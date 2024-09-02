If you need a lift, take three minutes to watch this clip from CNN. The Communist News Network’s own Donie O’Sullivan manages to sound indignant about Trump supporters “misidentifying” our form of government. One would think his producer – who is standing there running the camera – or some other person with an IQ higher than the freezing temperature of water would tell him he’s wrong and save him from the embarrassment of publishing this piece of garbage.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/13/politics/video/america-not-democracy-republic-trump-maga-digvid

At 33 seconds into the report Donie is told “we’re a republic, not a democracy.” Did he check on whether that’s true? No he did not, or if he did, he opted to go for the laugh and continue to be wrong. He shows many people at what he identifies as Trump rallies – could be true, they know a republic from a democracy – and people correcting him time and again.

This could be comedy and not stupidity. What if Donie is really a Trumpster and he’s doing the dumb Democrat act to get a laugh and reinforce the opinion that the left are not very bright? That works for us. Any world where the left tells the truth when it makes them look duller than they already are is fine by us.

Then Donie pulls out his trump card – shorts of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush singing the praises of democracy. So what? Lots of people make that mistake, calling our republic a democracy. The egregious piece here is that he’s corrected and still makes the mistake. And he’s corrected time and time and time and time again. Makes no difference to him.

Donie then brings on the heavy gun, Anne Applebaum, author of Autocracy, Inc. It just goes to show how badly educated even a highly accomplished historian and journalist can be. She writes about authoritarian regimes and how they fight democracy, and she doesn’t even know what political system she’s living under.

Anne says America is a democracy, and was founded as a democracy. Wrong on both counts. America is a continent, it’s the United States that Anne’s talking about, and the US was founded first as a loose confederation of sovereign states, with limited powers granted to the central government. That certainly can’t be defined as a democracy, no matter how well regarded an author the claimant is. The US was first organized as a confederation of sovereign states, sort of like the EU, and it didn’t work for us. The result was the constitutional convention where the present day US was designed. Famously, Benjamin Franklin, on being asked what the convention had produced, replied “a republic if you can keep it.”

We suppose Donie’s school didn’t teach this, nor did Anne’s. A real shame, but typical. With citizens like these, Franklin’s quote should have been “a republic till you lose it.” Donie then says it stopped him in his tracks to have Americans (US citizens?) who described themselves as patriots describe the US as a republic, not a democracy. Wow Donie, is the truth that stunning? Maybe you should get out of the sun.

The most telling bit in the whole piece is when Anne (journalist, author, propaganda maven, seemingly ignorant of the truth or a liar), at 1:41 in the clip states that people around Trump want patriots to say that they’ve been planting that narrative. We ask, to what purpose? What does the Trump campaign expect to gain by accurately identifying our form of government? Nothing except the truth.

Anne then says “democracy and republic have often been used interchangeably, there’s really no meaningful difference between them.” Maybe in Democrat circles, but in the real world, democracy demands a vote by everyone on everything, where a republic allows the election of representatives who are trusted to make decisions in the people’s place.

Donie then feeds Anne her next line, saying maybe Trump’s a threat to democracy, he’s anti-democratic, and Anne dutifully replies “If they can convince people that we don’t have a democracy then it’s okay if Trump is attacking democracy, because it doesn’t really matter.”

These just don’t sound as if there’s no meaningful difference. Republic and democracy have been used interchangeably – though incorrectly – in the past and probably will continue to be misused in the future. That doesn’t make it correct, and it certainly doesn’t justify Donie making a nearly 4-minute video flaunting his ignorance, especially when nearly everyone he interviews corrects him.

CNN says Donie O'Sullivan is one of their lead reporters tracking online disinformation, extremism and internet subcultures, bringing attention to their real-world impacts through his on-air reporting and digital coverage. We say Donie spreads online disinformation and extremism through ignorantly misreporting the facts. He obviously didn’t listen to anyone he interviewed except Anne, who seems as high on Kool-Aid and as low on truth as Donie is.

Snark Attack Ends. Back to your normal programming.

