Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
9h

Thanks. A Holy Week treat. I have no church now and the one I have occasionally attended, while offering a lot, does not "do" Lent. I am older, disabled and not wealthy so LOL... as long as there is a ride to church (which there is, YAY!) and an important message. I'm still working on getting back to the "fellowship" thing... a lot of betrayal in 70 years is holding me back. God is good and I never stop talking to Him.

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