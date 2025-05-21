Birthright Citizenship
This is borrowed from Karen Bracken’s Substack with an attached video from PragerU. I found it interesting.
Prager U sets the record straight about the 14th American and birthright citizenship.
And if anyone is interested I recommend looking into the US Senate Debate of 1866 (2 years before the 14th) where they debate every angle of the 14th Amendment. They not only discuss the recently freed slaves but the Chinese in CA, the gypsies in PA and the American Indians.
They made it very clear if born on US soil to foreign parents that are not subject to the jurisdiction thereof (which means illegals and fly in to dump a baby) the child is not a citizen.
They go into great detail about “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” But I have every reason to believe the SC will not do the right thing and denounce illegals and fly bys [as they] do not fit the original intent of the 14th Amendment because they believe the Constitution is a living document they can change at will which is not true.
It is obvious the SC knows nothing about the original intent of the Constitution and court cases cannot change that.
I read the Senate Debate of 1866, and agree that birthright citizenship doesn’t seem to exist if this debate is precedent to the 14th Amendment, and it is.
The PragerU video does a good job of explaining.
“Subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in this context means a legal resident. Illegal immigrants are not legal residents, neither are those who come as tourists to have a baby. Birthright citizenship should go the way of the Dodo bird and become immediately extinct.
Even if the understanding of the spirit and interpretation of the 14th amendment is updated to align with the idea of birthright citizenship being aligned with this stance, per section 5 of the 14th amendment the change would have to come from Congress. Why bring a case to the Supreme Court if there is already a bill in progress? Also, the precedent of US v Ark (1898) is largely responsible for the idea of birthright citizenship being afforded to the children of non-citizens, so there is that hurdle to clear.