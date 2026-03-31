Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
14m

Thank-you so much. I have been praying (yup, "out loud" because my dogs like it) for a Holy Week and Easter that is not "lonely." I just need a message to look forward to as I used to, every day during this week! I hope that you have preached to many... being married to a rector I know when a person truly knows how to speak to people and you do that.

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