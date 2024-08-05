First is a request for comments. We published our first BITS AND PIECES last week, and it was pretty well received. The question we’d love some comments on is “was it good enough to be a regular item?”

The Biden/Harris economy will be a tough sell for Kamala as her campaign comes face-to-face with the results of the effects the administration’s decisions have on the average family’s finances. Harris must create her own campaign message while still defending Biden’s decisions on the economy. It doesn’t help that all the time she was VP she maintained “she was always the last person in the room” intimating that she had a lot of input into Biden’s decisions.

We suppose you do have to sleep in a bed you’ve made…

And here we go again – the Postal Service warns some mailed ballots may be delayed or not counted. Why are we not surprised. A US Postal Service audit of the 2024 primaries found mail-in ballots were processed on time 97% of the time while ballots returned to voting centers were processed timely 98%. John Solomon in Just the News says “some mailed ballots might be delayed or not counted in the November election because workers aren’t following required procedures.”

He further says “we identified issues related to some Delivering for America operational changes that pose a risk of individual ballots not being counted,”.

Sounds like a mail-in ballots aren’t the best choice if you want your vote counted.

US State Department gifts Taliban $239 Million after failing to vet fake nonprofits. Since the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of forces in Afghanistan the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR) the Taliban has grifted millions from the US as a result of lazy and incompetent bureaucrats. The money was disbursed by State Department divisions known as Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) and International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The payments were supposed to go to projects intended to help achieve American foreign policy and national security goals in Afghanistan. Instead it went to the Taliban, who will use it to kill some infidels or some other terrorist activity.

Investigators find the State Department didn’t even comply with it’s own counterterrorism vetting protocols before awarding the funds. These millions are part of the $3 billion the Biden Administration has sent to Afghanistan since they bungled the withdrawal. Why are we sending aid to radical Muslim terrorist states? Afghanistan also receives millions of dollars in payments for taxes, permit fees and import duties, delivered to them by USAID, a famously corrupt State Department arm.

Seems like the Deep (Incompetent) State, supports the Taliban.

Most people don’t even know the 9/11 conspirators are still in jail awaiting trial. It seems someone made the decision that the death penalty should not be invoked if they’re willing to plead guilty. Kalid Shaik Mohammed saw his vision of 72 virgins go up in smoke when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin withdrew the plea deal after widespread backlash.

It’s a shame it takes a backlash to get the government to keep the death penalty on the table when the case involves 3,000 murders. Just sayin’.

And for those of you who don’t understand “cloud storage” we present Kamala Harris’ version from Citizen’s Free Press, 8/3/24:

https://x.com/i/status/1819906693720949139

Who’d a thunk she was so tech savvy?

And in the Hunter Biden tax evasion case, Special Counsel David Weiss requested approval for an immunity arrangement for Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law, Hallie, and her sister, Elizabeth Secundy. So Hunter’s sister-in-law/girlfriend and her sister are willing to testify against him? The allegation is that Hunter failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes, and filed false returns.

Don’t worry, he still had enough money for strippers, drugs, and fancy hotels.

Trump challenged Harris to a debate on FOX on Sept 4. Harris declined, insisting that they have the Sept 10 debate Trump had already set up with Biden. Trump says Harris is not Biden. They will debate sometime. It will be interesting to see if the bluster in Harris’ response (https://x.com/KamalaHQ/status/1819748584109076836) is still there at the debate.

You can’t invent this stuff.

Five senior Hamas terrorists were killed in a tunnel battle 10 days ago. It seems Yahya Sinwar is the only Hamas leader left. According to Avi Ashkenazi, Jerusalem Post, 8/2/24, “In addition to Mushtaha, Bassam Al-Saraj and three other high-ranking members of Hamas's military wing, including intelligence chief Abed Al-Hadi Siam of the Gaza Brigade, were also eliminated.”

Sort of reminds us of Mickey Mouse’s line in the Sorcerer’s Apprentice “killing seven with one blow”.

Chelsea Clinton could be angling for a spot in the Harris administration. According to Mike Bedigan in an article in the Independent “Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the UK,” a Clinton source told The Post. “There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala’s presidential bid — they were currying favor.”

So after being vice chair of the corrupt Clinton Foundation, Chelsea wants to be an ambassador to the UK, but she would accept a posting to France in a pinch.

How nice of her. Leave the cushy job mommy and daddy gave you and use their political influence to get a cushy political job with Kamala.

Birds of a feather, you know.

Biden/Harris admin proposal would allow DACA recipients access to education programs for low-income Americans. “The Department of Education stated that this rule would help make education ‘accessible to all Americans.’”

Except DACA recipients are not US citizens. Again, the Biden/Harris administration looks to take programs meant to :serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs. So Biden/Harris want to play Robin Hood with low-income education programs. More BS.

Sounds like another reason to turn your back on Harris and vote Trump.

Kamala – Unscripted for the first time: "This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy."

WHAT?

Mayor Adams' attempt to stop buses of migrants from arriving in NYC rejected by State Supreme Court. New York City declared itself a sanctuary city. Mayor Eric Adams really reinforced his liberal chops with that action. He was probably the highest profile champion of illegal aliens at the time, except for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who left the door open and the light on. Then Texas called their bluff and started sending busloads of illegal aliens to NYC. Soon all the space the mayor had for illegals was full and he had to put them up in luxury hotels. Veterans were homeless on the street and the city put illegals in hotels. Finally realizing he was in a no win situation, Mayor Eric Adams attempted to block migrant buses from coming to the city. The NY Civil Liberties Union argued the mayor’s rule was unconstitutional. The court agreed. New York is, after all, a sanctuary city.

It’s a bit different having to walk the walk and not just talk the talk, isn’t it Eric?

Prosecutors drop charges against 300+ anti-Israel encampment protesters nationwide.

It seems there won’t be much of a consequence for the anti-Israel encampment protesters. According to Adam Sabes of the publication Campus Reform, a project of the Leadership Institute, “The charges dropped by prosecutors range from trespassing, resisting a police officer, occupying a property without consent, battery, felony burglary, and more.”

It seems to us the prosecutors who dropped charges are as much a part of the problem as university staff who coddle these kids and give in to ridiculous demands. Breaking the law is not okay for anyone. Dropping charges just convinces these budding socialists that they can get away with anything. Wait till they try to get a job with this on their CV.

And no, sweetheart, the university does not have a responsibility to feed students occupying a building illegally.

