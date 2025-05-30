Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

SomeDude
while I enjoy your perspective on this, I personally do not believe it's incumbent on anyone who complains and resists a misbegotten attempt at solving a problem to to present a more viable solution themselves.

resistance, and pointing out issues, is an important step.

are the two resistant Congresscritters you mention, Massie and Paul, supposed to just suck it up, shut up, and vote for horrible economic and military overreach because they don't have a viable alternative solution? hell no they shouldn't. their position is important and represents many of us in the public domain.

also the solutions both have actually presented, over and over again to much derision, involve cutting spending and curtailing military interventions, which none of the tools in the military-industrial establishment or the "public-private partnership" (fascist by definition) banking-corporate-economy will ever agree with.

I would also like to respectfully disagree with this: "If your aim is to tear it down, you’d better have plans to build something better."

a huge percentage of the current federal bureaucracy is totally unconstitutional and should not exist. it NEEDS to be burned to the ground, and rather than having a rebuild plan, the earth should be salted so it can never, ever grow back again.

sometimes the solution for systemic rot and programmed malfunction is actually dissolution/destruction/defunding/demolition. rebuilding is only necessary for USEFUL things, and most of the government's meddling in the economy and the military-industrial establishment are only useful for enriching the pockets and control structures of those who own the banks and industrial facilities.

