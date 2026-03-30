The celebration of Sunday has passed.

The crowds have gone home. The noise has settled. And now, as Monday begins, Jesus returns again toward Jerusalem.

And what He does on this day is striking.

He comes to a fig tree.

Matthew tells us, “Now in the morning, as He returned to the city, He was hungry. And seeing a fig tree by the road, He came to it and found nothing on it but leaves.”

Nothing… but leaves.

From a distance, it looked right. It looked alive. It looked like it should have something to offer.

But up close, there was nothing.

And Jesus responds: “Let no fruit grow on you ever again.”

And immediately, the fig tree withered away.

That can feel abrupt. Even unsettling.

But Jesus is not reacting to a tree.

He is revealing something about the human heart.

Because all throughout Scripture, fruit is the evidence of life. Real life. Spiritual life.

Leaves are appearance.

Fruit is reality.

And what Jesus is confronting is the danger of looking alive… while being empty.

That was the condition of many in Israel at that time. There was religion—plenty of it. There were rituals, prayers, outward expressions. But there was a lack of real faith. A lack of obedience. A lack of fruit.

And this moment becomes a living picture.

Because it is possible to have the appearance of faith… without the substance of it.

It is possible to say the right words, to be in the right places, to do the expected things—and still not be bearing fruit.

Jesus will later say in John 15, “By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so you will be My disciples.”

Not leaves.

Fruit.

And that presses in on us.

Because we all know how to manage appearances.

We know how to look like things are in place.

But God is not looking from a distance.

He comes close.

And when He comes close, what does He find?

The disciples are amazed at what they see—the tree withered so quickly. And Jesus turns their attention to something deeper.

He says, “Assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt… even if you say to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ it will be done.”

And then He says, “Whatever things you ask in prayer, believing, you will receive.”

Now that’s not a promise of getting whatever we want.

It is a call to real faith.

Faith that trusts God.

Faith that believes Him.

Faith that rests in His will and not our own.

Because the same Jesus who speaks about faith also shows us what that faith looks like.

Later that same day, in John chapter 12, He begins to speak about what is coming.

He says, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the ground and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it produces much grain.”

There it is again.

Fruit.

But now we see how it comes.

It comes through surrender.

Through letting go.

Through something being given up.

And then He says something that cuts right to the center of our lives:

“He who loves his life will lose it, and he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life.”

That doesn’t mean we despise life—it means we stop clinging to it as if it belongs to us.

It means we trust Him enough to release control.

To say, “Lord, my life is Yours.”

And Jesus does not say that lightly.

Because He is about to live it.

He says, “Now My soul is troubled, and what shall I say? ‘Father, save Me from this hour’? But for this purpose I came to this hour. Father, glorify Your name.”

He feels the weight of what is coming.

He does not deny it.

But He does not turn away from it either.

And that is what real faith looks like.

Not the absence of struggle.

But the presence of trust.

So Monday becomes a day of clarity.

God is not looking for appearance.

He is looking for fruit.

He is not looking for outward performance.

He is looking for inward reality.

And the invitation is simple.

Come to Him honestly.

Let Him search your life.

And ask—what is really growing in me?

Because the life that is surrendered to Him…

Is the life that will bear fruit.

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