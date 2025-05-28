Comity and comedy are not only our title, they happen to be the status quo ante and the status quo of our governments, both local and state. So what are they? According to our online dictionary:

Comity: A principle or practice of courtesy, civility, and mutual respect between entities, such as nations, courts, or groups, often to promote cooperation or avoid conflict. In legal contexts, it refers to one jurisdiction recognizing or respecting the laws or decisions of another, not out of obligation but as a matter of deference or goodwill.

Comedy: A genre of literature, film, or performance intended to amuse or entertain, often through humor, lighthearted situations, or satire. It typically involves funny or absurd scenarios, witty dialogue, or exaggerated characters.

Back when I was but a pup, members of all branches of government practiced comity. They might have a serious discussion in a session, however they could still enjoy each other’s company for dinner or socializing. Being an elected official was a job, a serious job, but still a job, not their life. A disagreement in a debate was not reason to attempt to destroy a person, it was just a different viewpoint. There was always at least the appearance of mutual respect even if there was a difference in viewpoint.

Contrast the old habit of comity with the current trend in elected officials. Most of the major players in government today are a caricature of a statesman. It’s considered acceptable to make anti-American remarks, as in the case of AOC and the rest of her tribe. Chuck Schumer directly threatened Associate Justices of the Supreme Court with no consequences. Democrat members of Congress encouraged violence against Republicans in restaurants and shops and even in their homes. The result? An individual who attempted the assassination of a member of the Supreme Court and two attempts – maybe more we don’t know about – at Donald Trump.

Share

Aside from being outright dangerous, Congress is more of a Saturday Night Live skit than they are an actual, functioning government. Congress today, Senate and House of Representatives, are a joke. A comedy if you will, hapless (although they’re not, they’re evil and criminal) buffoons who wander from one idiot mistake to another.

Can they pass a budget? Not since 1996 when continuing resolutions became the substitute for actually doing the job they’re paid for.

Leave a comment

Do they practice fiscal responsibility? Not on your life. When it comes to passing or continuing a giveaway to a constituency to garner votes, the average member of Congress is right there, handing out the port. With a national debt in the $35-40 trillion range, do they make changes to government to make it more efficient, reduce the number of employees to a number actually needed to do the job, investigate and repair the procurement systems for the military (and civilian government)?

The answer is NO THEY DO NOT. Why?

The simple answer is their priority is a successful reelection, not a government that is run efficiently and to the best interests of the citizens. Given the choice of being reelected or voting honestly and sensibly, most will choose reelection.

There are many reasons for the current state of affairs, and the situation is too complex to adequately describe in a couple of pages. Elected officials are lazy – they’ve delegated duties that are constitutionally theirs to the bureaucracy, and to quasi-governmental entities:

Power to Make Rules (Quasi-Legislative Powers)

Delegated Power: Congress often writes vague or broad laws and allows agencies to fill in the details.

Example Agencies: EPA: Regulates air and water quality under laws like the Clean Air Act. OSHA: Sets workplace safety standards. FCC: Regulates broadcast and internet communications.

Constitutional Basis: Article I, Section 8 (legislative powers)

Power to Enforce Laws (Quasi-Executive Powers)

Delegated Power: Agencies enforce laws through inspections, citations, fines, and shutdowns.

Example Agencies: IRS: Enforces tax law. FDA: Inspects and enforces regulations on drugs and food. ICE: Enforces immigration laws.

Constitutional Basis: Article II, Section 3 (executive enforcement duties)

Power to Adjudicate Disputes (Quasi-Judicial Powers)

Delegated Power: Many agencies have internal courts or tribunals.

Example Agencies: Social Security Administration: Handles disability claim appeals. FTC: Conducts hearings on consumer protection violations. NLRB: Adjudicates labor disputes.

Constitutional Basis: Article III courts are bypassed, raising separation of powers concerns

Power of the Purse (Budgetary Discretion)

Delegated Power: Congress authorizes discretionary spending and block grants, which agencies then allocate.

Example: HHS administers Medicaid funding decisions to states.

Constitutional Basis: Article I, Section 9 (appropriations)

Each of these areas could support multiple articles on their own. The bottom line is Congress is lazy, they allow the bureaucracy to do their jobs for them – and allowed the creation of the Deep State as a result – and do not have intimate knowledge of how their responsibilities are being carried out, if they are at all.

The solution is a return to the status quo ante 1790, when the Constitution was signed, before the rot had a chance to take over. Will that happen? Probably not if the guilty parties (elected officials) have to depend on elected officials to make the changes.

Real change will be a long, hard, citizen-lead process that has a very small chance to succeed, if recent performance is any indicator. Grassroots changes have suffered from having people in charge. People will eventually convince themselves that what they want is good for all, so the selfish, small, ethically challenged will stab those who believe in the back and another effort at doing good returns to the status quo.

Message Jack Sotallaro

Let’s hope the upcoming generations have more ethics and courage than those who ran things in the past. They won’t without an example to model themselves after.

Might as well start today, it’s as good a time as any.