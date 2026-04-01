Wednesday is quiet on the surface.

But what happens here reveals everything about the heart.

Jesus is in Bethany, in the house of Simon.

And while He is there, a woman comes to Him with an alabaster flask of very costly oil.

And without hesitation, she pours it out.

Over Him.

It is extravagant.

It is costly.

It is personal.

And the room reacts.

Some say, “Why this waste?”

But Jesus says, “Why do you trouble the woman? For she has done a good work for Me.”

And then He says something remarkable:

“She has done what she could.”

That’s it.

Not what others expected.

Not what others approved of.

She gave what she had.

And she gave it freely.

And Jesus receives it.

That is what love looks like.

Not measured.

Not calculated.

But offered.

And at almost the same moment, somewhere else, Judas is making a decision.

He goes to the chief priests and says, “What are you willing to give me if I deliver Him to you?”

And they count out thirty pieces of silver.

One gives everything.

One sells everything.

And both are close to Jesus.

That’s the sobering part.

Proximity is not the same as devotion.

And Wednesday asks us quietly—

What does my love for Christ actually look like?

Is it held back?

Or is it poured out?

Share

Leave a comment