Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
19h

Unfortunately they will probably have a repeat performance at the end of January. Provided it’s actually up and running by then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture