Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Jun 8

I like your writing. I look at this article and find everything from ad nauseum on down is a piece I'd like to quote in an article I'm writing about Conservative Libertarianism. May I use it? You'd certainly get attribution.

Jack Sotallaro
Jun 7

The ap is in process of being readied for release nation-wide as we speak. It probably won't be ready for use on the feds till well after the election, but by this time next year most states should have access. You'll be able to give feedback to your state legislators and monitor their votes. When it's available for the feds we'll have the same capability there. I'm hoping they get the support from the states they'll need to get this done.

The thought of all laws sunsetting is exciting, especially if it's retroactive, although that would have to be phased in. Little things like income tax and the 1938 Gun Control Act would be fun to see debated. Back to MyConstituents, with that or some ap like it in place, we'd have the vehicle to give immediate feedback on all the reapprovals and to monitor the legislators actions in real time. Your dream and this ap would be a killer team.

I'll keep you up to date on progress. What state do you live in?

