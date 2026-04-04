Saturday is quiet.

Jesus is in the tomb.

The stone is in place.

The world keeps moving—but for the disciples, everything has stopped.

Nothing looks like it should.

Nothing feels resolved.

And sometimes, that is where faith is tested most.

Not in action.

But in silence.

Because God is still working—even when we cannot see it.

Saturday teaches us to trust what we cannot yet understand.

To hold on… even when there is nothing visible to hold onto.

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