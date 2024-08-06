The title of this post was changed from Whiny A$$ed Babies because Facebook didn’t like it. Bunch of commies. On to our post:

What a bunch of whiny babies the Representatives and Senators in the Arkansas Legislature are. Not all of them, but enough to be a real pain this close to an election.

At this time the Republican Party should be concentrating on electing Republicans, from Donald Trump on down to the local “non-partisan but really Republican” candidate for city council or mayor.

Instead, elected (that could change if their attitude doesn’t) officials who retain their ex-officio positions, and who, if they want a vote can run for a party office the same as the grassroots, are crying about losing their vote. They used to get that vote as a result of being elected, a situation not mimiced by many other states. Well they did in Arkansas and they feel they’re being discriminated against because the State Convention voted to remove it.

We’ll be brutally honest here; we are not convinced that many people in the Arkansas Legislature have the best interests of the people at heart. Instead, we believe they all suffer, sooner or later, from marble fever - a disease particular to elected officials where the fact that they won an election makes them think they know better than the people who elected them.

Elected officials are, as a whole, some of the most uninteresting people we’ve ever met. Their lack of basic honesty is what makes them that way.

For example, when all the states around Arkansas do not have an income tax, Arkansas legislators are proud to announce a one-half percent reduction in the income tax, but do not tell the audience why there is an income tax at all — not answering the question that was asked. People tend to zone out. Just more hot air from people who forget the promises they make to get elected.

Some of them - the legislators - don’t even make promises they won’t keep. Instead they trade on their family’s history in the area, telling people “you know me.” Well, we don’t know you, because as soon as you get to Little Rock you become one of “them” and not “one of us.” It happens all the time, and the grassroots are tired of it.

The Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) is led by an amateur who doesn’t even know the rules he’s supposed to manage under. When confronted with the grassroots decision to make some changes, he had a sub-rosa meeting that the public was not allowed to attend, even though it was announced as a public meeting, and made a decision that, by his own words, “protected the rights of elected officials.” He needs to think and pray real hard between now and December when he’s up for election if the elected officials mean more to him than the people who elect them.

The RPA has a foundational problem that needs rectification. All those who worked and brought the Republican Party of Arkansas from an also-ran behind the Democrats should be applauded and honored. They did the work to turn Arkansas red. The problem is they spent so long behind the Democrats that they learned how to rule, but not how to govern.

The grassroots are changing the Republican Party to a party that governs by actually listening to what the people say and what they want, and delivering those things rather than what the elites - prompted by lobbyists and donors, of course - want to do. It’s a very different game plan that will result in a better, more responsive RPA.

Meanwhile, those who got where they are by patronage, like the RPA Executive Director, will obstruct and fight every move in favor of the status quo ante. The sad fact is status quo ante never really worked in the people’s favor, although it made a lot of politicians comfortable.

When a state runs a surplus every year and the highway department has a $5 billion slush fund and they still can’t get rid of income taxes, something’s wrong. What’s wrong is an old, obsolete, process of controlling the party that relies on power rather than the law. The RPA supports a system that is guaranteed to produce minimum results, usually just enough to keep the natives happy, without upsetting any of the lobbyists or donors. That worked one hundred years ago. Hell, it worked fifty years ago. It doesn’t work now. The status quo ante has to be replaced.

The new status quo is literally “Regnat Populus.” Amazing how the state motto tells it like it is.

