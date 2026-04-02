Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
4d

This one made me cry. Thank-you.

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Jack Gilbert's avatar
Jack Gilbert
4d

Should I die in a war torn future

Or tonight in peaceful sleep

My desire is to follow Jesus

By simply washing others' feet

Many will say they truly love you

But we know that talk is cheap

So walk the talk your lips may utter

By washing a weary travelers' feet

Some will say that they're not worthy

But worth is not the test you see

The traitor sat there among the others

Jesus washed Judas' feet

Service is not always visible

Best of service is most discrete

For when you serve the lowly beggar

Surely you ‘re washing our Savior’s feet

In Matthew 25, verse 40

We hear him say verily

“Inasmuch as ye have done it to the least of these, my brethern

Ye have done it unto Me”.

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