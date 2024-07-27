Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump fails and the rumors fly. We don’t doubt that the person the Secret Service killed shot at Trump, although we doubt he was alone in the plot. Our thought is that he was a patsy, put in place to take the shot and be killed with no one else blamed. If the someone else – this is our theory, we have no facts to back this up – was the deep state, it all makes sense. The liberal communist state that lies over Washington like a sulfurous fog doesn’t like the idea that Obama’s fundamentally changed US may be defeated by a second term of Trump. They’re wrong, it will be defeated by the MAGA movement.

The Olympics was never anything we were impressed with. The athletes trained and competed, and were honored for victory, the same as high school sports participants. The only difference was the Olympics is a “world” competition. Of course, the ability of the home country to support their athletes to allow them to train had a lot to do with who won gold. No more. Now the Olympics is just another drag show and for that reason it should be boycotted. We are tired of being assaulted by the perverse left, and stopped watching football because of stupid displays of disrespect for the country that made those athletes millionaires. People who played a game for money, people who should respect this country more than anyone else because it gave them the chance to turn exceptional ability at a game into a fortune. Now I have an excuse to not watch the Olympics. Every cloud has a silver lining.

Judicial Watch filed a request in federal court to get the audio of President Biden’s interview with Robert Hur. Sniffy Pedo’s people – he isn’t competent to make the argument himself – argue that the audio could be altered to tell a fake story. Yup, it could, but there would be no need to do that if Showers-with-Daughter is as out of it as he seems. Remember, Robert Hur decided to bypass indictment because Sniffy is a piece of garbage with a withered brain. If that’s how he sounds on the audio it just proves once again that Father-of-Cokehead shouldn’t be President.

The Department of Justice already admitted they removed “filler” words – you know, when the Pervert-in-Chief repeats words like “My name is Joe Joe Joe BBBiden” and it’s on the transcript as “My name is Joe Biden” – you sort of get a different idea of what was said and how when you actually know what was said, not what the Democrat Propaganda Bureau says was said. Again, telling the truth isn’t something the administration does by choice and if the transcript shows Biden to be mentally sound – it won’t, he’s gone and his continued service as President is Elder Abuse – then the prosecution of Donald Trump for the same actions as Biden actually committed guarantees there is selective prosecutions going on, as if we didn’t know.

Senator Ron Johnson says the existence of new documents show the FBI (Fake Bullshit Imposters) knew since 2016 that Hunter Biden and his partners plotted to score $120 million from Burisma while Sniffy-VP was in charge of Ukraine policy. Eight years, no notice, no prosecution, no nothing. The FBI must be disbanded. Coke-boy was selling access to Sniffy, a lot of people knew about it at the FBI, in Obama’s administration, and in the security services, but no one did anything about it. In any other place except the US there would be firing squads. Meanwhile, Juan Merchan, an embarrassment to all immigrants, held Trump hostage to an illegal gag order.

Two illegal aliens charged with the rape and murder of a 12 year old will be tried in Texas. We don’t pity these two what will happen to them, they deserve it. Texas has the death penalty, and we hope if proven guilty they both get to die for their crimes. We won’t beat a dead horse, however crimes like this will only happen more often as a result of Mush-for-brains-Biden allowing the open southern border and importing millions of 3rd world people, many unbalanced or criminals, and none ready to live in a society of laws when they so recently came from the lawlessness of their home countries.

So these two should die for their crimes. Alejandro Mayorkas, that lying sack of excrement, should be right there with them. A senior administration official whose only job is to lie, sabotage the Border Patrol, and be a wise-ass when called in for congressional hearings. We find it difficult to not wish for bad things to happen to this choad, and if they do we won’t be sorry.

And then there’s the Big-Guy. Whatever happens to Mayorkas should happen to him. We’ll be satisfied for Joe to spend what time he has left not doing any more damage. Someone should arrest Dr Jill for Elder Abuse though.

Speaking of the Big-Guy now that Joe has announced – if it was him – that he’s not running again, it isn’t time to get lazy and allow the Democrats to elect Kamala. Remember, Biden is a puppet, and the same puppet master will have Kamala’s strings in hand as well. It isn’t the candidate, it’s the policies, and Kamala’s will agree with Joe’s, which were authored by Obama. It’s just that simple. All the political lies and deceits of the last eight years are the result of Barack Obama wanting his communist transformation of the US to be complete. End it once and for all and send Kamala back to California.

Texas Children’s Hospital continues to perform tranny surgery on children, mutilating their bodies and probably dooming them to a lifetime of pain and mental anguish, and guess what? The FBI goes out and investigates whistle-blowers, not the hospital. Are we living in Venezuela or the US? The two agents who went to the whistle-blowers home unannounced should be fired. If a federal law enforcement agent doesn’t know the whistle-blower law they should be fired. If they take orders from their bosses to intimidate whistle-blowers, their bosses and the agents should be fired. How about we keep the FBI charter, level the building, fire all in management, promote those agents who seem honest – there are many, we just hear about the crap, same as with ATF – and reestablish the agency somewhere else, but not in the Department of Justice (DOJ). DOJ is too politicized to continue to exist, and should be reconstituted the same as the FBI.

There is no way our government can come out the back side of Joe Biden and Barack Obama and just be the government. The government itself is too corrupt, and too many bureaucrats are in on the game. There are too many citizens who don’t know anything but the corrupt way, who believe that the US is a bad place. This is all they’ve heard in school and in the media. They incorrectly believe we should welcome every 3rd world rapist, murderer, drug dealer, cartel member, or gang member just because. We shouldn’t, and it will be a long road to even come near where we were when Obama promised to “fundamentally change this nation.”

We need to take the first step, as every journey starts with one.

That step is electing Donald Trump.

