Today, May 3, 2026, is the homecoming celebration at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas. My church, the house of worship I attend and love. This article is my attempt to tell you what this church and homecoming mean to me.

There are certain Sundays in the life of a church that feel different before the first hymn is ever sung. People arrive a little earlier. The conversations last a little longer. Familiar faces appear in the doorway, some older now, some with children and grandchildren beside them. The sanctuary sounds less like a room filling up and more like a family gathering again.

That is the heart of a church homecoming.

A church homecoming celebration is more than a special service on the calendar. It is an act of remembrance, gratitude, fellowship, and renewal. It is the day a congregation pauses to look back at where God has brought them from, give thanks for those who served before them, welcome those who have been away, and recommit themselves to the work still ahead.

For many churches, homecoming is tied closely to history. It may mark the anniversary of the church’s founding, the dedication of a building, or simply a long-standing tradition passed from one generation to the next. Former members are invited back. Past pastors may be recognized. Families return to the pews where they once sat as children. Stories are told about revivals, baptisms, weddings, funerals, Sunday school classes, building projects, and faithful saints who gave their time, prayers, and labor so the church could continue.

But homecoming is not only about the past. A healthy church does not remember its history so it can live there. It remembers its history so it can understand its calling.

Every church has a story, and that story is made up of people. Some taught children the Bible week after week. Some sang in the choir. Some cooked meals, cleaned classrooms, mowed the grounds, fixed what was broken, visited the sick, prayed at the altar, and gave quietly when no one was watching. Many names may never appear on a plaque, but their faithfulness helped build the spiritual home others still enjoy.

Homecoming gives the church a chance to say, “We remember.” We remember the sacrifices. We remember the prayers. We remember the people who kept the doors open, the lights on, and the gospel at the center.

It is also a time of welcome. The word “homecoming” carries warmth because it suggests that those who return still belong. Some may have moved away. Some may have joined other congregations. Some may have drifted from church life altogether. But on homecoming Sunday, the doors stand open with a clear message: you are welcome here.

That spirit matters. In a world where people often feel disconnected, church homecoming reminds us that Christian fellowship is not casual association. It is family under the lordship of Christ. The church is not merely a building where services are held. It is a body of believers joined together by faith, worship, service, and love.

A typical homecoming celebration often includes a special worship service, guest preaching, congregational singing, recognition of former members or longtime families, and a meal following the service. The meal is not an afterthought. It is part of the fellowship. Around tables, people remember, laugh, reconnect, and introduce younger generations to the legacy they have inherited.

There is something deeply biblical about that rhythm: worship, remembrance, testimony, and fellowship. Scripture repeatedly calls God’s people to remember His faithfulness. The Israelites were told to remember how the Lord delivered them. The church remembers Christ’s death and resurrection in communion. Christians are called to encourage one another, gather together, and pass the faith from one generation to the next.

Homecoming fits within that sacred pattern. It says: God has been faithful. His people have labored. The gospel remains. The work continues.

The danger, of course, is allowing homecoming to become only nostalgia. A church can honor the past without becoming trapped by it. The purpose of remembering yesterday is to strengthen obedience today. The church that celebrates homecoming well does not simply ask, “What did this church used to be?” It also asks, “What is God calling this church to be now?”

That question gives homecoming its true power. It becomes not just a reunion, but a recommissioning. The same God who blessed the work of previous generations is still calling His people to worship, serve, teach, evangelize, disciple, and love their neighbors. The names may change. The methods may change. The community around the church may change. But the mission remains.

A church homecoming should leave people grateful, encouraged, and stirred to faithfulness. It should remind the older members that their labor mattered. It should teach the younger members that they are part of something larger than themselves. It should welcome the returning visitor. It should honor the departed saints. Most of all, it should point everyone back to Christ, who is the true foundation of the church.

Buildings age. Generations pass. Traditions shift. But Jesus Christ remains the head of the church, and the gospel remains its message.

That is why homecoming matters.

It is not simply a day to come back to a place. It is a day to remember that the church itself is a spiritual home, built by faith, sustained by grace, and called forward by God. A good homecoming celebration looks backward with gratitude, around with love, and forward with hope.

And when the people gather, sing, pray, eat, remember, and rejoice together, they bear witness to a simple and beautiful truth:

God has been good to His church. He is not finished yet. And Emmanuel Baptist Church will continue to teach, live, and breathe God’s word, as it has for nearly 100 years.

Leave a comment