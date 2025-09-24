The Founders weren’t dreamers. They were realists who knew government power rots. That’s why they built a safety valve into the Constitution: Article V. If Congress won’t listen, the states can force a convention.

Think of it as the “in case of tyranny, break glass” clause.

Well, the glass is cracking. The Convention of States Project is reaching for the hammer. And Arkansas is standing right in the middle of history.

The plan is straightforward: get 34 states to demand a convention and force amendments on:

Balanced budgets.

Term limits.

Rolling back Washington’s overreach.

That’s not radical. That’s common sense. DC isn’t going to fix itself. Why would it? Congress is the addict. Article V is the intervention.

Back in 2019, Arkansas fired its shot with SJR 3.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) nailed it on the Senate floor:

“Do you think anything is going to change in Washington, D.C.? … we have drifted so far from the original intent of the founding fathers … Now the states have no power and the federal government has all the power.”

Rep. Austin McCollum (R-Bentonville) added:

“We are fortunate to vote for a resolution that provides a solution as big as the problem.”

And Stubblefield again:

“Almost seventy percent of the people of Arkansas favor this Article V convention … This isn’t a Democrat issue or a Republican issue. It’s an American issue.”

That’s the heartbeat of Article V—Americans taking their power back.

Opponents cry “runaway convention.” They warn of Pandora’s box, even the Bill of Rights on the chopping block. But their scare tactics collapse under the weight of the text itself.

Article V doesn’t allow a rewrite of the Constitution. It allows states to propose amendments—one at a time. Each must survive the hardest test in American politics: ratification by 38 states.

Share

Here’s what I wrote on Substack:

“Those against an Article V Convention conveniently don’t read Article V, where it says ratification requires a 3/4 vote of the states. Precedent says each amendment is handled as a single item to be voted on, so a ‘runaway’ convention would produce a lot of amendments. What are the odds in a center-right country that 3/4 of the states would decide communism (or some other defective system) was preferable to freedom? Those against are against because they’re against. That’s their only reason, and it’s not good enough. The decision on whether to support an Article V Convention or not should be: do we need to add to or amend the Constitution? Simple binary choice.”

That’s the truth: fear isn’t an argument. It’s an excuse.

Nineteen states are already in. Fifteen more, and the convention happens. Washington is terrified because this is the one move they can’t control.

Former Senator Tom Coburn told the truth:

“The federal government will never voluntarily relinquish its power. The states must force the issue.”

That’s exactly why the Founders gave us Article V. It’s not a gamble. It’s the plan.

Leave a comment

Washington is broken—rotten, corrupt, drowning in debt, and deaf to the people. Everyone knows it. The only real question is: will we fix it, or not?

Article V is not a blank check for radicals. It’s a scalpel in the hands of the states, with guardrails strong enough to stop anything crazy.

The only gamble is doing nothing while Washington drags the country into ruin.

Watch your legislators. Don’t let them sell you fear.

Ask the hard question. Do we need constitutional amendments to rein in Washington? If yes, Article V is the only honest tool left.

Draw the line. Freedom isn’t defended by excuses. It’s defended by action.

The Founders gave us Article V for this very moment. Arkansas has chosen to lead, not to be a pawn in Washington’s game.

Message Jack Sotallaro

It’s not states’ suicide—it’s states’ salvation. It’s our state’s salvation.

The smart move is clear: break the glass, call the convention, and take our freedom back.

If you’re not ready to subscribe yet, you can Buy Me a Coffee

Thank you for reading Jack’s Substack - One Man’s Opinion