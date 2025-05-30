I’m pretty sure most who read my work are familiar with Donald Trump’s major policy initiatives. The major categories of his campaign promises were border security, deregulation, tax cuts, foreign policy shifts, and fair competition in foreign trade.

Most would also agree that after less than 4 months in office, Trump 2.0 has been wildly successful. So successful, I would conjecture, that the opposition is in full meltdown mode, invoking their captive media and treasonous judges, including John Roberts, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, to neutralize the Trump programs. These programs were the People’s choice, by a wide margin, yet all the opposition does is criticize.

Criticism is good. If Trump can’t defend his agenda in the public forum and in court, he doesn’t deserve to be President. There is a growing chorus criticizing Trump from both sides – and non are offering viable replacements. All you have to do is watch the news, read a newspaper, or surf the internet and you’ll find a lot of folks – left and right – have plenty to say against Trump’s policies.

But here's the thing. Anyone can criticize, all you need is a pen, or a keyboard, or pretty much any media outlet. Criticism is easy. Having an actual alternative is hard.

Those who read my Substack and articles in other publications know that I’m not a big proponent of criticism without at least the idea of a solution. That’s a pretty good segue into talking about those who complain – but bring no plan.

We’ll start off with Trump’s home team, the Republican party, specifically Rand Paul and Thomas Massie’s Contrarian Streak.

First at bat is Senator Rand Paul. He has been consistently at odds with Trump’s plan, both in the first and current term. He’s always disagreed with Trump’s foreign policy, his military stance, and spending. He’s been especially vocal in his opposition to surveillance programs, and the budget deficits under Trump. The thing he lacks is a comprehensive alternative for national defense or economic growth. As a matter of fact he hasn’t proposed any legislation to better address the issues he has with Trump. He slammed Trump’s military budget and foreign policy. He has the right to free speech, so there’s nothing wrong with disagreement. But where was, or is, his cohesive plan for national defense or diplomacy? Where are his recommendations for cost cutting and budget changes to bring spending under control?

Silence. Just vibes and votes.

Second at bat for the DC Elephants is Congressman Thomas Massie. He was strong in his opposition to COVID relief bills and federal spending during Trump’s first term. He was also vocal against executive power, or its abuse, as he said. Great, another deep thinker who can help us out, but no, he can’t or won’t. He complains but has no proposal for a framework for emergency or any other kind of action. Thomas Massie’s mantra is “it violates my principles!” so of course my question to him is, “Is principle enough without replacement policy?”

I respect anyone who can stand on their principles, assuming if they quote a principle they can define or explain it. If you define or explain why you believe as you do, you should be able to recommend actions to reinforce and support your beliefs.

Representative Thomas Massie opposed every COVID relief bill – even the ones Trump supported. He called the relief plans “socialism.” I oppose socialism as a lifestyle although many of the programs presented by the governments, federal, state, and local, are by definition “socialist” in nature. Ok, but where was the Massie Plan™ to keep small businesses and families afloat during Covid? If he is so opposed to socialism, why didn’t he just say “you’re on your own, the government shouldn’t help.” Well that would cost him votes, wouldn’t it. Being against anything allows you to say your beliefs are strong enough to make you do a really unpopular thing.

Without a plan, in my opinion, all he was doing was complaining. Period.

Of course we still have to talk about the Democrat opposition, or as I call it “Resistance Without a Road Map”

Representative Nancy Pelosi was opposed to tax cuts and the border wall. She mustered strong opposition among Democrats, however the whole of the Democrat party had no plan for substitution. What was the Speaker Pelosi’s plan for real tax relief or border security? She had no plan to accomplish either. Her only goal was to obstruct Donald Trump at every turn by legal and illegal means.

Another Democrat who made a lot of noise but did nothing is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She was really high volume on immigration and economic populism, but it was all noise. She sponsored no legislation, and had no plan. Her complete action plan was to critique the administration’s proposals without a bill of her own that could pass.

Joe Biden's vague policy shifts, "build back better", were reactionary rather than foundational, and were as dysfunctional as the rest of his time in office. Even with a hidden cabal to run the Presidency they couldn’t come up with a plan that would actually work. They could cause a lot of pain and make life more difficult for everyone except illegal aliens, however they did nothing to help the country or the people.

What the Democrats fail to understand is “We Hate Trump” is not a policy or a strategy.

But what was the Dem plan for real tax relief or border security?

Nada. Just slogans and standoffs.

The consequences of obstructionism are legislative gridlock, and voter disillusionment.

The response of the Executive branch is the use of executive orders to salve the lack of congressional solutions.

In summary, opposition without vision is unproductive. If the Congress wish to reject Trumpism, they must bring more than rhetoric – they must bring replacement.

If your aim is to tear it down, you’d better have plans to build something better.

Otherwise, you’re just a critic with no cause. The bottom line is always you can disagree with Trump, you can despise him.

But if all you've got is outrage and no outcome – you’re not leading. You’re just posturing.

And that’s One Man’s Opinion.

