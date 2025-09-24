Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Excellent article-we only need 15 of 31 states to force a convention-term limits and debt reduction should be enough to get them. Posting this on Surber. Here's the site to get your state involved: https://conventionofstates.com/states-that-have-passed-the-convention-of-states-article-v-application

1. Georgia March 6, 2014

2. Alaska April 19, 2014

3. Florida April 21, 2014

4. Alabama May 22, 2015

5. Tennessee February 4, 2016

6. Indiana February 29, 2016

7. Oklahoma April 26, 2016

8. Louisiana May 25, 2016

9. Arizona March 13, 2017

10. North Dakota March 24, 2017

11. Texas May 4, 2017

12. Missouri May 12, 2017

13. Arkansas February 14, 2019

14. Utah March 5, 2019

15. Mississippi March 27, 2019

16. Wisconsin January 25, 2022

17. Nebraska January 28, 2022

18. West Virginia March 4, 2022

19. South Carolina March 29, 2022

