Friday is the day everything comes to a point.

Jesus is arrested.

Betrayed with a kiss.

His disciples scatter.

Peter denies Him—three times.

And then come the trials.

False accusations.

Mockery.

Silence.

Pilate stands before Him and asks, “What is truth?”

And truth is standing right in front of him.

And still… he does not see.

Jesus is beaten.

Mocked.

Crowned with thorns.

And led to Golgotha.

And there, He is crucified.

Nailed to a cross.

Lifted up between heaven and earth.

And even there, He speaks.

“Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.”

“Today you will be with Me in Paradise.”

“Woman, behold your son.”

And then, near the end—

“It is finished.”

Not ended.

Finished.

Completed.

The work is done.

The price is paid.

And when He breathes His last, the veil in the temple is torn in two.

Access is opened.

Sin is answered.

And the cross stands—not as defeat—

But as victory.

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