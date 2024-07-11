This post went out to subscribers as a podcast earlier this week. For those of you who prefer to read, enjoy!

There are those Conservatives who are tearing their garments and putting ashes in their hair because the Republican Party will recommend changes to its platform that weaken the party’s position on abortion and same-sex marriage.

To be clear about our personal view on these issues, we believe abortion is murder and should not be legal in any circumstance, and that marriage is a sacrament which can only be between a man and a woman. That’s it, no abortion and marriage only between a man and a woman. These are our views as informed by our belief in God. So we’re personally against these proposed platform changes.

Unfortunately, the Republican Party is not a religious organization, but rather a secular one. As is typical of all political parties, when it is in their interests to be “religious” they will so claim. The truth of the matter is that political parties are in fact political, which is anathema to religion. Add to this the fact that abortion is a contentious issue – in reality it should be no more contentious than condoning murder – and softening your position may garner you a few more votes, and votes are king. As to same-sex marriage, we believe you have a right to love who you love, but marriage is between a man and a woman, you should call same-sex relationships something else, and of course God, in Scripture, condemns homosexuality in multiple verses.

We read in Romans 1:26-27 that “For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due.”

Share

To he honest, we prefer that our religion stays in church and our politics remain in the government, separated by the Constitution and common sense. Would we like to live in a world that reflects a belief in God and fidelity to our Constitution? Yes we would, however, that would require man to be more perfect than we are or were designed to be.

So we love our God and obey His law over all other things, while loving our country too, and respecting the laws that man makes to govern the fleshly man while knowing at some point a choice has to be made when our two masters disagree.

Mark 12:17 says “And Jesus answering said unto them, Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's…,” and that’s the perfect explanation.

Can Christians still support the Republican Party after they’ve softened their platform on abortion and same-sex marriage? We say a qualified “yes” to both. Our qualification is simply attributed to Mark 12:17. We believe we must render to Caesar that which is Caesar’s, as repugnant as that is to us. We also recall advice by Ronald Wilson Reagan who said "The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20 percent traitor." We agree with the Republicans at least 80% of the time, so we’re a qualified “yes.”

Our religious beliefs teach us that God knew us before time, that He knew us in the womb. Our belief is that life begins at conception, which makes abortion murder, an act not condoned by either Caesar or God. Man, however, is man, and complicates everything when he can. We will slice an argument so thin you can see light through it, and for no reason.

Leave a comment

In addition to our preferred definition of life beginning at conception, there are other definitions that are used to support abortion by declaring that what is in the woman’s body is not a person. Some of these definitions are:

Implantation: Others define the beginning of human life at implantation, when the fertilized egg attaches to the uterine wall. This can be relevant in the context of laws regulating assisted reproductive technologies.

Viability: Many legal systems use the concept of viability, which is the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks of gestation.

Birth: Some legal definitions start human life at birth, meaning full legal personhood and rights are granted upon live birth.

Heartbeat: Certain jurisdictions have adopted "heartbeat" laws, which define the beginning of human life at the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

All of these alternate definitions are used to justify the non-personhood of the unborn and are used as valid reasons to support abortion by those so inclined. And because laws are made by men, the absolute outlawing of abortion will not be possible until there is only one accepted definition that says the beginning of life is conception.

Insofar as abortion is concerned, and calling BS on the Burger Court and Roe vs Wade, there is no mention of a right to abortion in the Constitution and there are no auras or penumbras as the Burger Court found. That means that abortion is a state issue as the Constitution does not delegate it to the federal government. In our opinion, even though we find abortion repugnant, the matter devolves to the states where each can make the decision reflective of the desires of the people.

Same-sex marriage is another issue where we see the reasoning behind the Republican Party changing their platform to comport with the Constitution; however, we’re not happy about it.

We believe that marriage is between a man and a woman and that marriage was defined that way for over a millennia. Government involvement in marriage has evolved from the Romans developing legal frameworks for marriage, emphasizing consent, dowry arrangements, and the legitimacy of children, to our modern day laws that recognize same-sex marriage.

We can remember when the push to recognize same-sex unions revolved around property rights, inheritance, and other “rights” that married – man and woman – couples enjoyed that same-sex couples did not. Interestingly, the insistence on calling the same-sex relationship “marriage” was the part of the whole that stuck in people’s throats, as marriage was already defined. When civil contracts were mentioned as an alternative, they were roundly refused. Only a marriage would do.

Do we believe there was a more nefarious reason to demand the redefinition of marriage rather than accepting the solution of a civil contract. Yes we do, and it was to mainstream a lifestyle and practice that wasn’t accepted by a majority of the people. Remember, a contract could supply everything that same-sex couples wanted. They could be guaranteed property rights, inheritance, access, and all the rights and privileges marriage bestowed without redefining a relationship whose definition had been settled millennia before.

Get more from Jack Sotallaro in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Same-sex marriage is not a federal issue according to the Constitution; however, according to Obergefell it is. We believe in the rule of law, and believe marriage is a state issue and not a federal issue. We believe the Supreme Court was wrong when they decided Obergefell, but we’re not lawyers and so we’ll accept the court’s decision.

Again, personally we find abortion to be murder and do not believe it should be sanctioned for any reason. Even the popular “fetal nonviability” or “rape or incest” or “the health of the mother” exceptions are, in our opinion, actually excuses to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Bringing only perfect babies into the world would result in no more babies.

Babies resulting from rape or incest committed no crime and should not be murdered because of the sins of its parents. Unfortunately the health of the mother has almost become a joke in a society that will not take responsibility for its actions. Again, a pregnancy that could cause problems for the mother does not automatically mean the baby should die.

Share Jack’s Substack

It is difficult making decisions where two things you believe in are at odds. The best anyone can do is to make the decision that is consistent with the priority you give to those beliefs. In Acts 5:27-29 we have the perfect example of prioritizing obedience:

27. And when they had brought them, they set them before the council. And the high priest asked them,

28. saying, "Did we not strictly command you not to teach in this name? And look, you have filled Jerusalem with your doctrine, and intend to bring this Man's blood on us!''

29. Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said: "We ought to obey God rather than men.

We agree, we ought to obey God rather than man. We will do no murder, so abortion is not an option we’d use, and we are a boring, straight retiree, so same-sex marriage isn’t in our future either. We do, however, believe the Reagan 80% rule and we know we agree with Republicans more than we ever did with Democrats.

For these reasons we support the Republican Party’s decision to modify the platform.

Leave a comment