Early in the morning, the women come to the tomb.

And the stone is rolled away.

And the angel says, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen.”

Everything changes in that moment.

Death is defeated.

Hope is restored.

And Jesus—alive—stands as the final word.

Not the cross.

Not the tomb.

But life.

And because He lives…

We live.

And that is the message of the week.

Not just what happened.

But what it means.

He is risen.

And that changes everything.

HE IS RISEN! HALLELUJAH!

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