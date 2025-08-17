Big Prisons, Small Minds
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is building a billion-dollar prison we don’t need, in a county that didn’t want it, for reasons she won’t explain.
If you’re wondering what tyranny looks like in a sundress and designer boots, look no further than the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, self-styled culture warrior and heir to the bass-boat populism of Mike Huckabee, has decided that what Arkansas really needs—more than working roads, decent hospitals, or teacher raises—is a 3,000-bed mega-prison slapped down in Franklin County.
And she’s doing it the only way she knows how: fast, loud, and without asking anybody.
The Franklin County Surprise
Folks in Franklin County woke up last fall to find out the state had bought 815 acres in their backyard for nearly $3 million. No town halls. No letters. Just a done deal.
Like a political raccoon in the garbage can, Sanders got in and out before anyone noticed—and by the time the smell hit, it was too late. The fix was in.
This prison, if built, would be one of the largest public construction projects in Arkansas history. Not a school. Not a veterans’ home. Not a facility for kids with disabilities. A prison. Because in Sanders’ Arkansas, crime isn’t something to understand—it’s something to warehouse.
The Price Tag of Ignorance
We were told this thing would cost $470 million. That was the bait.
Now it’s north of $1 billion, and no one seems to know how high it’ll go. Maybe we’ll throw in a casino and a Cracker Barrel, too, just to keep the guards from quitting.
Speaking of which, nearly half of all corrections positions in the state are already vacant. You can’t find people willing to work the jobs we’ve already got. So who exactly is going to staff this monster? The governor’s PR team?
Why Build a Prison? Because She Can.
Let’s be clear—this isn’t about safety, or overcrowding, or any of the half-baked excuses her office dishes out. This is about control. This is about empire building. This is about Sanders planting a flag in the middle of nowhere so she can prove she’s tough on crime and soft on public input.
She didn’t get the legislature’s approval. She didn’t get the community’s support. She didn’t even get the Corrections Board on board.
What she got was her way. Again.
Same Governor, Same Circus
You might remember this isn’t her first brush with ego-driven disaster:
The $19,000 lectern she bought with state funds—and then tried to hide like a teenager with a busted truck.
Her ham-fisted “anti-woke” orders that banned ideas no one was teaching in the first place.
Her war with the Board of Corrections, where she tried to gut their independence and install political lapdogs—until the Arkansas Supreme Court stepped in and said, “Hold up.”
Sanders doesn’t govern. She steamrolls. She doesn’t build consensus—she issues decrees. If you disagree, she’ll call you “soft on crime,” “woke,” or worse—an independent thinker.
Arkansas Deserves Better
We do have jail overcrowding. That’s true. But there are smarter, cheaper, and saner ways to deal with it than turning a cow pasture into a concrete empire.
Try parole reform. Try drug court expansion. Try not cramming our prisons with folks who should be in rehab, not lockdown.
Other states are trying those things. Arkansas, under Sanders, is trying to win the “Toughest Governor” award like it’s a pageant sash.
But what’s really tough is watching our state waste a billion dollars we don’t have on a prison no one asked for—while teachers, nurses, and working families beg for table scraps.
Conclusion: Build a Legacy, Not a Lockup
If Sanders wanted to be remembered, she could’ve fought for kids. Or farmers. Or flood victims. She could’ve fixed something broken.
Instead, she’s going to be remembered for this: a billion-dollar monument to bad priorities and unchecked ego.
This isn’t leadership. This is lunacy with a leather strap.
And when the ribbon gets cut and the cell doors slam shut, the only thing that’ll be truly imprisoned is Arkansas’ future.
A late development in the new prison boondoggle. A meeting to discuss and get public input was held (article here) concerning the proposed Franklin County prison. Aside from citizens who had come to have their point-of-view heard, there were County Judges, Sheriffs, and members of the Arkansas Correction Board. The officials spoke first, and then, when it was the people’s opportunity to speak, most of the officials left.
So it seems that aside from not caring one whit about financial responsibility, the Arkansas government(s) don’t give a damn about the people who elect them and pay their salaries.
Same as it ever was.
Arkansas does need prison capacity. We have many prisons with extra property. Those prisons could be expanded more cost effectively than adding one new greenfield prison. Save some money. We do need to stay with our new minimum sentencing, maximum lockup laws. We may do a better job with parole with non violent criminals and with those who have served most of their sentence as model prisoners. And those should have a written plan for their reintegration. We need leaders that talk to people and listen to people. Some of the most stranded people we have are leaders that speak and listen only to those in their little circle. I did not say speak. I said speak and listen. As someone who had an opportunity to work with Governor’s from Bumpers to Beebe, I can tell you that all but one of the Democrats in that group knew how to listen. I worked with one Republican and he had a hearing problem also. We need strong, meek leaders that will work to overcome their hearing problems.
Doesn't make sense to build what you don't need. Prison, probation, and plea bargaining need fixing. Serving only a small fraction of a sentence is illogical as it does not check the complete records of a criminal. 'Freed to Kill Again' was written in the 1990s, is full of goddy two-shoe reformers, and lazy clerks and judges giving recidivist criminals too many chances. Life should mean 100% life. Not Ten years.
She sounds more like a dictator than an elected governor.