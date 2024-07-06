As Justice Sonya Sotomayor said in commenting as the minority on the Trump vs. United States decision, “When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution,” she wrote. “Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”

If Justice Sotomayor has a point there, it’s next to the hole in her head. No, really, she has a point, she just didn’t mean to make it. First of all she’s wrong about Presidential immunity; it isn’t an official act to order an assassination, it’s murder. And it isn’t (soon to be again) President Trump who has the problem with assassinations, it the Manchurian Candidate, Barack Obama.

You’ll remember – or if you’re a Democrat you won’t – that Anwar al-Awlaki was a US-born Muslim cleric of Yemeni descent. He was killed on September 30, 2011 in Yemen. He was killed in an Obama-authorized drone strike responding to allegations that Al-Awlaki was a senior recruiter and motivator for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). Alleged, not proved, no trial took place. Just Barack Obama overstepping one more time.

So why was this controversial? Al-Awlaki’s killing was controversial because he was a US citizen targeted without a trial. Let me repeat that in case you missed the point. He was a US citizen targeted for death by the US government simply on allegations he was doing something wrong. The government may have had enough proof to sink the Titanic, but never presented it to a jury of his peers, never brought it to trial, just killed him.

Barack Obama authorized a drone strike to take the senior al-Awlaki out. We call him senior because there’s more. Two weeks later, al-Awlaki's 16-year-old son, Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, also a US citizen, was killed in a separate US drone strike in Yemen. There’s no proof that the son’s killing was connected to the father’s except they supposedly were both terrorists. As US citizens they were entitled to a trial. They each got a drone.

The strike raised questions about the legal and ethical implications of targeting US citizens in counter-terrorism operations. The Obama administration justified the strike, citing al-Awlaki's alleged operational role in plotting terrorist attacks against the US. They forget he was a citizen and had “certain inalienable rights” among which is the right to a trial by a jury of your peers. Of course a dedicated communist like Obama might find it difficult to locate that specific right, as it’s only documented un Article III, section 2, the Sixth Amendment, the Seventh Amendment – in civil matters – and the Fourteenth Amendment. Yup, not a very well known right; you can excuse a Constitutional lawyer for not knowing that.

The killings sparked debates about executive power, due process, and the extent of US counterterrorism efforts, but we suppose Justice Sotomayor isn’t aware of that any more than Barack Obama was.

But again, there’s more! The al-Awlakis were killed in 2011. Several significant counter-terrorism laws and measures were enacted in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Just to name a few:

The USA Patriot Act (2001) – Expanded law enforcement and intelligence agencies' powers, Enhanced surveillance capabilities, Increased information sharing between agencies.

Homeland Security Act (2002) – Created the Department of Homeland Security, Reorganized several government agencies under DHS.

Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act (2004) -- Restructured the U.S. intelligence community, Created the position of Director of National Intelligence.

Each of these laws were challenged, at least in part, to determine their constitutionality, and were modified where needed to comply with the Constitution. Note, none of these laws suspended the Bill of Rights nor the Constitution. Yet, Barack Obama, in two separate instances, killed US citizens without due process. Justice Sotomayor was right about the President killing people, she just had the wrong President and the wrong people.

The Supreme Court got it right, and in her own way Justice Sotomayor was prophesizing the future. There are Democrats who are or were President who may be prosecuted for their actions.

We can see a stickler for the law prosecuting Barack Obama and anyone who participated in the decision to kill the al-Awlakis, for murder. Both were US citizens, killed by overt government actions directed at them, and neither had the benefit of due process.

We have friends who think Satan's name is Trump – believe it or not there are people who don’t agree with us whom we still value – and who will say that we shouldn’t include Biden in this group because there is no proof he ever did anything he’s accused of. We’ll accept that challenge.

Was Joe Biden, before he was President, ever authorized to remove classified documents and keep them? No he wasn’t. Did he? Why, yes, he did, and in multiple places, some remote from his home or any place he controlled, and in some cases, paid for by the Chinese Communists, like the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The University of Pennsylvania has received donations from China for many years. However the university started receiving significant donations from China around 2015, the year before the Biden Center was created. The allegations that a foreign government bribed Joe Biden by making significant donations to UPENN is irrelevant, as the possession of classified information when he had no legal right to it is the crime. Ask Donald Trump about that, and Trump actually had a right to have the confidential documents.

There have been no formal charges (yet) made against Joe Biden, however there is a lot of circumstantial evidence of criminal activities during his time as Vice-President and now as President:

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China and Joe’s assistance in Ukraine (get rid of the prosecutor or the billion dollars doesn’t show up), and meeting with Hunter’s customers for dinner or phone calls.

Aiding Burisma in Ukraine to protect his son’s seat on the board of directors.

Allegations of sexual assault by employees were swept under the rug, even though the allegation was supported by other women who supposedly had to resist the irresistible Mr. Biden (Joe, not Hunter).

It is our hope that if Donald Trump is elected President he will authorize the Department of Justice to not only investigate Joe Biden and Barack Obama, but also spend some time looking into the actions of one Merrick Garland – frustrated non-Supreme Court Associate Justice – and Alejandro Mayorkas – the perfect example of a bureaucrat who should not serve in anyone’s administration – and see what floats to the top of the cesspool.

They say confession is good for the soul. We can personally say that’s true, but, again we’re talking about personal experience and not other people’s. We will say is that sauce for the goose is not sauce for the gander unless the gander is as corrupt as the goose. In other words, just because the Democrats engaged in lawfare we’re not advocating for it. In fact we’re dead set against it.

Using the law for personal retaliation or power is despicable. It makes us feel dirty just thinking about it.

What doesn’t make us feel the slightest bit unclean is advocating for the rule of law, enforcement of the law, for everyone and on everyone. Would we be happy if Obama or Biden or Garland or Mayorkas went to prison? No, we wouldn’t, however we would celebrate the law having been enforced and miscreants being punished.

Looping back to the start, Justice Sotomayor may not like or believe what six of the nine Supremes decided, but they are correct, and she was prescient – there are those who feel immune from prosecution who are looking for a soft place to land that doesn’t have bars on the windows.

Commit the crime and do the time. The Supreme Court now insures that’s more true than ever.

