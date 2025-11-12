Couldn’t resist. Watching the comedy show on CSPAN - reopening the government - with all the lies and BS both sides use instead of the truth. This is just the angry rant of someone who is totally pissed at the lies and obfuscation that’s the legal tender in congress. On to the rant.

The Democrats in the Senate shut down the government, held it closed, and did it fourteen times over before finally deciding they’d protected Chuck Schumer long enough from a primary brawl with AOC. Only then did they grudgingly vote to reopen the government and toss the clean CR back to the House.

And now?

Now Democrats in the House are insisting we shouldn’t reopen the government—because their constituents might see Medicare premiums increase when the Democrat-written COVID-era subsidies finally sunset, exactly as the Democrats themselves scheduled.

Let that sink in.

They designed the sunset.

They watched the clock run out.

Now they want the government closed until they can rewrite history—and reopen the Treasury.

What they really want is everything they failed to get the first time around: over a trillion dollars in revived spending for NPR and other programs wiped out by the Big Beautiful Bill that Congress passed earlier this year.

Democrats have abandoned legislating. This is pure political theatre, bitterness dressed up as governance. They lost the last election and now they’re trying to hold the country hostage until someone gives them their toys back.

It is unconscionable that we’ve let Congress—both sides, but today especially the Democrats—devolve into a stand-up comedy act where the jokes aren’t funny and the audience never gets a refund.

If we want rational government again—if we want leaders who actually try to improve the country instead of padding their careers—then the first order of business is simple:

Make Congress tell the truth.

Not the polished half-truths protected by the legislative immunity they carved out for themselves. Not the slander-proof spin. Real accountability. Real consequences. Because the problem isn’t just that politicians lie—it’s that too many people still believe them.

Here’s the bottom line:

The government shutdown was caused by Democrats in both the House and Senate voting as a unified block against the clean CR.

It passed the House on a simple majority.

It failed in the Senate because a super-majority was required—and the Democrats refused to help reach it.

Say it clearly enough to cut through the fog:

The clean CR failed in the Senate because the Democrats voted against it.

So all the smoke, thunder, moral outrage, and microphone-thumping you’re hearing today about “reopening the government”? It’s political stagecraft—more lies, more obfuscation, more BS.

If you weren’t paid, blame the Democrats.

If your SNAP benefits didn’t arrive, blame the Democrats.

If your flight was canceled, blame the Democrats.

And then—more important than any blame—remember this next November, when they count on your memory being just short enough to fall for their lines all over again.

