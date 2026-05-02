Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
15h

Thanks for this. Having been married to clergy for decades, I know that your point is right on task. I am not a Baptist but an Anglican and I get a LOT of flack from Baptists (only some) who feel as if they are more Christian than I, that they belong "to the one true c hurch" OY! is what an Jewish person would say!

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John Ross Bryan's avatar
John Ross Bryan
14h

Wonderful article!

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