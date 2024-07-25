We keep hearing about all the problems the US has, and then see the blame be placed. It varies from early 20th century progressives to Donald Trump. All of this blame assignment is meaningless because none of it is accompanied by a plan. Don’t misunderstand, almost every article or speech has a “plan” attached although, unfortunately each is nothing more than supporting a position without any relationship to reality.

The Republicans talk about fiscal responsibility and then go out and spend trillions of dollars on unconstitutional programs, aided, of course, by Democrats who never saw a giveaway they wouldn’t use to get votes. Well, we don’t have the money they’re spending, and at the rate they are spending, we never will.

What is the job of the federal government? According to the Constitution, the federal government only has those powers delegated to it. This is documented in Article I Section 8. We categorize the feds powers as the 3Ds, Defense, Dollars, and Diplomacy. As you may suppose, there’s an awful lot of text in addition to those three words, but we believe those words adequately describe what the federal government is supposed to do.

Defense is simple, although you wouldn’t know it by the way the feds diddle around with keeping illegals out of our country, or by sending them home when encountered. You’d think there is a political power center that wants them here. There’s more to defense than keeping illegals out, though. How about projecting power overseas, to prevent small problems from becoming big ones? Did you ever wonder why the majority of those we’ve helped since World War II have been dictators? Is it possible we’re using those people as pawns in a proxy battle against those we’ve labeled enemies and that every once in a while those proxy battles escalate into proxy wars?

This is a partial list of the kinetic actions the US engaged in after WWII. Those with and asterisk (*) were a result of attacks on the US or on a country we had a mutual defense treaty with:

Korean War* (1950-1953) – defense of an ally,

Vietnam War (1955-1975) – the US responded to the spread of communism in a policy called the Domino Theory. 58,300 Americans died and we didn’t prevent the spread of anything.

Lebanon Crisis (1958) – An attempt to resolve a period of severe political and economic turmoil by the international community.

Bay of Pigs Invasion (1961) – A failed CIA invasion of Cuba using Cuban exiles. Air support was limited by the Kennedy administration.

Dominican Civil War intervention (1965-1966) – The Johnson administration, concerned that the civil war would lead to communist takeover, chose to intervene.

Grenada invasion (1983) – A Marxist takeover of the elected government of Eric Gairy. American citizens were attending the medical school at Grenada, and their safety was a driving force in authorizing the invasion.

Lebanon peacekeeping (1982-1984) – Brought about by the bombing of the US Marine barracks and the French Paratroop Barracks on 10/23/1983.

Libya bombing (1986) – Bombing attack against Libya in response to the killing of two American servicemen in a disco in West Berlin.

Persian Gulf War (1990-1991) – Started by the invasion of Kuwait. The hostilities lasted 42 days.

Somalia intervention (1992-1995) - The Somalia intervention refers to the United States-led humanitarian mission in Somalia, known as Operation Restore Hope, which took place primarily from late 1992 into early 1993. This devolved into a peacekeeping exercise culminating in the Battle of Mogadishu (Blackhawk Down).

Bosnian War intervention (1994-1995) – The US was in Bosnia as a result of charges of ethnic cleansing, preventing genocide, regional stability, the US saw an opportunity to shape the post-cold war security profile of eastern Europe.

Haiti intervention (1994-1995) - President Bill Clinton ordered the deployment of 20,000 US troops to Haiti as part of Operation Uphold Democracy. The mission's objective was to restore democratic governance and facilitate President Aristide's return to office following a military coup.

Kosovo War (1998-1999) - began with diplomatic efforts and economic sanctions, but eventually escalated to a NATO bombing campaign against Serbian forces and infrastructure in 1999. This was followed by a peacekeeping mission to stabilize the region. It's important to note that this intervention was controversial, as it was not explicitly authorized by the UN Security Council, leading to debates about its legality under international law.

Afghanistan War* (2001-2021) – A direct response to the 9/11 attacks in the US. The United States demanded that the Taliban hand over Osama bin Laden and dismantle al-Qaeda's operations in Afghanistan. The Taliban's refusal to comply led to the US launching Operation Enduring Freedom in October 2001. This military campaign aimed to dismantle al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power in Afghanistan. The Taliban are now back in power after President Biden’s precipitous withdrawal in 2021.

Iraq War* (2003-2011) – The justification for this kinetic operation was Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) which were never found; Ties to terrorism which proved to be unsubstantiated; UN resolutions concerning weapons inspections and disarmament; Human rights violations (do we prosecute all human rights violating countries?); Regional stability – the result was a much stronger Iran without Iraq to balance them; Preemptive doctrine – The Bush administration’s doctrine stating the US could take action against emerging threats (as determined by whom?).

Libya intervention (2011) - the military intervention led by NATO in Libya in 2011, aimed at protecting civilians and supporting the rebellion against the regime of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS (2014-present) - ISIS remains a threat through insurgent tactics, guerrilla warfare, and ideological influence. The operation continues to face challenges in fully eradicating ISIS and stabilizing liberated areas.

Syria intervention (2014-present) – US intervention including Operation Inherent Resolve, aimed at removing ISIS, complicated by Russian and Turkish interventions. Israel is also a player in Syria, as Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria, primarily targeting Iranian and Hezbollah positions, weapons shipments intended for Hezbollah, and military infrastructure associated with the Assad regime.

It’s amazing to us that out of 18 kinetic actions the US has been involved in since WWII, only three involved an ally or a direct attack on the US, and Iraq and Afghanistan were justified by the 9/11 attacks in the US and were only justified peripherally because of the presence of terrorists in the country.

So defense is a big deal, seemingly used as a lever of power in international relations more often than it is used to defend the homeland. Still, defense is a core responsibility of the federal government.

Next of the designated powers is what we call “Dollars” which, strangely enough, has everything to do with our currency, its value, and use internationally. There are those who advocate for the removal of the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), and although we agree, we also know the congress authorized it in the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. If you read the Federal Reserve Act you find the FRB was assigned responsibility for things that are actually the federal government’s. So when the FRB changes interest rates or takes any other action that affects monetary policy, they don’t have to get government permission to do so, and if the government doesn’t agree with a FRB action, they can’t overrule it. The government can pressure the FRB by threatening to change the chairperson, who is appointed by the President, however this is a retroactive action and does not change FRB dictats. The congress authorized this in 1913, however we believe the congress abrogated their responsibility in doing so. We don’t believe a private company should have the ability to heat up or slow down the US economy, or make a home affordable or not. The FRB is a privately owned company, sort of, as the regional reserve banks are owned by the banks they serve, however the local banks have no control over decisions made by the federal reserve. The Federal Reserve System is overseen by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, located in Washington, DC. The Board of Governors is a federal government agency. The Board of Governors sets monetary policy and supervises and regulates the activities of the Federal Reserve Banks. So an agency that reports to the President is responsible for monetary policy, and that means that monetary policy is only as honest and transparent as the administration.

Last of the government responsibilities is Diplomacy. We can’t honestly comment on this administration’s diplomatic activities, as we consider the President to be a corrupt politician as proven by his and his family’s actions in Ukraine, Russia, and China. We believe the President sold the US out long ago, and during this presidency bad actors have felt free to do what they didn’t dare to do four years ago. Diplomacy is the art and practice of conducting negotiations and managing relationships between nations or groups. It involves:

Communication: Maintaining open channels of dialogue between parties. Negotiation: Working to resolve conflicts and reach agreements on various issues. Representation: Representing a country's or organization's interests in international forums. Conflict resolution: Finding peaceful solutions to disputes and preventing escalation. Building alliances: Fostering cooperative relationships with other nations or groups. Information gathering: Collecting and analyzing information about other countries and international situations. Protocol: Following established customs and procedures in international relations. Cultural understanding: Navigating cultural differences to improve communication and relationships.

Diplomacy is typically conducted by professional diplomats, ambassadors, and other government officials. It plays a crucial role in maintaining international peace, promoting cooperation, and advancing national interests without resorting to force. That is when it is conducted honestly and in the national interest.

We remember Joe Biden bragging how he had the prosecutor removed in Ukraine. That prosecutor was looking into Burisma, where his son had a seat on the board, ostensibly to assist the company by getting pressure applied by the US government via Hunter Biden’s dad, Joe. It isn’t a secret, the prosecutor has told the story, Joe told his side, and the government of Ukraine had to be coerced into removing the prosecutor. And Joe was only vice-President – aptly titled, don’t you think? – at the time. Joe said he had not discussed business with his son, however he did take pictures on the golf course, had dinner with, and participated in phone calls with Hunter’s clients who were looking for someone to apply some strategic pressure in their cases. And Joe was the only product Hunter had to sell.

So the diplomacy the US transacted at this time was tainted by the presence of Joe and Hunter Biden. Hunter’s business partners testified to this as fact. Hunter, and therefore Joe, had business relationships in Russia and China as well as Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. It follows than any diplomatic relations with any of these countries was affected by the Biden Crime Family’s presence and ability to make or have an effect on decisions that was not in the US’ best interest if that conflicted with Biden’s cash flow.

We believe it is fair to say that the United States’ diplomacy has been at a minimum hampered by Joe Biden’s personal interests, and at maximum perverted into something against the US interests. So under Joe Biden our State Department has been there but not effective as a direct result of Biden’s presence. Oh, sure, they have been active in those projects that they agree with. The problem is most US citizens don’t agree with them. We have a list of the Biden Administration’s diplomatic achievements. We publish it here because this is the list they provided, according to their belief. Our comments are in italic format immediately following their claim.

Here is the Biden Administration’s list of diplomatic accomplishments:

Rebuilding alliances: Strengthened relationships with NATO allies and other traditional partners, reversing the strain experienced during the previous administration.

Climate diplomacy: Rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement and led global efforts to address climate change, including organizing climate summits. The Paris Climate Agreement requires the US and other developed nations to limit coal, oil, and gas usage while it provides no such requirement for developing nations – Pollution levels in the US are caused by the developing nations use of coal with no carbon reclamation or controls at all. The US should not participate in a program that “allows” us to pay while we have strict controls while developing nations pay nothing and have no controls. This is a plan to make the US a 3rd world nation and we should not participate.

Countering China's influence: Formed new alliances like AUKUS (with Australia and the UK) and strengthened the Quad (with Japan, Australia, and India) to balance China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region. We form alliances with people who are already our friends and pay no attention to countries like India who are part of the Quad, but buy their weapons from China and Russia and aren’t our friends anymore. As a member of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), India has participated in discussions about reducing dollar dependence in intra-BRICS trade and uses non-dollar currency to purchase oil from Russia.

Diplomatic re-engagement: Restored and expanded diplomatic channels with various countries and international organizations. The Biden diplomatic corps has made efforts to improve relationships with Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Palestinian Authority, UNESCO, WHO, and the Paris Climate Agreement. That’s four terrorist or communist countries, two NGOs who are anti-US, and a green sham that looks to get rid of petroleum and substitute poverty for it.

Afghanistan withdrawal: Despite controversies, completed the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war. The Afghan withdrawal was in progress when Joe Biden assumed office. His decision, against the advice of his generals, chose to evacuate civilians after the military, causing heavy casualties. Allowing the Taliban to provide security resulted in 13 American military deaths, along with the loss of Bagram airfield and billions of dollars in military material makes this withdrawal a catastrophe, not the victory Biden portrays it to be. There are still over 100 Americans in Afghanistan, left there by the Biden Administration. Whatever happened to leave no one behind? Remember, 13 Americans died for Biden’s photo op.

Iran nuclear deal: Made efforts to revive the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal), though success was limited. Reports are that Iran was nearly bankrupt when the Biden Administration gave them billions of dollars in order to restart the JCPOA, which was a bad deal from the start. This cash was used to support the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas, and was the cash that paid for the October 7 attack on Israel.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Led international efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia following the 2022 invasion. Biden sent over $100 billion to support a corrupt country – remember Bursima and Biden and the loan? – led by a man who stifled religious freedom and put priests in jail, who canceled elections, and who is no longer president, as his term has expired. All this to support a proxy war that is none of our business, and spending money we could use at home or to pay down our horrid national debt.

Global health initiatives: Increased US participation in global health efforts, including COVID-19 vaccine distribution through COVAX. Biden’s idiotic dependence on a vaccine that was not a vaccine is ludicrous. He’s been vaxxed 4 times, and he’s suffering his third case of Covid, if he isn’t just hiding because of his polling numbers. He participated in taking away our God given rights in the name of public health, and his solution didn’t even work. We call BS on this one.

Human rights advocacy: Renewed focus on human rights in foreign policy, including addressing issues in countries like China, Myanmar, and Saudi Arabia. Joe Biden is documented as making human rights a significant part of his foreign policy agenda, and has spoken on it multiple times. There is no record of him doing anything other than talking. He’s proposed no tariffs nor has he reduced or removed foreign aid for those whose human rights profile is less than adequate.

Middle East diplomacy: Facilitated the Abraham Accords and worked on expanding normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states. The Abraham Accords was primarily negotiated and signed during the Trump Administration. Biden’s involvement was to honor the agreement the US had made.

All in all we believe the Biden Administration has been ineffective diplomatically. They’ve paid to get hostages returned where other administrations had negotiated their release at no cost. They’ve supported countries in wars that are not our business and spent billions of dollars we don’t have.

The Biden Administration has also militarized the executive branch of the federal government. They’ve arrested and tried J6 demonstrators while ANTIFA burnt down multiple cities with no consequence. Biden and his folks have allowed the political speech to include death threats by elected officials with no consequence to outright advocating for the death of a political opponent – what else do you call “put a target on his back”? – which we believe resulted in a thankfully failed assassination attempt.

We find the Biden Administration to be ineffective, wrong on foreign policy, aligned with international organizations that do not have the US’ best interests at heart, and just wicked dumb.

And if voting for Trump will get rid of Karine Jean-Pierre, we're all for it.

p.s. We apologize for turning a discussion on the function of government into a discussion of Joe Biden’s administration. Unfortunately the wrongs he’s done are a perfect example of how government can go wrong.

And we’re still happy to get rid of Karine Jean-Pierre.