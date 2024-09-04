This will be a short post to our subscribers and followers. We’re finding that this is a great way to get rid of the anger that our distaste for the Democrat Lawfare, the inability of their candidates to tell anything even close to the truth, and the Kool-Aid drinker response we get from everyday low-information Democrats who, for whatever reason, believe the economy is doing great, inflation is under control, and the border is secure.

Well, scratch the part about a secure border if they live in Chicago, Illinois or Aurora, Colorado. In both of those places, armed illegals have taken over apartment complexes. Welcome to the Democrat dream! All we need now is for the election to be stolen and we have a Democrat trifecta!

We’ve been talking (ranting is the word the dreaded Democrats use) about communist infiltration of our country for a long time now. We are continuously answered by the intelligentsia in blue that what we are alleging is not communism or even socialism, and we should get our definitions right. Well, they can crap in one hand and wish we’d actually believe them in the other, and guess which hand will fill up first? Sure, it’s probably a loose use of the pejorative to call ultra-left progressives (ULPs) commies, but it fits.

Is it believable that ULPs are willing to buy votes, to stuff ballot boxes, to lie, cheat, and possibly steal to win an election? Is the end result of their rule the absence of law and order (look at all the big cities they’re in charge of, and tell us how the crime rates compare)? Do they talk a good game, but choke when they actually have to walk the walk instead of just talking the talk?

We direct you to New York City being a sanctuary city as long as no large influx of illegals forced them to put their money where their mouth is. Now they have illegals living in luxury hotels and they’re complaining they’re broke.

We won’t even dignify Martha’s Vinyard (home of the suspicious death of Obama’s chef), a hotbed of sanctuary fever until they get some illegals, then they’re messing their knickers trying to get their poor brown brothers to go somewhere else.

So when we compare ULPs to communists, we’re probably not totally correct, but more right than wrong. And giving them power does lead to a loss of freedom.

Quick rabbit hole:

Does anyone else remember when universities and colleges were hotbeds of free speech? When students got out there and told the world exactly what they thought, and where liberals and conservatives, Republicans and Democrats, and yes, capitalists and communists could go and speak because their speech was protected?

Now look at those same bastions of higher (well, the professors are) learning, and compare with the good old days. You can speak if you are woke or ULP, but don’t try if you don’t agree with the Democrat controlled politburo.

George Orwell didn’t know he was writing history when he wrote 1984, and it’s a shame that it’s worked out that way.

End rabbit hole.

So all of our political betters (they are, just ask them) pontificate about just about everything, lying when the truth is inconvenient, and either expecting the public to believe them or they just don’t care anymore.

So Tim Walz takes 30 trips to China while serving in the National Guard. That had to be tricky - was he a soldier or a commie or a fellow traveler? Or just plain stupid? Or most likely all of the above. Is that a problem? Seemingly not to the Democrat party that coronated him along with giggles.

Speaking of Kamala, how the hell did she get to be the chief joy girl in the Democrat party. We know she had experience as the paramour of Willie Brown, but if that talent is all that recommends her to run for the highest office in the land, accompanied by a political buffoon, the Democrat’s have finally reached the bottom of the barrel.

But wait! There’s more!

Remember Kathy Hochul, who took over when the older Cuomo idiot resigned rather than be found out to be a piece of garbage ladies man and predator? Well, she carries her own baggage (very few politicians don’t), and our favorite about her is she had her own, personal house communist! That’s right, she had a staffer inherited from the embarrassing Cuomo brother who was a Chinese agent. See the article - Hochul's House Commie

Yup, she acted as an agent of China and her husband laundered money for them

Prosecutors said Sun, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to high-level officials in New York state, altered state governmental messaging on issues related to the Chinese government and attempted to facilitate a trip to China for a high-level politician in New York, among other things. Hu is charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification.

Man it’s good to be a Democrat…

Then you get deceased Senator Feinstein whose driver was a communist asset serving on her staff for over 20 years. Makes you wonder how many confidential conversations the Senator had that were reported, recorded, and delivered to the commies? Don’t worry, though. She’s no longer here and the commie doesn’t work there anymore.

The FBI (we really trust them these days, don’t we?) found

The driver, who worked for Feinstein for about 20 years, was believed to have developed a relationship with someone connected to Chinese intelligence. This relationship likely involved casual conversations where the driver might have shared insights or details about Senator Feinstein's activities, her schedule, and possibly general political information. The key point is that the driver did not realize that the person he was interacting with was connected to Chinese intelligence and that the information he provided could be used for espionage purposes.

We think they call that a honey pot. We don’t believe the conversations or the relationship was anywhere near casual.

And then there’s our favorite Chinese asset, Representative Eric Swallwell. We can only wonder what information he passed to Fang Fang. Well, here’s a link to explore the kink. Swallwell's Kink Link

What we’re told happened is:

Amid a widening counterintelligence probe, federal investigators became so alarmed by Fang's behavior and activities that around 2015 they alerted Swalwell to their concerns — giving him what is known as a defensive briefing. Swalwell immediately cut off all ties to Fang, according to a current U.S. intelligence official

Fang Fang was raising campaign funds for Swallwell in 2014, and brought staff into his office as well, so she had a bit over a year to gather intelligence. Another honey pot.

Then there’s the AND magazine article that talks about all the Democrats owned by commies "AND" calls the DEMcommies out

Magically all our anger and frustration is gone, painted out on your screen, and instantly available to raise your blood pressure and get you going. Is that fair? No, but it is what we do.

Remember the Scorpion

Sure could use a cup of coffee

