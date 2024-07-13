World War II ends and the troops come home wanting to live the rest of their lives in peace. Being a product of the Great Depression, most leaned towards frugality, but spoiled their children to make up for what they missed in their childhood. And like people everywhere there were some who supported a different culture, a different government, and a different set of freedoms than the USA.

A couple of years and a police action didn’t dull the luster of their hope for the future or their plans for their new world order. And so, with the best of intentions for a better world and peace on earth, or a new world that didn’t look anything like the Land of the Free, their children were born.

Welcome the Boomers, who grew up to be totally captivated by money and power, or to be totally unaffected by either. It’s the generation that read Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Jack Kerouac’s On the Road, and J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye, who insisted on believing that the US was the best country in the world just as their parents did. Or didn’t believe any of it.

Some followed the lead of the Greatest Generation and honored the ideal of a citizen owing the country whatever it took to keep their freedoms, or joined or formed counter-culture groups that found the only thing worthwhile about the US were the freedoms that allowed them to hate it. These were the young Boomers.

The Greatest Generation got older, and by this time they were at the top in business and government. The policies of the Democrats – who claimed to be the party of the people – destroyed the Black middle class, started a tribalism in the country that eventually polarized our lives completely, and invoked policies whose eventual intent was to turn the US into a third world country.

Meanwhile the Boomers got older and went on to college or jobs or the military. It was the 1960s and there was a war going on. Time to go like their fathers had, and do what had to be done. Well, not all; some decided that fighting for some small country they couldn’t even find on the map was not worthwhile.

Not only did they decide it wasn’t worth their time or possibly their life, but it was worth being actively against. Their activism caused the government to decide continuing the war wasn’t worth the unrest at home, and established the precedent that if you can’t win a war on the battlefield you can win it by getting the civilian population to be against it.

The Boomers who went to college either graduated and went out to conquer the world as their parents had, or stayed in school and went on to educate the next generation.

Many of those who stayed in education were the product of counter-culture beliefs that had Lenin and Mao and Castro as their heroes instead of Washington, Lincoln, and Roosevelt (Teddy not Franklin). They bubbled to the top over time, just like feces in a septic tank. Eventually they were the tenured professors who insisted that the US was defective, that a new world order was needed, and any of their students who didn’t agree ended up with a much more difficult time in school and a lower GPA to show for it.

During this time, Boomers started families, parenting Generation X and some of Generation Y (the Millennials), and the last of the Boomers parented Generation Z. These children had their parents as role models as well as their teachers, popular culture, and the digital age, which affected each generation differently. These post-Boomer generations are grown or at least teenagers.

These children of Boomers are taking the world over today, and it’s scary. Somewhere it became uncool to honor God and country. There are many who are outright advocates for Socialism and Communism, who believe their rights come from government not God, that the crime is getting caught.

How did this happen?

Easy, the Greatest Generation gave birth to the first generation that benefited from the technology created in the war. Boomers had TV, cars, freedom, and the best music ever. They also had drugs, alcohol, and the freedom to abuse them heavily.

Boomers were interested in their own lives to the exclusion of everything else, and failed to see what was happening to our country. The generations that followed had Boomers as excellent role models for selfishness, and for believing the slickest lie instead of finding the truth, among other things.

These follow-on generations had wars of their own, and Boomers as well as their children started to see the perfidious nature of the government in the way veterans were treated. This realization was applied to a lot of other actions by the government and all of a sudden Boomers were struck with the reality that the government wasn’t for the people, it was mostly for the government.

The digital revolution didn’t help at all. Boomers were used to Walter Cronkite, three channels on the TV, limited access to information and didn’t see the danger in instant, digital access.

The instant availability of “knowledge,” the instantaneous ability to communicate via text and voice with no guardrails, and the lack of a pedigree for all the information they were subjected to did nothing but foster a belief in an individual truth instead of the one truth that actually exists. And the more they believed the digital god the further they got from the real God.

And these changes allowed those with bad intentions to take advantage. All of a sudden we had hundreds of genders, the ability to change gender at will, the creation of alphabet sexual preferences, drag queens in schools, teaching sex education to kindergartners, the woke revolution, and the individual truths these false lifestyles demanded. And a government that embraced all of these aberrations, and a church so weakened, and in some cases corrupted by the false digital gods, that it couldn’t fight back. That’s how it happened.

How to fix it?

People who study history know that Germany in the 1920s was as libertine as the US is today, and that lax attitude led to the rise of a dictator in the 1930s. Our problems are the same although the causes are different.

There are two high priority issues, and they must be addressed in tandem. Our government sucks. It spends money it doesn’t have on projects that aren’t needed, and ignores the actual responsibilities of government.

Demand transparency from government, demolish the two-tiered justice system, demand adherence to the law and to due process. Get rid of the tribalism that has polarized not only the government, but the nation. Bring back comity and get rid of the comedy. That’s only a start toward fixing the government. More needs will become apparent as the project progresses. And there will be pain, especially in the bureaucracy that survives on expansion rather than performance when some of them are let go because there is no justification for their continued employment, but that’s another article.

Fixing society at-large is another problem. We have so many people who believe the snake oil salesmen about climate change, green revolution, and evolution rather than the existence of God. We have all the other social ills of a country that is totally involved in the acquisition of things instead of knowledge.

The start of recovering our society is to demand attribution for every “fact” and check the source. You, not someone else. If you don’t personally know something to be true, you can’t guarantee it is. That’s why we have the word opinion. When someone tries to tell you evolution started with a random action in a steaming mud hole, ask him who made the mud. Accepting any theory as fact is the best way to surrender your freedom. If you don’t believe something is true, demand proof, and remember “facts” that have been true for hundreds of years aren’t necessarily true.

Without proof “facts” are just opinions. The world runs on facts, while opinions are universal and unproven. You will have opinions, we all do, but take action only on facts. There is a difference.

To be free you must know what that is.

