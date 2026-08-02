The armor of God is an analogy in the Bible that reminds Christians about the reality of spiritual battle and describes the protection available to them. Each piece of armor has a distinct purpose and means of defense against temptation and evil.

In Ephesians 6:10-18 describes the Whole Armor of God:

10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.

11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.

13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.

14 Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness,

15 and, as shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace.

16 In all circumstances take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming darts of the evil one;

17 and take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God,

18 praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints.

Armor, like every other weapon or defense requires training and courage on the part of the user in order to be effective.

A gun you are not familiar with or scared to shoot or a sword you haven’t trained with or fear to use will do you no good.

The training we speak of here is Scripture, bible study, church, and prayer. Without training we will not know what to do with our faith.

As important as training is courage, our subject today. The best trained marksman will lose a gunfight if he’s afraid to shoot. A lesser trained marksman with the courage to use his training and knowledge will always prevail.

Today we talk about courage.

First we should define what we’ll discuss:

Courage is the state or quality of mind or spirit that enables one to face danger, fear, or vicissitudes with self-possession, confidence, and resolution; bravery.

The meaning of COURAGE is mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty.

So, courage is the guts to get whatever needs doing done?

In Joshua 1:9 it says:

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Deuteronomy 1:29-30 explain this further saying:

29 Then I said to you, “Do not be in dread or afraid of them.

30 The LORD your God who goes before you will himself fight for you, just as he did for you in Egypt before your eyes.”

If you’re not afraid, the Lord will fight for you. He plagued the Egyptians, parted the Red Sea, killed pharaoh’s army, and delivered the Jews to the promised land.

The Talmud says that 80 percent of the Jews never even left Egypt. They were so steeped in Egyptian culture that they were unwilling to join the Exodus. As such, they were lost to the Jewish nation forever.

They did not have the courage to choose God and he did not choose them.

Deuteronomy 31:6 says:

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

This was the time when the Jews were nearing the promised land, Moses had already been told he would not cross the Jordan river, and that Joshua would lead Israel into the promised land. The promise was that the Lord would take care of getting rid of the people already living in the promised land, but to accomplish this the Jews needed to have courage and to do as the Lord commanded.

And Joshua 10:25 goes further and says:

And Joshua said to them, “Do not be afraid or dismayed; be strong and courageous. For thus the LORD will do to all your enemies against whom you fight.”

If you attempt to do what’s right the Lord will help you.

Psalm 27:14 says:

“Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the Lord!”

Regardless of the exact aim of this phrase, the admonition is good for everyone who wants to do the Lord’s will. God’s timetable may differ from ours. We tend to want an immediate answer to our prayers, but the Lord is never in a rush. He may not answer us immediately, but He has promised to answer, “in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16). Waiting on the Lord draws us close to Him and teaches us to be patient. Courage is the fortitude to wait instead of rushing off do “do something” rather than the right thing.

In Proverbs 3:5-6 it says:

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

What does that have to do with courage? Do you not need courage in your belief and faith in Jesus to surrender the decision you would make to wait on a decision He would make?

Courage is the support structure faith is built on. Can you have faith without the courage of your beliefs?

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

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