When Truth Is Not Avoided

Tuesday is a long day.

Jesus spends it in Jerusalem, teaching openly in the temple. And what unfolds is not gentle conversation—it is direct, clear, and at times, confrontational.

Because truth, when spoken plainly, has a way of exposing what is underneath.

The religious leaders approach Him and ask, “By what authority are You doing these things?”

It sounds like a question.

But it’s not.

It’s resistance.

And Jesus answers them—not by giving them what they want, but by revealing what they refuse to see.

He tells parables.

A father with two sons—one who says no but obeys, and one who says yes but does not.

A vineyard owner whose servants are beaten, rejected, and killed—and finally, his son is sent… and they kill him too.

And then Jesus says something that lands heavily:

“The stone which the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone.”

They know He is speaking about them.

And instead of repenting…

They harden.

That’s the danger of hearing truth without receiving it.

It doesn’t leave you unchanged.

It either softens your heart…

Or it hardens it.

Then they try again.

They bring Him a coin and ask, “Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar?”

Another trap.

But Jesus says, “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

And in that moment, He lifts the conversation higher.

Yes, there are responsibilities in this world.

But you—your life, your heart—you belong to God.

You bear His image.

Then the Sadducees come, denying the resurrection.

And Jesus says, “You are mistaken, not knowing the Scriptures nor the power of God.”

That’s still true.

When we misunderstand God, it is often because we either don’t know His Word… or we limit His power.

And then comes the question—what is the greatest commandment?

Jesus answers:

“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.”

And then He adds, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Everything else hangs on that.

Not rules without relationship.

Not religion without love.

But a life oriented toward God—and toward others.

And then, before the day ends, Jesus speaks words that are hard to hear.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites…”

Over and over again.

Because they have built a system that looks righteous…

But is empty inside.

And Jesus is not condemning them out of anger.

He is exposing what is false—so that what is true can be seen.

Tuesday reminds us of something we don’t always like to face.

Truth is not always comfortable.

But it is always necessary.

And when we hear it, we have a choice.

To resist it.

Or to receive it.

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