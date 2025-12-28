Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
15h

Al, thanks for the comment. Your viewpoint is always appreciated.

I agree with your recommendation, however what is already law should be obeyed, and the state is ignoring the fact that they've been ignoring the law since the 50s. The next article explains it better, however you are correct, something needs to be done (legally) to resolve citizen's lack of access.

Alford Drinkwater
20h

The establishment and populace need to get together on an amendment that will remove impairments and streamline petitions while raising the threshold for passing constitutional amendments. Both sides have a point and they can work together to get it all done. The lack of a reasonable threshold was the fuel that burned us with all the anti petition legislation in the last session. Our constitution is a jumbled mess and much of that mess can be credited to the lack of a reasonable threshold for passing amendments.

