaign.

And it isn’t really working. Sure, there are people who are relieved that Joe is out, and Kamala has received a little bounce in the polls. The fact is the Democrats have been losing the Black and Hispanic votes, and Kamala’s announcement hasn’t reversed that to any great extent. You wouldn’t know it listening to the news, as the MSM is back in full Democrat PR mode again.

When Trump went to speak to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) he was not well received, and the MSM has been quick to note the animosity. However, web-journalists on the street talking to people hear about the disrespect shown to Trump by the panel, and how he showed up and Kamala didn’t. It has to be sobering to the elites of the Democrat party to hear the man-on-the-street speaking truth instead of the propaganda being issued by them and the MSM.

There’s still a long time to the election, and anything can happen. Merrick Garland, Secretary of the (militarized) Department of Justice said just yesterday that Iran wants Trump dead. We think there are three possible reasons for that statement: 1) Iran want’s Trump dead, 2) The Democrats want Trump dead, and blaming Iran gives them cover, and 3) All of the above. We think number 3 is the correct answer, and we’re sure there are people here and abroad with violent kinetic plans involving Trump. This should be a call to the Secret Service to increase Trump’s security by orders of magnitude, but all the bodies in the world won’t make a difference if the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement/protection organizations in the government don’t cooperate in providing protection.

The government has the resources, they need to divert them to where they’re needed, not to where they want them. Love him or hate him, Trump deserves as much protection as Dr Jill, and he hasn’t been getting it.

Losing the election would be traumatic for a lot of MAGA Republicans, but not nearly as traumatic as defective security causing the death of a candidate would be to the entire country.

No one except an enemy of the state wants that.

