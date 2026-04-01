Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
5d

Thanks... one of my favorites. Jesus shows how to accept graciously, at the very least. He is Perfect.

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