Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
2d

I recall reading The Passion Gospel every Maundy Thursday... this is the most important week of our lives and we must slow other things to appreciate it.

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