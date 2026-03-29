This is the introduction to a week long series about Holy Week. This is how I think of the actions that took place during the last week of Jesus’ life as a man. I hope you enjoy it. Comments are always welcome.

Let’s begin at the beginning of the week.

Jesus is on the road to Jerusalem.

Not for the first time—but this time is different. This time, everything is moving toward something final, something decisive. He knows it. The disciples don’t fully understand it yet. The crowds certainly don’t.

But Jesus knows exactly what He is doing.

Matthew tells us, “When they drew near to Jerusalem, and came to Bethphage, to the Mount of Olives, then Jesus sent two disciples…” He gives them instructions—very specific ones. Go into the village. You will find a donkey tied, and a colt with her. Untie them. Bring them to me.

And then He adds something almost simple, but incredibly revealing: “If anyone says anything to you, you shall say, ‘The Lord has need of them,’ and immediately he will send them.”

That phrase—the Lord has need of them—it tells you everything about the moment. Jesus is not caught up in events. He is directing them.

This is not unfolding by accident.

This is the King arriving on His own terms.

And yet, look at how He comes.

Not on a horse. Not in armor. Not with soldiers behind Him. He comes riding on a donkey.

And Matthew makes sure we understand why. He says, “All this was done that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, saying: ‘Behold, your King is coming to you, lowly, and sitting on a donkey.’”

Lowly.

That word matters.

Because it tells us something about the kind of King Jesus is.

He is not coming to dominate. He is not coming to intimidate. He is not coming to take by force.

He is coming in humility.

He is coming in peace.

He is coming in a way that invites, rather than compels.

And the people respond.

You can almost see it. The road fills. People begin taking off their cloaks, laying them down in front of Him. Others cut branches from the trees—palm branches—and spread them out.

And then the shouting begins.

“Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!”

That word “Hosanna” means “Save now.”

They are crying out for salvation.

And they are right to do so.

But here’s where we have to slow down.

Because they are saying the right words… but they don’t fully understand what they’re asking for.

They want salvation—but they are thinking politically.

They want deliverance—but they are thinking about Rome.

They want a king—but they are thinking about power, restoration, victory as they define it.

And Jesus is bringing something deeper.

He is not coming to overthrow Caesar.

He is coming to confront sin.

He is not coming to take a throne in Jerusalem.

He is coming to go to a cross just outside the city.

And that is the tension of this moment.

The crowd is celebrating—but they are celebrating a version of Jesus that fits their expectations.

And that tension hasn’t gone away.

It is still possible—very possible—to welcome Jesus and still misunderstand Him.

It is possible to praise Him, to speak His name, to even feel excitement about Him—and yet not actually receive Him as He is.

Because Jesus does not come to fit into our plans.

He comes to change them.

He does not come to affirm our expectations.

He comes to redefine them.

And the question that Palm Sunday quietly asks us is this:

What kind of King am I willing to receive?

Because it’s easy to follow a Jesus who gives us what we want.

It’s much harder to follow a Jesus who calls us to surrender.

It’s easy to shout “Hosanna” when the road is lined with palm branches.

It’s much harder to remain faithful when that road leads to a cross.

Luke gives us another detail that we can’t overlook.

As Jesus draws near the city, he says, “He saw the city and wept over it.”

In the middle of celebration, Jesus is weeping.

He says, “If you had known, even you, especially in this your day, the things that make for your peace… but now they are hidden from your eyes.”

That’s a sobering moment.

The King has come.

The people are rejoicing.

And yet many still don’t see.

They are close—but they are missing it.

They are present—but not perceiving.

And Jesus weeps—not because He is rejected in that moment, but because He knows what is coming.

He knows how quickly the crowd will turn.

He knows how shallow celebration can be when it is not rooted in truth.

And so Palm Sunday becomes more than a historical event.

It becomes a mirror.

Because we have to ask ourselves—

Am I part of the crowd?

Do I respond to Jesus emotionally… but not deeply?

Do I welcome Him as long as He aligns with my expectations?

Or am I willing to receive Him as He truly is?

The humble King.

The suffering Savior.

The Lord who does not just enter a city—but enters lives.

Because when Jesus comes, He doesn’t come to pass through.

He comes to take His rightful place.

Not on a throne in Jerusalem—but on the throne of the heart.

And the invitation of this day is simple.

Receive Him.

Not as you imagine Him to be.

But as He is.

The King who comes in humility.

The King who brings peace.

The King who is already walking the road to the cross—for you.

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