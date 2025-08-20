

This morning was one of those where staying in bed seemed like the best and only logical option. Retirement is supposed to be rest, right? But I’ve found that “doing nothing” becomes an art form. A loop of caffeine, news, and conversations with strangers who have better sense than most of our elected officials. Some people knit. I rage-read Substack.

The day starts like most others: cats hollering for breakfast. They don’t care if it's raining, snowing, or if California’s on fire again—they want their chow. Elizabeth, my better half and resident Cat Herder-in-Chief, handles it. She grumbles in the rain but never misses a feeding. There’s nobility in consistency, even when wet.

Coffee #1 slides down with purpose. The news doesn’t.

Los Angeles is still burnt.

Still.

Forever.

Thanks to policies so green they forgot fire is red and hot. God forbid you store enough water to fight a blaze—someone might accuse you of hurting a fish. Meanwhile, houses become ash, but hey, the Snail Darter sleeps soundly. That’s what matters, right?

And now the DEI brigade shows up, clipboard in one hand, firehose in the other, lecturing you about “equity” while your house burns to the ground. The Deputy Fire Chief of Los Angeles literally told us strength and skill are less important than race and ideology. In a just world, that line alone would earn you a boot to the unemployment line. Instead, it's printed in the training manual.

Deep breath. Coffee #2.

Elizabeth—God bless her—is my filter, my reality check. She watches my cups like a border collie guarding a gate. But she’s also the one bringing home beans I can’t pronounce, roasts darker than the political future of California, and blends that taste like revolution. She drinks decaf, which I suppose is her last rebellious streak. I love her for it.

I’ve already commented on four Substack posts before breakfast. Rufo’s out swinging as usual. Alexander Scipio is taking no prisoners, both Charles Jarvis and Don Surber are much too intelligent for me, and Matt Goodwin is still trying to get Britain to wake up and realize they’ve elected a wet dishrag with a bar title.

Keir Starmer—a man who wouldn’t know moral clarity if it bit him through his barrister’s wig. The Labour Party has become a shelter for mediocrity, scandal, and worse.

Now, if you're reading from the US, here’s a red pill with your espresso: You probably haven't heard much about the child rape gangs in the UK. Why not? Because truth is illegal over there. They’ve spent decades covering up abuse—most of it perpetrated by so-called "migrants" from Pakistan. Cultural sensitivities trumped justice. The press was silenced. The victims ignored. The police told to look away.

And who was Director of Public Prosecutions during part of that? That’s right—Sir Keir Starmer. He didn’t fix it. Some say he helped bury it. Others say he participated. That should disqualify a man from public office. Instead, he’s running the whole show.

In the UK, if you say too much truth, you’re in jail. If you get mad enough to do something about it, good luck finding a weapon. Meanwhile, here in the US, we still have the First and Second Amendments—for now. They are not just luxuries; they are the last stop before tyranny. Without them, we are nothing more than subjects with better cable packages.

So the lesson is this: cultures are not all equal. If someone wants to move here, great. But understand this—you came here because this place is better. Respect it. Don’t bring your corruption, your violence, your entitlement. Assimilate or go home.

And to my fellow Americans: know your rights, read them often, and defend them like your soul depends on it—because it does.

The coffee’s calling again. I’ll try to sneak another cup before Elizabeth notices. If she catches me, well… I’ll just blame Keir Starmer.

