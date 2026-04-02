The Table and the Towel

Thursday is full.

Jesus gathers with His disciples for the Passover.

They sit at the table.

And in the middle of that meal, something shifts.

Jesus takes bread.

He breaks it.

And He says, “This is My body which is given for you; do this in remembrance of Me.”

Then He takes the cup.

“This cup is the new covenant in My blood, which is shed for you.”

And just like that, the meaning of the meal changes.

This is no longer only about what God did in Egypt.

This is about what He is about to do on the cross.

And then, in the same evening, Jesus rises from the table.

Takes a towel.

And begins to wash their feet.

The King… kneeling.

The Teacher… serving.

And He says, “If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet.”

This is the shape of the kingdom.

Not power.

Not status.

But humility.

And then the night deepens.

Jesus speaks of betrayal.

Of denial.

Of what is coming.

And then they go to the garden.

And there, in Gethsemane, Jesus prays.

“Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.”

That is surrender.

Not easy.

Not light.

But complete.

Share

Leave a comment