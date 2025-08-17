If you’re wondering what tyranny looks like in a sundress and designer boots, look no further than the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, self-styled culture warrior and heir to the bass-boat populism of Mike Huckabee, has decided that what Arkansas really needs—more than working roads, decent hospitals, or teacher raises—is a 3,000-bed mega-prison slapped down in Franklin County.

And she’s doing it the only way she knows how: fast, loud, and without asking anybody.

The Franklin County Surprise

Folks in Franklin County woke up last fall to find out the state had bought 815 acres in their backyard for nearly $3 million. No town halls. No letters. Just a done deal.

Like a political raccoon in the garbage can, Sanders got in and out before anyone noticed—and by the time the smell hit, it was too late. The fix was in.

This prison, if built, would be one of the largest public construction projects in Arkansas history. Not a school. Not a veterans’ home. Not a facility for kids with disabilities. A prison. Because in Sanders’ Arkansas, crime isn’t something to understand—it’s something to warehouse.

Share

The Price Tag of Ignorance

We were told this thing would cost $470 million. That was the bait.

Now it’s north of $1 billion, and no one seems to know how high it’ll go. Maybe we’ll throw in a casino and a Cracker Barrel, too, just to keep the guards from quitting.

Speaking of which, nearly half of all corrections positions in the state are already vacant. You can’t find people willing to work the jobs we’ve already got. So who exactly is going to staff this monster? The governor’s PR team?

Why Build a Prison? Because She Can.

Let’s be clear—this isn’t about safety, or overcrowding, or any of the half-baked excuses her office dishes out. This is about control. This is about empire building. This is about Sanders planting a flag in the middle of nowhere so she can prove she’s tough on crime and soft on public input.

Refer a friend

She didn’t get the legislature’s approval. She didn’t get the community’s support. She didn’t even get the Corrections Board on board.

What she got was her way. Again.

Same Governor, Same Circus

You might remember this isn’t her first brush with ego-driven disaster:

The $19,000 lectern she bought with state funds—and then tried to hide like a teenager with a busted truck.

Her ham-fisted “anti-woke” orders that banned ideas no one was teaching in the first place.

Her war with the Board of Corrections, where she tried to gut their independence and install political lapdogs—until the Arkansas Supreme Court stepped in and said, “Hold up.” Leave a comment

Sanders doesn’t govern. She steamrolls. She doesn’t build consensus—she issues decrees. If you disagree, she’ll call you “soft on crime,” “woke,” or worse—an independent thinker.

Arkansas Deserves Better

We do have jail overcrowding. That’s true. But there are smarter, cheaper, and saner ways to deal with it than turning a cow pasture into a concrete empire.

Try parole reform. Try drug court expansion. Try not cramming our prisons with folks who should be in rehab, not lockdown.

Other states are trying those things. Arkansas, under Sanders, is trying to win the “Toughest Governor” award like it’s a pageant sash.

But what’s really tough is watching our state waste a billion dollars we don’t have on a prison no one asked for—while teachers, nurses, and working families beg for table scraps.

Conclusion: Build a Legacy, Not a Lockup

If Sanders wanted to be remembered, she could’ve fought for kids. Or farmers. Or flood victims. She could’ve fixed something broken.

Instead, she’s going to be remembered for this: a billion-dollar monument to bad priorities and unchecked ego.

This isn’t leadership. This is lunacy with a leather strap.

And when the ribbon gets cut and the cell doors slam shut, the only thing that’ll be truly imprisoned is Arkansas’ future.

A late development in the new prison boondoggle. A meeting to discuss and get public input was held (article here) concerning the proposed Franklin County prison. Aside from citizens who had come to have their point-of-view heard, there were County Judges, Sheriffs, and members of the Arkansas Correction Board. The officials spoke first, and then, when it was the people’s opportunity to speak, most of the officials left.

So it seems that aside from not caring one whit about financial responsibility, the Arkansas government(s) don’t give a damn about the people who elect them and pay their salaries.

Same as it ever was.

If you liked this article you can buy me a coffee:

Buy Me a Coffee

Jack out.