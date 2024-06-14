As a society, we spend so much time making accusations or defending our personal “shiny thing” from criticism that it’s a wonder anything else ever happens. It makes us wonder if the continuous friction is exactly what those who benefit from the disruption of civil society are looking for, with the end game the dissolution of the US?

As a person happy to have been born in the best country in the world, I worry that the changes to our country are happening in a way that doesn’t make the population sufficiently upset to cause immediate resistance. Instead, the changes are a little here, a little there. Things that were considered radical or bleeding-edge a few years ago are now accepted, and in a few more years will be normalized. And all of a sudden we’ll wake up and the world is unrecognizable.

We love this country, and admit to being blinded to some if its faults by that love. We’re also realists who know we must look more deeply into the actual workings of the US so that we can understand what must be done to repair the damage that has been done. The old adage about the horse and the barn door come to mind, and it’s true that thinking of how to keep the horse in the barn involves closing the barn door before the horse leaves.

Well, the barn door is open and the horse is heading that way. There isn’t much time to close the door or secure the horse, and we don’t see anyone doing either.

What we see is a president who doesn’t enforce the law although that’s his job according to the Constitution. As depicted in Article II, Section 3, the President’s duties require that “...he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” Our current president is not meeting this requirement.

Can executive orders authorize the violation or non-enforcement of a law? No they cannot. Executive orders are directives issued by the President that have the force of law, but they cannot override or contradict laws passed by Congress through the legislative process.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) outlines reasons for admission and non-admission. Additionally the INA requires inspection by immigration officers upon arrival. This obviously is not happening with illegal immigrants, and the porous southern border allows this. The President is responsible for securing the border. Ergo he’s not doing his job, and can be impeached for his lack of competently discharging his duties.

Although the border and immigration is a serious problem, it isn’t the only one. We have a coarsening of the society here in the US that has been getting worse for a long time, and it may be we’ve reached a tipping point.

The ludicrous belief that there are more than two genders is demonstration enough that there’s something wrong with our society. The scientific fact that a male and a female must contribute to the creation of a new life is proof enough that there can be only two. And you’re born to the gender you will be all of your life and beyond. A hundred or ten thousand years from now, a DNA sample of a person who is alive today will show they were either male or female, not one of the other 67 fake genders being bandied about.

Another fact is, you may modify your body to resemble the gender you were not born as, but you’ll only be a representation of that gender, not the real thing. Show us a transitioned female to male who can father children by contributing sperm or a male transitioned to female who can produce an egg and support a baby’s development from conception to birth and maybe we’ll believe we were wrong, but we’ll give excellent odds that we’re right.

We find it incomprehensible that anyone could be deluded into believing in more than the two genders or that transitioning actually changes the gender of an individual. Can we believe that a person who has dysphoria, which until recently was considered a mental illness, will be more comfortable if they present as the gender they believe they are? Yes, we believe they can, but that doesn’t make them what they present as anymore than a person wearing a disguise is actually what they present as.

That’s not a very charitable way of putting it, but it’s true. A man in a dress may believe he’s a woman, but he’s a man. Penises don’t belong in the ladies rest room, and vaginas don’t belong in the men’s rest room. Go where your equipment, not your preference, dictates.

Our personal belief is that in the privacy of your home you can be whatever you wish to be, as long as you do no harm to others. Out in society we all have a responsibility to follow the norms or suffer the consequence. It has been that way forever, and for good reason. Society requires some ability to forecast what people will do, otherwise chaos reigns.

Every anomaly affects society to some extent, therefor that which is egregious today will be accepted tomorrow and be the norm the day after. That goes for good and bad anomalies. The culture in Berlin, Germany in the 1920s was a concentration of all that was and is considered immoral. If you had an itch, they could scratch it. The cabarets, theaters, and nightclubs could provide for any desire you had. That society went away with the rise of the National Socialists, but would have gone away eventually with or without them, as did Sodom and Gomorrah.

But there are always traces, loosening of morals, accepting that which was not acceptable before. This is what we must fight today. The idea that hard work is not a major arbiter of success must be refuted, or we will always have a victim underclass with us. We must rid our society of the notion that something that happened hundreds of years ago is an excuse for special treatment today. No one alive today had anything to do with what happened, and none of those who were slaves is still alive either. We must rid ourselves of the notion that equality of opportunity must be sacrificed on the altar of equal results. Every man is responsible for his own future.

Suffice it to say you have no input into where the journey starts, but we all have control in where it ends.

