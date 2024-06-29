Bari Weiss has a great article this morning titled “They Knew.” She starts off saying:

“Rarely are so many lies dispelled in a single moment. Rarely are so many people exposed as liars and sycophants. Last night’s debate was a watershed on both counts. The debate was not just a catastrophe for President Biden. And boy—oy—was it ever. But it was more than that. It was a catastrophe for an entire class of experts, journalists, and pundits, who have, since 2020, insisted that Biden was sharp as a tack, on top of his game, basically doing handstands while peppering his staff with tough questions about care for migrant children and aid to Ukraine.”

Of course, anyone who listened to their lyin’ eyes knew Biden was in trouble at the debate. Add the fact that Biden campaigned from his basement in 2020 and we have to wonder if he was senile back four years ago when he ran the first time. Our monkey brain comes back and says “Of course he was, you fool.”

Of course he was… So who sanctioned running a senile old man, one who wasn’t capable of the decision-making required by the job, for President of the United States? We’ll develop that as we go along, but we think you already know if you’re a regular reader.

Consider the actions that had to be taken, the people who had to participate, and the lies that had to be agreed upon and presented as truth, all to protect the reign of a man who was elected as a placeholder and no more. Then there’s the vice president elected as “the first black vice president” – which Kamala Harris wasn’t and isn’t, she’s Jamaican and Indian, no black in her except Willie Horton – but she looks the part and was willing to lie about celebrating Kwanza. And now, if you remove Biden you get Harris. Which is the worse choice?

We recommend you look to what your favorite(?) liberal commentators had to say after the debate. Everything from “He had a cold” to “He had a weak voice and a halting delivery,” Those, ladies and gentlemen, are the cracks in the dam, soon to be a collapse with the resulting flood of propaganda to cover the lies the Democrats used to cover the damaged goods they ran – and cheated to get elected – for President in 2020 and were ready to try for a repeat until the truth escaped.

Bad Cattitude, a Substack we follow for the memes more than anything else, started today’s episode with

“expectations for Biden in the presidential debate were low, but obviously, what just happened undershot rock bottom and hit some sort of heretofore unexplored sub-basement.” Catty but true.

The Free Press put the whole matter cogently when they said:

“I think the question we all have to ask after tonight is simple: If this is Biden, who’s been running our country? Like, practically, who’s been doing the job job of it? Jill Biden? The White House handyman? The interns? Karl Rove? A random Houthi? I’m not mad, I just want to know. Because the people who have been pushing to keep him in office certainly know he’s this bad, and they must like it that way.”

There doesn’t seem to be any place for the Democrats to go except to replacement-land. Joe has to go. The whole world got to see what those in the White House see daily, what world leaders have seen at conferences and meetings. Joe just isn’t there anymore.

Aside from the human tragedy – we don’t like Joe Biden’s politics, but wouldn’t wish his dementia on anyone – there’s the danger, very real and present, that our leadership isn’t up to the game. Puppet masters cannot run the country when there is a problem. You can’t lead from a closet, aside from the fact that whoever is making the decisions was not approved by the People to do so.

As is our wont, we blame the whole Joe Biden presidency on Barack Hussein Obama, the Manchurian Candidate if there ever was one. Obama wanted his third term to be led by a woman, and who else is so anti-everything that the US stands for than Hillary Clinton? When Trump trounced her – Hillary was the first to claim an election was stolen – Obama had to go with Plan B, which was lies and Russia Russia Russia – lawfare eventually – with the deep state obstructing Trump every step of the way.

With no one left who was loyal to Commie Obama, his very corrupt vice president rose to the top like a turd in a septic tank, and then it was Joe’s turn. But Joe was no longer up to the job, so they sent him to the basement and relied on the Democrat party to provide enough votes, real or not, for him to win. Makes sense now that we actually see how Joe has deteriorated.

Barack – never seen my GPA – Obama has a problem. He can push the 25th Amendment removal of Joe Biden for cause; however, he ends up with President Kamala “Kneepads” Harris. Not a really good trade off in our reckoning, substituting a brain-dead politician for a dementia patient. A President Harris would reopen the whole Democrat primary, with a slew of party favorites running in the foreshortened race and a riot of a nominating convention to follow. Of course the switch must happen before the Democrats virtually nominate Joe so he can be on the Ohio ballot.

A quote from an article in BPR by Vivek Saxena says:

“An effort to replace President Joe Biden on the presidential ticket has emerged in the wake of his horrific Thursday night debate performance.

But the question is HOW– how exactly can the Democrat Party swap Biden out this late in the game, with the election only months away?

It doesn’t help that he already has nearly 4,000 pledged delegates. FYI, he needed only 1,976 delegates to become the presidential nominee.

However, if he suddenly dropped out of the race, the delegates would reportedly become “uncommitted,” thus opening the door to a replacement candidate.

“The way it happens is Joe Biden releases his delegates ahead of the convention,” MSNBC host Nicole Wallace admitted late Thursday, adding that this process would be completely legal.

But this seems unlikely to happen given Biden’s stubborn insistence that only he has the chops to take on Trump, Wallace cautioned.

“I think when people say it won’t happen is because they think Joe Biden would never do it [because] he’s the only person who beat Trump, and he believes, and he has some reason to believe this, that he’s the only one who can [beat him again],” she said.”

So now that horse is dead, let’s everyone beat him.

The Democrats have been protecting Joe Biden his whole term, aided and abetted by the supposed media – the Democrat 5th column in our opinion – who have lied, cheated, and violated their Constitutional privilege by not holding the government accountable and instead participating in the government’s propaganda war against the People.

In a better world, the Democrats would lose this coming election in a landslide. When all those those people that they really despise knee-jerk vote against them – all those whose jobs they’ve given to illegals, all those who have been lied to, all those who have been jailed, and whose future has been destroyed – FAFO would be true again.

As it is, whoever the Democrats nominate for President will still receive the helping hand of ballot stuffing and mysteriously “found” ballots at the last minute. The head of the snake in this case doesn’t matter to the body of the snake that’s illegally stuffing the ballot box. We’re upset by the consistent violation of good, fair elections. We know something must be done, and for now, that’s electing Donald Trump.

Final thought over and above who’s running for President:

Last night Biden’s decline was on stage for all to see. There could be no gaslighting this one, Biden has slipped precipitously. We feel sorry for him in a way that only a person who’s had a parent with dementia can. We know the place he’s gone to, and know he can’t be reached there. We know the pain he feels, and the fear, because we’ve seen it up close and personal. We don’t wish that on anyone, no matter how much we dislike them.

To Jill Biden we say you should burn in hell for abusing your husband this way. It seems your love of power knows no bounds, and so will your time in the lake of fire.

