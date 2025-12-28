Like just about everybody else who looks at this recent Arkansas Supreme Court decision to allow the legislature to repeal or amend voter-approved measures, I was originally disturbed. Disturbed being a really nice way of saying I was pissed off, thinking once again the State of Arkansas (read Governor Sanders) is taking away our freedom! But as is always the case, after the initial flush of anger, I found it to be reasonable that I looked into the decision and to determine whether in fact it was good from the legal standpoint or was it just more government corruption.

Now I don’t claim to be any kind of a legal scholar but I can read and I’m pretty good at understanding what I’ve read. Aside from that, and specifically in the case of this decision, I know some of the parties involved in the court and in the state government, and I respect them. I know them and so although I was unhappy, I had to think that knowing who I know, there had to be some truth in this decision.

I read the quoted section of the Constitution, Article 5, Section 1, and it says:

“no measure approved by a vote of the people shall be amended or repealed by the General Assembly except upon a yea or nay vote on roll call of two-thirds of all members elected to each House of the General Assembly. Such amendment or repeal shall not be submitted to the people.”

Now you may not agree with what that says but it’s the law. So it looks like my distrust of the Arkansas Governor was misplaced. We yell at politicians when they’re wrong, so we probably need to admit when they’re right.

The legislature has the right to repeal or amend, that is the Arkansas Constitution, and the case that has been used to get around that constitutional declaration is a 1951 case (Arkansas Game & Fish Commission v. Edgmon). That case is referenced by the Supreme Court as having been inappropriately decided.

A simple read of the text of Article 5, Section 1, reveals that is, in fact, the case. That case decided in 1951 by what would have had to be a Democrat Supreme Court here in Arkansas was incorrect and that case has resulted in the precedent that’s been used ever since.

It’s unfortunate that something as clear as this section would be misinterpreted by someone who actually went to law school and had enough political juice to be elected to the Supreme Court of the state of Arkansas. This sort of incompetence or corruption goes along with some of the articles I’ve written about the state government and in this case, past Supreme Courts as well. There’s not much wiggle room when you say “no measure approved by a vote of the people shall be amended or repealed by the General Assembly except upon a yea and nay vote on roll call of two-thirds of all the members elected to each House General Assembly. Such amendment of repeal shall not be submitted to the people.”

The governor doesn’t have anything to do with this. The governor doesn’t have a veto. The only people who have anything to do with this are the representatives and the state senators and if two-thirds of all of them vote to amend or repeal a voter-approved measure, that’s that.

I find that 75 years ago the Supreme Court of the state of Arkansas didn’t know how to read. That’s the only way I can understand the 1951 decision, one of those guys or gals on the Arkansas Supreme Court couldn’t read.

So the 2025 decision by the Arkansas Supreme Court is correct. Well, guess what? Article 5, Section 1 has other information and direction in it as well. Also in this section is:

“This section shall be self-executing, and all of its provisions shall be treated as mandatory… No legislation shall be enacted to restrict, hamper or impair the exercise of the rights herein reserved to the people.”

Do you know why this matters? This is the constitutional shield against legislative gamesmanship. According to this verbiage the state cannot implement:

added hurdles

procedural sabotage

back-door restrictions

Courts repeatedly cite this sentence when striking down legislative interference.

Yet, since 1950, the Arkansas government has done a lot to weaken Amendment 7 (Citizen Initiatives), regardless of Article 5 Section 1.

This is the subject of a follow-up article we will publish in a couple of days.

Share

Share Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Leave a comment

Or, if you enjoy my work, you can Buy Me a Coffee