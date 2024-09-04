Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Sep 4

I have been reading "Stalin's Secret Agents: The Subversion of Roosevelt's Government" by M. Stanton Evans, and Herbert Romerstein.

Almost no Americans are aware of the extent to which communists have infiltrated the US government over the decades. The media and government have hidden it. As the book shows without leaving any doubt, U.S. government officials acting as Communist agents have not just committed some espionage here and there. They have built communism into U.S. government policy. Americans have been betrayed on a phenomenal scale. We have voted for centrism and Communists have installed far-leftism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Sep 4

Thomas Sowell Educating Kamala Harris on Affordable Housing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldGSV2qDhSY

Nothing Is Left But Civil War __ [or — Arise and Slit Their Goddamned Throats]

https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/nothing-is-left-but-civil-war-__

I used your Labor Day in the body, and this one in the comments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture