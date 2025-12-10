Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
10h

They certainly think they are smarter than us — about everything! Let them keep thinking that and let them keep losing.

Their goal is to change the electoral college or eliminate it. They would stack the Supreme Court if they could. They would let all of their voters vote as many times as they want. They just want to win back the power of the auto pen and more hope of jailing Donald Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
17h

Jack, you're forgetting to tell us it's all because of 535 pretend representatives of Americans letting it all happen. Every. Last. One. Of. Them.

They aren't stopping the invasion because they're getting rich off of it.

TINVOWOOT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture