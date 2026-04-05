Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
16h

Amen! Hallelujah! Praise the Lord! ❤️🙏❤️

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John Dzurak's avatar
John Dzurak
17h

Amen.

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