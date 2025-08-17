Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Alford Drinkwater's avatar
Alford Drinkwater
3h

Arkansas does need prison capacity. We have many prisons with extra property. Those prisons could be expanded more cost effectively than adding one new greenfield prison. Save some money. We do need to stay with our new minimum sentencing, maximum lockup laws. We may do a better job with parole with non violent criminals and with those who have served most of their sentence as model prisoners. And those should have a written plan for their reintegration. We need leaders that talk to people and listen to people. Some of the most stranded people we have are leaders that speak and listen only to those in their little circle. I did not say speak. I said speak and listen. As someone who had an opportunity to work with Governor’s from Bumpers to Beebe, I can tell you that all but one of the Democrats in that group knew how to listen. I worked with one Republican and he had a hearing problem also. We need strong, meek leaders that will work to overcome their hearing problems.

ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
7hEdited

Doesn't make sense to build what you don't need. Prison, probation, and plea bargaining need fixing. Serving only a small fraction of a sentence is illogical as it does not check the complete records of a criminal. 'Freed to Kill Again' was written in the 1990s, is full of goddy two-shoe reformers, and lazy clerks and judges giving recidivist criminals too many chances. Life should mean 100% life. Not Ten years.

She sounds more like a dictator than an elected governor.

