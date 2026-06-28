This post is a comment by John Vezmar on my article The Deep State Does Not Have a Party. I find it a cogent reply to the original article, and John makes a couple of points I wish I’d thought of. Enjoy

Democrats and RINOs pay homage to the Deep State, which in turn promotes and supports their self-serving agenda to retain their overt grip on power.

It’s a symbiotic relationship that’s been gnawing at our constitutional republic since FDR’s socialist programs broadened government bureaucratic power consolidated by President John F. Kennedy’s Executive Order 10988, of January 17, 1962. It granted federal employees the right to collective bargaining. This decision unionized public sector workers and gave bureaucrats a significant boost after having been previously unprotected under the 1935 Wagner Act.

In 2015, candidate and then President Donald Trump became the primary target of the Obama and Biden administrations. They illegally weaponized their corrupt Deep State collaborators in the FBI, CIA and Justice Department to rid themselves of their political opponent.

President Trump was fortunate to survive not only 11 years of legal persecution, but at least five assassination attempts on his life.

In response to these treacherous, perfidious political attacks, President Trump’s current administration has strongly influenced the dynamics of various government agencies and institutions. It has uncovered widespread government corruption, fraud, waste and abuse by both bureaucrats and the public at large.

This bold decision to protect America for future generations has resulted in more than 300,000 federal employees retiring or being fired, while more than 500 Medicare, Medicaid and other government benefit program abusers have been indicted and charged with fraud.

Over many decades, unelected, unaccountable government bureaucrats have worked hand in glove with Democrats to support a two-tiered justice system that has protected Democrats who, in turn, have supported the Deep State’s oppressive, stultifying rules and regulations that crippled not only our nation’s manufacturing sector, but also burdened every aspect of our lives from food to energy costs.

Each draconian government regulation tightened the Democrats’ iron-fisted grip on power that was enforced by Deep State bureaucrats and then legitimized by a partisan judiciary of radical judges legislating from the bench.

Drowning in regulations and higher taxes, American families sought relief. They elected Donald Trump to ease their battle against an increasingly challenging and more costly standard of living.

Those residing in heavily taxed, one-party ruled blue states continue their struggle where government leaders aggressively use their partisan federal court judges to oppose the Trump administration’s America First agenda that aims to liberate our nation — and free it from the Deep State’s insidious control of our lives.

The Deep State may not have a political party, but it certainly does enjoy its partnership with the Democrats.

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