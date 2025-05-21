This is borrowed from Karen Bracken’s Substack with an attached video from PragerU. I found it interesting.

Prager U sets the record straight about the 14th American and birthright citizenship.

And if anyone is interested I recommend looking into the US Senate Debate of 1866 (2 years before the 14th) where they debate every angle of the 14th Amendment. They not only discuss the recently freed slaves but the Chinese in CA, the gypsies in PA and the American Indians.

They made it very clear if born on US soil to foreign parents that are not subject to the jurisdiction thereof (which means illegals and fly in to dump a baby) the child is not a citizen.

They go into great detail about “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” But I have every reason to believe the SC will not do the right thing and denounce illegals and fly bys [as they] do not fit the original intent of the 14th Amendment because they believe the Constitution is a living document they can change at will which is not true.

It is obvious the SC knows nothing about the original intent of the Constitution and court cases cannot change that.