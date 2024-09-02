Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Sep 2

The US used to be a republic. Now it's a kleptocratic oligarchy, with the side order of communism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
David Charles's avatar
David Charles
Oct 10

How would expect someone who can’t decipher a birth certificate to under the Constitution?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture