Aug 5

We were told it was just an exercise. Our F16's are in Ukraine, as is most of our Ammo. While our troops are learning pronouns not how to be Soldiers.

Blinken warns G7 that Iran, Hezbollah could attack Israel as soon as Monday . Duh today is Monday, so what Monday did Blinken mean?

He also assured the leaders that the additional US forces in the region were for defensive purposes only, according to the report.

https://nypost.com/2024/08/05/world-news/blinken-warns-g7-that-iran-hezbollah-could-attack-israel-as-soon-as-monday/

The sources told Axios that Blinken believes both Iran and Hezbollah will retaliate, likely within the next 24 to 48 hours.

How Could Anybody Support This…Illegals Getting $18,000 in Tax Money Every Month as Americans Starve

https://www.patrioticviralnews.com/articles/how-could-anybody-support-this-illegals-getting-18000-in-tax-money-every-month-as-americans-starve/

Biden-Harris and Rinos. Homeless Vets https://scontent.fjbr1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/454237693_8285204441500033_1329048081896974680_n.jpg?_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=127cfc&_nc_ohc=YMdh4AXq2nEQ7kNvgEMoyON&_nc_ht=scontent.fjbr1-1.fna&oh=00_AYCb1Ui0O4EXy8ifBpslZYmJ-blEn-6fiSg1to7zgu5jeA&oe=66B6D3FC

BTW VA IS $15 BILLION SHORT.

Store shelves are getting bare of eggs, milk, and Real meat. But plenty of junk food.

Interesting… The Day Trump Was Nearly Assassinated Was the First Time Secret Service Counter-Snipers Were Deployed to Protect Him in 2024 Presidential Campaign

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/interesting-day-trump-was-nearly-assassinated-was-first/

Fox News on Wednesday (link)obtained video from James Copenhaver, one of the victims wounded by Democrat donor Thomas Crooks, that shows the shooter moving across the roof of the American Glass Research (AGR) building minutes before the would-assassin tried to gun down Trump.

Not 1 person was fired, and Cheatle resigned.

US Lets Illegals Set 'Appointments' to Cross-Border

BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION.

https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/mexico-u-s-migration/2024/08/03/id/1175157/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0BMQABHW0kdns7DF1DETMm9WwUb6c-oyn6jpXGrBmKxWZP0mvc0pAdlMTQbBdGFg_aem_0rN2tqrKB10WYAbaxaueCA

Migrants will be able to schedule appointments on the CBP One app from the states of Chiapas and Tabasco, extending the zone from northern and central Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The move satisfies a request of Mexico, an increasingly close partner of the U.S. in efforts to control extraordinary migration flows.

The change will spare migrants from traveling north through Mexico to get one of 1,450 appointments made available daily, CBP said. The agency said it will happen soon but did not give a date.

