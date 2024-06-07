What would you do if you found that a bill titled “Saving Private Ryan” had a clause in it that not only makes Private Ryan a criminal and makes saving him a crime as well, but encourages us to save other unidentified folks. We believe you’d be a bit disturbed that government could be so dishonest about what they were doing, but, after a while you’d forget about it and go on to being disturbed by something else that you’d probably do nothing about. That’s pretty much how we roll today in the US.

Don’t feel alone. We’ve done the same for a long time, and thinking about the consequences of this lack of attention to what our legislators – both state and national – have been doing for a long time, we believe it’s time to make a change. This is such an important matter that although we will ask for our elected government representatives to make this change, we will not take no for an answer.

Why are you so exorcised about this, you say? Just take an example from current events. We don’t care what you think of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. This is the US and we’re all entitled to our opinion, however, knowing that opinions are not monolithic our elected officials tie funding one to funding the other, thinking that each official will have to vote for the one she or he favors, and therefor the other will be funded as well. If we only allowed one subject per bill we would not have this problem, but as it is, hiding allocations or presenting multiple possibly opposing options is the de jeure way of doing business in Washington and many state capitols as well.

That may be strategic politics but it sucks as a way of doing business.

Laws passed as riders on bills, where the main focus of the bill is on a different subject, are often controversial. Here are a few examples:

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (1999): This Act repealed part of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933. It was initially proposed as a bill to regulate the financial services industry, but a provision to repeal certain provisions of the Glass-Steagall Act was added as a rider. This effectively allowed commercial banks, investment banks, securities firms, and insurance companies to consolidate. USA PATRIOT Act (2001): The Patriot Act was primarily designed to combat terrorism in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. However, it contained numerous provisions that expanded the powers of law enforcement agencies, enhanced surveillance capabilities, and relaxed restrictions on intelligence gathering. Many of these provisions were contentious and unrelated to the original purpose of the bill. Affordable Care Act (2010): This landmark healthcare reform legislation contained various provisions that were not directly related to healthcare, such as changes to student loan programs. These provisions were included to garner support for the overall bill but were criticized by opponents as being unrelated to the main goal of healthcare reform. SOPA (Stop Online Piracy Act) and PIPA (Protect IP Act): These bills, introduced in the United States in 2011, aimed to combat online piracy and copyright infringement. However, they also included provisions that would have granted significant powers to law enforcement to block access to websites accused of hosting infringing content. These provisions were controversial and seen by many as unrelated to the main goal of combating piracy. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA): The NDAA is a comprehensive defense spending bill passed annually by the United States Congress. In some instances, controversial provisions unrelated to defense spending or policy have been added as riders to the NDAA, such as provisions related to Guantanamo Bay detention center or military tribunals or funds for Ukraine..

You notice that the bills used as examples are well known, even if the eventual results were not part of the common knowledge of what the bill was designed to do. Having a single subject with no riders or provisions that reference anything excepting the original subject would have prevented these stealth bills from taking away our security or freedoms.

Our primary suggestion stands. One subject per bill, not riders or provisions that reference anything other than the original subject. Will this work? We believe it would. Will the state and federal governments pass a bill requiring this? Be do not believe legislators would give up the cover of voting for stealth authorizations as long as they have the plausible deniability of saying that the main subject of the bill was too important to delay.

There is a second suggestion that is already in working form. It’s not a law, but an app that voters may subscribe to if they wish to send feedback directly to their legislator, or the voter may choose a free membership that allows them to review the legislation, but the voter cannot supply direct feedback to their legislator. The app is in testing in Arkansas, however plans are to take it national and even to use it to monitor the federal government.

This app runs all legislation through an intelligent parser that extracts a condensed version of the legislation, usually less that a page. This is available to the subscriber and to the legislator. The app cannot prevent multiple subjects in a bill, but it will include all subjects in the extract, so there can be no surprise at voting time.

As mentioned previously, subscribers can “vote” on each piece of proposed legislation and their representative will receive the aggregated feedback.

The name of the app is MyConstituents.ai -- soon to be MyConstituents.org -- and we recommend you take a look at it. Although it’s not a law, it is a powerful tool to monitor the laws that are discussed and passed, and how well your legislator use your advice and the advice of other constituents.

Maybe they’ll be more cognizant of a knowledgeable constituency than they are of the good-old-boys network that runs most state and all of the federal government. Regardless, we’re excited that there is a tool that would have told us what was in Gramm-Leach-Bliley, the USA Patriot Act, the Affordable Care Act, SOPA and the NDAA, and each and every other piece of legislation looked at by our government.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and MyConstituents.ai is as bright as you can get.